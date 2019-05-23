UPDATE: Suspects arrested over ambulance attack | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Phuket

UPDATE: Suspects arrested over ambulance attack

Kritsada Mueanhawong

6 hours ago

UPDATE: Suspects arrested over ambulance attack

Phuket police today have arrested suspects who attacked and harassed an ambulance and the driver.

The suspects tried to stop the ambulance and were captured on video attacking the ambulance whilst chasing it along Phuket’s roads. Read more about the attackers HERE.

Police today have arrested two suspects following their attack on the ambulance and drivers this week after the issue was viral in social media today. The pair, and their motorcycle, were easy to identify.

Police are now questioning the two over the incident and will be pressing charges.

Local social media has been very vocal over the incident…

“A few nights in a cell… attacking emergency personnel is the lowest of the low.”

“Throw them in the prison for 10 years and let them grow up the hard way.”

“Punks, a lack of parental discipline, no respect. I personally think parents should be held responsible for their childrens’ actions.”

 



Kritsada Mueanhawong

Collecting the daily news around Phuket for many years. One of the island's most accurate and timely news-gatherers.

Phuket

No injury as trailer truck loses control in Phuket Darasamut Underpass – VIDEO

Kritsada Mueanhawong

3 hours ago

May 23, 2019

No injury as trailer truck loses control in Phuket Darasamut Underpass – VIDEO

A trailer has skidded and lost control, and then collided with concrete barriers at the southern entrance to the Darasamut Underpass this morning. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Wichit Police were notified of the incident at 10am. Police and emergency responders arrived at the scene to find the damaged trailer truck and smashed barriers. Both lanes inside the underpass were blocked until the truck and debris could be removed.

Police checked CCTV footage showing that the truck was heading down into the underpass. The truck lost control after starting to skid sideways and smashed through the median barriers.

#ภูเก็ต #วินาที เกิดอุบัติเหตุอุโมงค์ทางลอดดาราสมุทร #Phuket #VIDEO 9.37am accident at the entrance of the Darasamut Underpass northbound. #NewshawkPhuket#NewsInPhuket #PhuketTraffic #PhuketUnderpass #accident #PhuketAccident #PhuketRoadSafety

Posted by เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต on Wednesday, May 22, 2019

 

Phuket

What to do in Phuket – A Unique Guide

Kritsada Mueanhawong

5 hours ago

May 23, 2019

What to do in Phuket – A Unique Guide

A modern Holiday Membership Club with its flagship office at the luxurious Patong Bay Hill Resort on Hasibpee Hill, Club Unique offers members an endless choice of possibilities as well as an almost limitless array of luxuries across a global platform. While a stay with Club Unique is exceptional in itself, the staff are eager to offer members & guests insight into local experiences in order to take full advantage of all that Phuket truly offers. 

Here, we offer up a Unique Guide on What To Do in Phuket. Whether it be a local temple or a famous landmark, we urge you to get out and explore some of our favorite spots when staying with us at Club Unique in Phuket. 

A Visit to Phuket Old Town

Phuket Old Town is an interesting journey back in time to Phuket’s heritage of tin mining, away from the fast-paced lifestyles of today. It is worth taking a wander around the Old Town to admire the stunning Sino-Portuguese shophouses and architecture. Don’t forget to bring your camera!

What to do in Phuket - A Unique Guide | News by The Thaiger

Phuket Thai Hua Museum

Originally the first Chinese language school on the island, Phuket Thai Hua Museum is located on Krabi Road. It is one of the most-preserved of all of the original colonial-style buildings in all of Phuket Old Town. The museum consists of 13 rooms that feature exhibitions in both English and Thai languages. All of the displays are a walk through history and connect the dots between the Phuket and China relationship that started in the tin mining days.

Big Buddha

Without a doubt Phuket’s shining star, the Big Buddha is Phuket’s ongoing man-made attraction. Also known as Ming Mongkol Buddha, the statue is perched atop a 380 metre hilltop in the Nakkerd Hills between the Chalong and Kata neighborhoods. 

This structure was dedicated to the late HM King Bhumibol Adulyadej in honor of his 80th birthday. There is also a smaller Brass Buddha that is 12 metres high and constructed of 22 tonnes of brass, which is dedicated to HM Queen Sirikit. 

Big Buddha offers stunning 360 views over Phuket and is a must-see while visiting the island. 

Karon Viewpoint

The winding coast road between Kata and Nai Harn has some lovely scenery. Just two kilometers along it from Kata is Karon Viewpoint. There is a small car park, a couple of shops and a pavilion from which to enjoy the view. 

If you climb the steps to the top of the pavilion, you have a wonderful view north across three of Phuket’s best beaches. 

The nearest beach you can see is Kata Noi,in the next bay is the sweeping Kata Beach. In the distance, you see the long stretch of Karon Beach, if you keep driving south on this road, you will pass Nai Harn Beach and then reach Promthep Cape. 

Wat Chalong

Built at the beginning of the nineteenth century during the reign of King Rama II, Wat Chalong is the most important of the 29 Buddhist temples in Phuket. The temple contains several structures and halls. One of the halls features a gilt-covered statue of the famous and revered Luang Poh Cham statues of Luang Poh Chuang and Luang Poh Gleum, all ex-abbots of the temple. The Grand Pagoda is decorated with wall paintings depicting the Buddha’s life story and features various Buddha images. 

Phuket Elephant Sanctuary

Phuket Elephant Sanctuary is an elephant retirement home set on 30 acres of stunning forest bordering the Khao Phra Thaeo National Park in north east Phuket. 

Phuket Elephant Sanctuary is the first elephant sanctuary on the island pioneering ethical elephant tourism. The sanctuary rescues sick, injured and old elephants who have spent their entire lives working long, exhausting hours in the logging or tourism industries. A visit offers a unique experience observing retired working elephants rehabilitate into forest life. To be in the presence of an elephant is simply breathtaking and a day at Phuket Elephant Sanctuary will leave you captivated by how incredible the largest land mammal on earth truly is. 

To learn more about unique things to do while holidaying in Phuket, visit Club Unique at our flagship office in Hasipbee Hill in Patong, just minutes away from fantastic Patong Beach.

Phuket

Phuket police hunting for suspects who attacked an ambulance – VIDEO

Kritsada Mueanhawong

9 hours ago

May 23, 2019

Phuket police hunting for suspects who attacked an ambulance – VIDEO

VIDEO: Detnarong Songsang

Phuket police are hunting for suspects who tried to stop an ambulance and attack rescue workers. They have good photos of the attackers and say it will be easy to track them down.

The Wichit Police were notified of the incident earlier in the week. 41 year old Detnarong Songsang, a rescue worker, was driving the ambulance through the Darasamut Underpass.

Two suspects on a motorbike chased after the ambulance when the rescue worker driving the vehicle beeped their horn at them. One of them threw a solid item at the ambulance and then tried to use a sharp steel rod to stab at the driver and damage the ambulance.

The driver had to speed up the ambulance and headed directly to a police station to reported the incident to police.

คลิปเหตุการณ์ครับ

Posted by Kaew Detnarong on Wednesday, May 22, 2019

Trending