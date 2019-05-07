Three drug suspects arrested in Phuket | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Three drug suspects arrested in Phuket

Kritsada Mueanhawong

2 hours ago

Three drug suspects arrested in Phuket

Three drugs suspects have been arrested in Phuket in separate cases. They’ve been caught with methamphetamine pills, crystal methamphetamine and marijuana.

Police arrested a 38 year old man Kanut ‘Joe’ Meelarb at Soi Thepanusorn in Wichit. Police seized 30.06 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 1,475 methamphetamine pills.

He was taken to Wichit Police Station where he faces charges of illegal possession of a Category 1 Drugs with intent to sell.

Then, police arrested a 29 year old man Tanawat ‘Golf’ Thammapradit on Takua Pa Road in Phuket Town. In that case police seized 27.46 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 52.15 grams of marijuana.

He was taken to the Phuket City Police Station where he is facing charges of illegal possession of Category 1 and 5 drugs with intent to sell.

And finally, police have arrested a 35 year old woman Duangruedee ‘Bow’ Boontoe on Yaowarat Road in Phuket Town. Police seized 85.24 grams of crystal methamphetamine.

She was taken to the Phuket City Police Station where she facing charges of illegal possession of a Category 1 Drug with intent to sell.

Krabi

Weather warning issued for Phuket

Kritsada Mueanhawong

2 hours ago

May 7, 2019

Weather warning issued for Phuket

PHOTO: Phuket Lifeguard Service 

An urgent weather warning for heavy rains, strong winds and wave warning has been issued by the Phuket Governor.

Issued at 11am today, the warning forecasts “a strong westerly wind is expected to bring heavy rains to southern Thailand and the Andaman coast from today until at least May 10.”

The warning is in effect for Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

“People should proceed with caution. Similarly, all ships should proceed with caution and small boat should stay ashore.”

Today’s official forecast from the Thai Meteorological Bureau…

Cloudy with fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Ranong, Phang Nga and Satun. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C. Maximum temperature 31-34 °C. Westerly winds 20-35 km/hr. Wave height about 2 metres and above 2 metres in thundershower areas.

Phuket

Naked body found floating in Phuket Town public park

Kritsada Mueanhawong

6 hours ago

May 7, 2019

Naked body found floating in Phuket Town public park

The body of a naked dead man has been found floating in the lagoon at Suan Luang park in Phuket Town this morning.

The Phuket City Police were notified of the grisly find at 8.30am at Suan Luang Public Park.

Police and rescue workers arrived to find the naked body of a man laying face down in the water. The man was later identified as 42 year old Banyat Choosri.

His body was recovered from the water and taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital. No sign of a struggle was found on his body, according to police.

Mr Banyat’s mother said that her son had been missing from the house since last night. She told police that he was partly disabled from previous accidents. She believed that he might have got into the water for a swim and been unable to support himself in the water.

Environment

Garbage found inside a dead sea turtle on Kamala beach

Kritsada Mueanhawong

8 hours ago

May 7, 2019

Garbage found inside a dead sea turtle on Kamala beach

PHOTO: Nijut Kamala / Newshawk Phuket

Fishing equipment and other rubbish has been found inside a large dead sea turtle on Kamala beach yesterday.

Staff from the Phuket Marine Biology Centre at Cape Panwa were notified from locals that the big sea turtle had been washed up on Kamala beach.

The turtle was nearly a metre long and weighed about 90 kilogram. The body had already started rotting. Pieces of fishing net and garbage were found inside the turtle .

Meanwhile a live sea turtle was rescued after being washed up on the shores of Kamala beach on Sunday afternoon. It’s currently recovering at the PMBC.

Read more HERE.

Trending