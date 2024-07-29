Busted: ‘Smoke and mirrors’ shop nabbed for untaxed cigs, vapes

Picture courtesy of The Phuket News official website

Two women have been apprehended for selling untaxed cigarettes and illegal vaping paraphernalia at a shop in Soi Pha-niang, Moo 5, Ratsada. The illicit operation netted them more than half a million baht over the past three months.

The 23 year old Sarinya Phonkaew, from Satun, and the 25 year old Chonlada Chuewong, registered as living in Chalong, were detained at 5pm yesterday, July 28, during a raid led by Police Captain Aphichat Musikasang of the Phuket City Police.

Police seized 487 packs of untaxed cigarettes, 64 packs of vaping liquids, and 4,840 baht in cash. Account books recovered during the raid revealed the women made 582,515 baht in illegal sales over the last three months: 239,265 baht in May, 185,755 baht in June, and 157,495 baht in July.

The women were transferred to Phuket City Police Station and charged with possession and sale of goods without paying required taxes, violating Sections 203 and 204 of the Excise Act 2017.

They also face charges under Sections 242 and 246 of the Customs Act BE 2017, which relate to the handling and sale of smuggled goods, confirmed police officers.

“The two women admitted to the charges against them.”

