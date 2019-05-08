Warning for boats going to sea off Phuket | The Thaiger

The Phuket Marine Office has made another official announcement today for boats that will remain in force until May 10.

The announcement was issued yesterday stating that “The weather forecast of strong westerly winds is expected to bring heavy rains to southern Thailand and the Andaman coast from today until at least May 10.“

“The warning is in effect for Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.”

Read more about the weather warning HERE.

“Because of the strong winds and waves in the Andaman Sea, all boats should proceed with caution and small boats keep ashore until May 10.”

“When going to sea boat operators and captains must ensure that boats and safety equipment are ready at all times. Passengers ‘should’ wear life jackets at all times they are on boats. Boat captains must follow the directions from officers at each pier.”





. Or .