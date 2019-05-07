Weather warning issued for Phuket | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Phuket Lifeguard Service

An urgent weather warning for heavy rains, strong winds and wave warning has been issued by the Phuket Governor.

Issued at 11am today, the warning forecasts “a strong westerly wind is expected to bring heavy rains to southern Thailand and the Andaman coast from today until at least May 10.”

The warning is in effect for Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

“People should proceed with caution. Similarly, all ships should proceed with caution and small boat should stay ashore.”

Today’s official forecast from the Thai Meteorological Bureau…

Cloudy with fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Ranong, Phang Nga and Satun. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C. Maximum temperature 31-34 °C. Westerly winds 20-35 km/hr. Wave height about 2 metres and above 2 metres in thundershower areas.





