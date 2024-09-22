Young Thai artists’ exhibition opens in Phuket today

Picture courtesy of PR Phuket

Trapped on an Island, an art exhibition curated by young artists, opened yesterday at the Phuket Contemporary Art Gallery at Provincial Hall. Running from today until September 30, the exhibition features works by 45 artists from across Thailand, all under the age of 35.

Part of the TIDKOR Young Contemporary Art and Exhibition, this event is held under the 3rd International Contemporary Art Festival project. It aims to highlight Phuket as a city of creative arts and culture in anticipation of the Thailand Biennale next year.

Advertisements

Kesorn Kamnerdpetch, Deputy Director of Contemporary Arts and Culture, presided over the opening ceremony. Attendees included Anchalee Wanichthepbut, President of Phuket Art Association; Professor Bin Muangchan, President of the Southern International Artist Association; Professor Sakchai Uthito, President of the Isan Artist Association; Professor Suwit Jaipom, President of the Khua Art Chiang Rai Association; and the artists showcasing their work.

The artists spent three days and two nights in Phuket between September 17 and September 21, drawing inspiration from their experiences on the island. Their contemporary artworks cover a range of topics, including arts, culture, traditions, history, tourist attractions, climate, physical characteristics, and food.

The exhibition is designed to resemble a journey around Phuket, moving from beach to beach and into the city, capturing all the island has to offer. The use of colour is intentional, depicting specific meanings and characteristics of different areas.

For instance, turquoise blue represents the northern part of Phuket, such as the tranquil and clear sea at Mai Khao Beach. Orange symbolises the west, showcasing spectacular sunsets in areas like Bang Tao, Surin, Kata, Karon, and Patong.

Red signifies the east, emphasising the long history and Chinese cultural influence in Phuket Town, while golden yellow reflects the southern highlights like Promthep Cape. Emerald green is used for central Phuket to mirror the lush green landscapes, reported The Phuket News.

Advertisements

In addition to the visual art pieces, the exhibition includes an interactive live presentation titled What is your Phuket like? This allows visitors to engage directly with the artworks and share their interpretations of the island.