Three drug suspects arrested in Phuket | The Thaiger

Three drugs suspects have been arrested in Phuket in separate cases. They’ve been caught with methamphetamine pills, crystal methamphetamine and marijuana.

Police arrested a 38 year old man Kanut ‘Joe’ Meelarb at Soi Thepanusorn in Wichit. Police seized 30.06 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 1,475 methamphetamine pills.

He was taken to Wichit Police Station where he faces charges of illegal possession of a Category 1 Drugs with intent to sell.

Then, police arrested a 29 year old man Tanawat ‘Golf’ Thammapradit on Takua Pa Road in Phuket Town. In that case police seized 27.46 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 52.15 grams of marijuana.

He was taken to the Phuket City Police Station where he is facing charges of illegal possession of Category 1 and 5 drugs with intent to sell.

And finally, police have arrested a 35 year old woman Duangruedee ‘Bow’ Boontoe on Yaowarat Road in Phuket Town. Police seized 85.24 grams of crystal methamphetamine.

She was taken to the Phuket City Police Station where she facing charges of illegal possession of a Category 1 Drug with intent to sell.





