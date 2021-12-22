Phuket
Woman jumps from Sarasin Bridge, rescued by fishing boat
After jumping off the Sarasin Bridge that leads vehicles onto Phuket island, a 41 year old woman was swept up out of the water and rescued by a passing fishing boat. The incident took place yesterday afternoon with officials getting word of the occurrence around 4 pm.
Though media coverage says that the woman, who was from Nakhon Si Thammarat, jumped from the bridge on her own and was not pushed or thrown, the fishing boat reported that she was flailing in the water, fighting hard to stay afloat and not drown when they got to her. They were able to drag her out of the water and bring her to shore and to safety.
The Village Headman of Moo 5 in Mai Khao was notified of the incident and rescue workers and emergency responders were immediately dispatched to the scene. The Phuket Kusoldharm Foundation and the Mai Khao Tambon Administrative Organisation both sent medical teams to the bridge to assist the woman.
Paramedics on the scene performed first aid for the woman and reported that she suffered only a few small injuries from when her body hit the water below the bridge. Police were informed of the incident and she was transported to Thalang Hospital for a physical exam and further care.
Several months ago there were a string of deaths – some potential accidents, others more likely suicide – on the Sarasin Bridge.
If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).
SOURCE: The Phuket News
