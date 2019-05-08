Warning for boats going to sea off Phuket | The Thaiger

Krabi
Warning for boats going to sea off Phuket
The Phuket Marine Office has made another official announcement today for boats that will remain in force until May 10.
The announcement was issued yesterday stating that “The weather forecast of strong westerly winds is expected to bring heavy rains to southern Thailand and the Andaman coast from today until at least May 10.“
“The warning is in effect for Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.”
“Because of the strong winds and waves in the Andaman Sea, all boats should proceed with caution and small boats keep ashore until May 10.”
“When going to sea boat operators and captains must ensure that boats and safety equipment are ready at all times. Passengers ‘should’ wear life jackets at all times they are on boats. Boat captains must follow the directions from officers at each pier.”
Krabi
Krabi
Missing Dutch man found dead in Krabi lagoon
An 83 year old Dutch man, reported missing with his dog yesterday, was found dead this morning in a lagoon in Krabi where his dog was still waiting on the shore looking for its master.
The Krabi City Police and rescue workers arrived at the lagoon near the Provincial Water Authority Krabi Office this morning.
The man was later identified as an 83 year old Dutch man (The Thaiger has withheld his name at this stage). He was found floating in the lagoon, about one kilometre from his home. His dog was waiting on land nearby looking for him. He had been reported missing with his dog since yesterday afternoon.
Rescue workers believe that he died at least 8 hours before the body was found. They speculate that he may have gone to the lagoon for swimming or that he may have collapsed and fallen into the lagoon. His body was taken to Krabi Hospital.
His wife says that he went out walking everyday with his dog.
Krabi
Three motorbike passengers survive after being hit by sedan in Krabi – VIDEO
PHOTOS: Krabi Pitakpracha Rescue Foundation | VIDEO: Rueang Den Yen Nee CH 3
Three motorbike passengers have survived after being hit by a sedan in Krabi.
Police were notified of the accident on Uttrakit Road opposite a temple in Mueang Krabi District yesterday. Emergency responders arrived and found three people injured – two men and a six year old girl.
Nearby police found a sedan with front-end damage and two damaged motorbikes. The sedan driver was waiting for police at the scene.
CCTV footage shows that a motorbike was in the right lane. The sedan which was coming from behind hit the motorbike. The sedan then also hit another motorbike.
Police are continuing their investigation.
วงจรปิดจับภาพนาทีเก๋งพุ่งชนรถจยย.
วงจรปิดจับภาพนาทีเก๋งพุ่งชนรถจยย.รถอีกคันที่ขี่ตามหลังเบี่ยงหลบเสียหลักล้มหวิดถูกเหยียบซ้ำ<<< ภาพจากกล้องวงจรปิด >>> เจ้าหน้าที่ตำรวจ สภ.เมืองกระบี่ เข้าตรวจสอบเหตุรถชนกันมีผู้บาดเจ็บ 3 ราย เหตุเกิดขึ้นบริเวณถนนอุตรกิจ ขาเข้าเมืองกระบี่ ตรงข้ามวัดโภคาจูฑามาศ จนท.ได้นำผู้บาดเจ็บ 2 รายส่งรพ. เป็นชายอายุ 50 ปี และเด็กหญิงอายุประมาณ 6-7 ขวบ มีบาดแผลตามร่างกายหลายแห่ง ส่วนอีกคนทราบชื่อคือ นายสำราญศักดิ์ หาญชนะ อายุ 28 ปี ได้รับบาดเจ็บแต่ไม่ประสงค์ไปรพ. โดยในที่เกิดเหตุพบรถเก๋ง วีออส ทะเบียน กต 4745 กระบี่ สภาพด้านหน้าพังเสียหาย ประตูด้านซ้ายยุบ ใกล้กันพบรถจยย.2 คัน ซึ่ง คนขับรถเก๋ง คือ นายพิทยา วิจิตรโสภา อายุ 40 ปี ยืนรอให้การกับเจ้าหน้าที่ตำรวจ และจากการตรวจสอบกล้องวงจรปิดของร้านค้า บริเวณที่เกิดเหตุพบว่า ขณะที่รถจยย.ซึ่งมีผู้บาดเจ็บเป็นชายและเด็กขี่มาในเลนขวาสุด จากนั้นรถเก๋งก็ได้ขับมาพุ่งชนท้ายอย่างจัง และจังหวะเดียวกันกับที่มีรถจยย.อีกคันที่มี นายสำราญศักดิ์ หาญชนะ ขี่ตามหลังมาได้เบี่ยงหลบออกทางด้านซ้าย แต่ก็ไปชนกับประตูรถเก๋งจนล้มลง ขณะที่ีรถกระบะอีกคันซึ่งขับตามมาก็ต้องเบี่ยงหลบหวิดทับ นายสำราญศักดิ์ ไปเพียงเล็กน้อยเท่านั้น
Posted by เรื่องเด่นเย็นนี้ ช่อง3 on Wednesday, May 1, 2019
