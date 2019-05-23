April’s exports fall to the lowest level in 24 months | The Thaiger

Connect with us

April’s exports fall to the lowest level in 24 months

“Deputy PM Somkid Jatusripitak has scheduled a meeting on May 31 with Thailand’s commercial attachés from across the world in a bid to boost exports.”

Thailand’s exports fell 2.6% last month (April) to US$18.5 billion, the lowest level since May 2017.

Thai PBS reports that imports in April also dropped by 0.72% to about US$20 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of about US$1.5 billion, she said, adding that Thailand’s total exports for the first four months of this year amounted to US$80.5 billion, representing a 1.86% contraction compared to imports of U$79.9 billion, a  1.08% drop.

The fall is being blamed on the intensifying trade war between the US and China, according to Ms. Pimchanok Wornkhorporn, Director of the trade policy and strategy office at the Ministry of Commerce.

“Other external factors, such as the slowdown in global trade and demand for Thai products from its key trading partners, compounded by the volatile political situation in Europe and credit problems in China, conspired to drive Thai exports down.”

Hardest hit by the trade war are electronic exports to China, as Thailand is a major source for Chinese manufacturers, she said, adding that several other countries are being affected and their business operators have resorted to foreign exchange hedging to minimise exchange risks.

SOURCE: Thai PBS



Bangkok

WeWork opens up in Bangkok. What is WeWork?

May 23, 2019

“This will pave the way for WeWork’s unique proposition to connect two major groups within the WeWork community: corporations looking to innovate, and start-ups looking to grow and better establish their business.”

WeWork has started operations in Thailand. So what is WeWork?

WeWork – a platform for creators that provides space, community and services to help people build a life, not just a living – announced yesterday that it was officially entering Thailand with the introduction of WeWork Labs in Bangkok’s Asia Centre Building on Sathon Road and T-One Building on Sukhumvit Road.

Fortified by strong demand from enterprises, small and MSMEs (micro, small, and medium entrepreneurs) and start-ups, the American company is making landfall in Sathorn and Thonglor. In Asia Centre, WeWork will occupy five floors, welcoming 1,200 members to its community, while it will occupy seven floors in Thonglor’s T-One accommodating 1,700 members.

“With Thailand embarking on a new phase of economic development, building on its digital transformation goals, WeWork is committed to becoming a partner to help achieve the ‘Thailand 4.0’ vision by acting as a launch pad for the mid market segment,” WeWork’s Southeast Asia managing director Turochas “T” Fuad said.

“As our footprint in Thailand grows, we see a huge potential for serving the demand from the MSMEs to Fortune 500 companies looking to us as a solution for flexible, high-quality spaces, along with accelerating their business in the local ecosystem empowered by a global network.”

“As we are creating a new engine to drive the Thai innovation economy, we see how start-ups in Thailand need the global and Southeast Asian perspectives to attract investments and break into new markets,” said Dr Krithpaka Boonfeung, deputy executive director for the National Innovation Agency’s innovation system.

“With WeWork Labs’ expertise in stimulating the growth of local start-ups and innovation-based businesses, we are confident that closer partnerships will pave the way for strengthening Thailand’s local ecosystem.”

SOURCE: The Nation

Business

Beam me up Phuket – new space theme hotel for the island

May 22, 2019

A 150 key space themed hotel is under development in Kathu, Phuket, by a Singaporean group .

Located close to the Central Festival and Makro complexes, the project is expected to open next year according to a report in TTG Asia.

The One Pioneer – Beyond Space Travel hotel say it’s “highly focused on an outer space storyline and will have an indoor observatory”.

Janette Lee, founder and CEO, says the hotel is poised to open sometime in 2020.

“Tourism business in Thailand and in Phuket will continue to grow but there is still a lack of new attractions. Our vision is to bring to life the dreams of mankind for an experience of space on earth. Our target markets will be both local and international tourists.”

According to Lee, the company is seeking partners from Thailand or elsewhere to complete the project. She has had discussions with potential partners and investors during the South East Asia Hotel Investment Summit which took place in Bangkok last week.

Prior to entering the tourism business, Lee had sold her private education business and social enterprise in Singapore. She also used to work in the financial sector.

The project cost is estimated at $40 million.

Business

Skål International heads to Phuket, June 2020

May 22, 2019

by Paul Poole

Tourism industry professionals from all over the world are expected to descend on Phuket between June 25-27, 2020, for the 49th edition of Skål Asia Congress.

With more than 15,000 members in almost 90 different countries, Skål International is the world’s largest organisation of tourism professionals. Through countless local, national and international events, Skål International promotes global tourism and networking, pursuing topics of common interest.

Founded in France in 1934 following a trip to Scandinavia (“skål” means cheers), Skål International has since grown to almost 400 clubs in more than 90 countries around the world. Uniting various branches of the travel and tourism industry, its members, which include industry managers and executives, work to maximise networking on a global scale and promote a responsible tourism industry.

The Skål Congresses are held across the world and attract stakeholders from various parts of the tourism industry. Held at Laguna Phuket, Skål Asia Congress 2020 is an opportunity for Skål members in Asia to meet and discuss the trends and ideas in the tourism industry as well as network with their peers around a theme of “Go Eco 2020 – Ecological & Sustainable Tourism”.

Attendees will include airlines, travel and tour companies, online booking portals (OTAs), hotel owners and GMs, luxury cruise ship industry, technology companies selling hotel and web based services, telecoms, website services and discount programs.

The Skål Congresses are known for incorporating the host location and using local partners to arrange formal and informal excursions and events. Skål Asia Congress 2020 will feature a Pan-Asian ecological showcase and exhibition, a Phuket street food cocktail reception, OTOP (One Tambon One Product) showcase and tourist tours.

For more information contact The Sponsorship Experts, Paul Poole

