Thailand hit by 5.0 magnitude Myanmar quake, tremors felt in north

Photo by Earthquake Observation Division, via Bangkok Post.

Last night saw an earthquake of 5.0 magnitude in Myanmar, causing areas in Thailand to experience the tremors. The districts affected, as revealed by the Meteorological Department, were in Chiang Rai and some of its neighbouring area.

The information about this event was brought to light by the Earthquake Observation Division of the department. They made public today that the earthquake had its origin in Myanmar at 11.46pm. It took place approximately 100 kilometres from the Mae Sai district in Chiang Rai, Bangkok Post reported.

The impact was felt in various districts across the northern province. Among those reported were Mae Sai, Mae Chan, and Muang. Nearby areas weren’t exempted from experiencing the seismic activity either. Occupants within multiple high-rise buildings also reported having observed their structures shaking considerably.

Local government entities were quick to spring into action post reports. Officers were sent out into their respective areas to determine the gravity of potential damages caused by the tremors. However, thus far, no incidents of casualties have been reported connected to the earthquake.

The recent earthquake comes just two days after another earthquake struck the northern provinces of Phitsanulok and Phichit. Phitsanulok’s Bang Krathum district was identified as the quake’s epicentre. The quake was detected 5 kilometres beneath the Earth’s surface.

Residents from several areas within the provinces experienced the tremor. Quick to disseminate their experiences, locals took to social media to share personal accounts and safety advice, catapulting the hashtag #earthquake into Twitter’s trending charts.

Last month, a 6.0 magnitude earthquake was recorded today, originating just 10 kilometres beneath the Earth’s surface in the southern coastal region of Myanmar, roughly 289 kilometres southwest of Phop Phra district in Thailand’s Tak province. The seismic event was perceptible in both Nonthaburi and Bangkok, with individuals in high-rise buildings being particularly aware of the tremors. Fortunately, no damage or casualties have been reported as a result of the earthquake.