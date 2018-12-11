US ambassador shares concerns about tourism in Phuket | The Thaiger

Phuket
US ambassador shares concerns about tourism in Phuket
The acting US ambassador has met with Phuket’s Vice Governor to discuss long-term tourism and environment issues whilst visiting the island.
Peter Haymond, the acting US Ambassador, met with Phuket’s Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung at the Phuket Provincial Hall today.
The Phuket PR Office reports that Vice Governor Prakob says, “The ambassador is interested in Phuket as it is an international tourist city where many Americans visit. More and more tourists are visiting Phuket every year. So how is Phuket being managed in relation to the environment and safety aspects.”
Chargé d’Affaires Haymond says, “We are thankful that Phuket has taken care of American tourist with good safety. More than one million American tourists are visiting Thailand every year at the moment and many come to Phuket.”
“The relationship between Thailand and America is now 200 years old. We have also cooperated with the Phuket Hotel Association in efforts to decrease the use of plastic on the island. Hotels in Phuket should use glass bottles instead of plastic bottles for long-term tourism and environment benefit.”
Fire destroys wooden house in Wichit
A fire has totally destroyed a wooden house and storage area in Wichit yesterday. The estimate value of damages is around 300,000 baht.
Wichit Police were notified of the fire in Soi Thep Anusorn in Wichit at 2pm yesterday.
Police and rescue workers, along with firefighters with two fire engines, arrived at the wooden house which was already well ablaze.
In front of the house was a storage room where wooden materials had been kept. This had also caught fire.
It took about half an hour to control the blaze. No injuries were reported.
49 year old Surin Tapyang, the owner of the house, told police that the house was 15 years old. His four Thai workers lived in the house.
“When the fire started there was no one in the house as they went out to work at a construction site.”
The value of damage is estimated about 300,000 baht. Police are now investigating the causes. At this stage police believe it could have been an electrical short cut.
Thanyapura hosts Phuket’s biggest cycling event
The fourth annual Classic Cycling Race took place at Thanyapura Health & Sports Resort on Sunday, 9 December 2018. The event is the biggest cycling race in Phuket with over 250 cycling professionals and enthusiasts arriving to test themselves on the challenging route mapped out by the resort.
Cyclists had a choice of 2 distances: 45 km and 106 km. Both routes offered the cyclists a truly stunning view to compliment their race. Phuket’s tropical jungle, protected national parks, diverse mountainous terrain and dramatic oceanscape were all enjoyed as the racers tackled the route.
All participants were given a race kit and event t-shirt, and 100 lucky racers also received a limited edition cycling jersey. Trophies and cash prizes of 3,000 baht for the 106 km route first place winner, 2,000 baht for the 106 km second place winner, and 1,000 baht for the 106 km third place winner, were awarded. There were also a number of Thanyapura vouchers and lucky draw items up for grabs.
“As a triathlon coach, I believe in practice and consistency. It’s motivating to see the speed at which we can progress, and how it is directly related to the amount of time we spend in the saddle. For me, building muscle memory and endurance would be the key first steps to success.”
“We enjoyed seeing so many cyclists taking part at our annual Classic Cycling today, and we look forward to welcoming all the racers back to Thanyapura again next year,” said Ekkarat Phantip (Ricky), Head Triathlon Coach at Thanyapura.
This year’s 106 km route was dominated by Lucy Richardson for the women and Witthawat Waree for the men, who each took first place. Second place was taken by Nopjakorn Wanthong for the women and Samuel Lord for the men, and Daniel Amby for the men came in third.
The 45km route was won by Nichaphat Chansuk for the women and Dollawat Luansawai for the men. It saw Krittiporn Roumjai for the women and Thapakorn Mekhmanee for the men taking second place, and Kirawan Pussayapaibun for the women and Hem Ongsara for the men coming in third.
“As Asia’s premiere sports & health complex, we are very proud to once again organise the Thanyapura Classic Cycling, and enjoy seeing more and more people take part year after year. Cycling is a big part of Thailand’s sport culture, and is linked to many health benefits,” said Thibault Gonnet, Thanyapura’s Director of Operations.
“It is great to see a steady increase in the sport’s popularity. It is our mission to continue to support and organise events like this to motivate all generations to live a healthy and active lifestyle, filled with the fun of sports and play.”
Officials warn motorists about road construction along Patak Road
PHOTO: The Phuket PR Office
Phuket officials have followed up complaints after some motorists had been injured in various incidents on Road No 4028 (Patak Road). Signs in three languages and traffic lights have been installed to help warn motorists.
Phuket’s Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung inspected along Patak road and the new warnings today.
Vice Governor Prokob says, “Some motorists have been injured on this road which is now being renovated between Chalong and Karon, a stretch of 1.5 kilometres. The contract runs for three months from October 13 to January 16 with a 12 million baht budget.”
“Warning signs and light are now being installed to warn motorists. Warning signs will be in Thai, English and the Chinese language. The contractor will also clear some loose materials off the road while the road is being constructed.”
“Many roads in Phuket are being renovated to improve the island’s roads and safety. Please be careful when driving. The construction is being hurried as fast as possible.”
