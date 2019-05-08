Connect with us

Phuket

Large tree crashes onto car in Chalong

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

1 hour ago

on

Large tree crashes onto car in Chalong | The Thaiger

A big tree has fallen in Chalong where it has tried to squash a parked Honda Jazz parked in front of a house in Chalong this morning.

Staff from the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Chalong Office were notified of the big tree collapsing and hitting a car in Soi Kritsada in Chalong in the midst of high winds and rain earlier today.

At the scene they found the tree laying on top of the small hatchback parked out front of the rental house. Emergency crews cut the tree before removing it from the car.

The 61 year old car owner Kam Panchot says at 5.30am, while trying to sleep, she was woken after a loud noise. She went out to find her car had been hit by the fallen tree. Luckily there were no injuries.

Large tree crashes onto car in Chalong | News by The Thaiger



Krabi

Warning for boats going to sea off Phuket

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

2 hours ago

on

May 8, 2019

By

Warning for boats going to sea off Phuket | The Thaiger

The Phuket Marine Office has made another official announcement today for boats that will remain in force until May 10.

The announcement was issued yesterday stating that “The weather forecast of strong westerly winds is expected to bring heavy rains to southern Thailand and the Andaman coast from today until at least May 10.“

“The warning is in effect for Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.”

Read more about the weather warning HERE.

“Because of the strong winds and waves in the Andaman Sea, all boats should proceed with caution and small boats keep ashore until May 10.”

“When going to sea boat operators and captains must ensure that boats and safety equipment are ready at all times. Passengers ‘should’ wear life jackets at all times they are on boats. Boat captains must follow the directions from officers at each pier.”

Phuket

Pork-seller arrested with gun, ammunition and drugs in Kathu

Nattha Thepbamrung

Published

3 hours ago

on

May 8, 2019

By

Pork-seller arrested with gun, ammunition and drugs in Kathu | The Thaiger

A pork seller has been arrested with a gun and crystal methamphetamine in Kathu.

Kathu Police arrested 43 year old pork seller Peerapan Saechua yesterday. Police seized crystal methamphetamine, a handgun and 68 bullets.

The arrest follows a tip-off from the owner of the rented house in Kathu claiming that Peerapan used a gun to threaten him while also alleging that the man was using drugs inside his house.

Peerapan was taken to Kathu Police Station where he is facing charges of illegally carrying a gun in public without reason, and the illegal possession of Category 1 drugs.

Pork-seller arrested with gun, ammunition and drugs in Kathu | News by The Thaiger

Phuket

Three drug suspects arrested in Phuket

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

19 hours ago

on

May 7, 2019

By

Three drug suspects arrested in Phuket | The Thaiger

Three drugs suspects have been arrested in Phuket in separate cases. They’ve been caught with methamphetamine pills, crystal methamphetamine and marijuana.

Police arrested a 38 year old man Kanut ‘Joe’ Meelarb at Soi Thepanusorn in Wichit. Police seized 30.06 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 1,475 methamphetamine pills.

He was taken to Wichit Police Station where he faces charges of illegal possession of a Category 1 Drugs with intent to sell.

Then, police arrested a 29 year old man Tanawat ‘Golf’ Thammapradit on Takua Pa Road in Phuket Town. In that case police seized 27.46 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 52.15 grams of marijuana.

He was taken to the Phuket City Police Station where he is facing charges of illegal possession of Category 1 and 5 drugs with intent to sell.

And finally, police have arrested a 35 year old woman Duangruedee ‘Bow’ Boontoe on Yaowarat Road in Phuket Town. Police seized 85.24 grams of crystal methamphetamine.

She was taken to the Phuket City Police Station where she facing charges of illegal possession of a Category 1 Drug with intent to sell.

Three drug suspects arrested in Phuket | News by The Thaiger

