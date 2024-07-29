Human skeletal remains found washed ashore in Phuket

Picture courtesy of the Phuket News official website

Human skeletal remains, including a pelvis and upper leg bones, were discovered washed ashore in Phuket, prompting an investigation. The remains, likely those of a male, are estimated to have been deceased for over eight weeks. Local officials also found documents in a pair of trousers nearby.

Police Lieutenant Natthee Pichitchai Nithimeth, Deputy Inspector of Wichit Police Station in Phuket, received a report from the Wichit Municipality radio centre about skeletal remains resembling human bones being washed up on the shore.

The location was identified as Laem Dinso on the Bo Rae-Khao Khad Road in Wichit Subdistrict. Police Colonel Chatree Chukaew, along with forensic officers and a medical examiner from Vachira Phuket Hospital, responded promptly to the scene.

Upon arrival, investigators found the skeletal remains, consisting of a pelvis and both upper leg bones, with some fatty tissue still attached. The remains were clad in black underwear with the letters CK on the waistband and SPORT on the side.

The medical examiner confirmed that the bones belonged to a male and estimated that he had been deceased for at least eight weeks. No other human remains were found in the immediate vicinity.

Approximately 50 metres away from the skeletal remains, authorities discovered a pair of cream-coloured, knee-length men’s shorts with a black leather belt still fastened. Inside one of the pockets, they found a brown leather wallet containing documents.

The documents identified a male citizen from Aceh, Indonesia, named Muzakkir, born on March 5, 1996. The identification number (NIK) provided was 1103090503960003. Also found were a fisherman’s insurance card and two ATM cards, all bearing the same name and birthdate, said a local Phuket official.

“The documents and skeletal remains, along with the underwear and shorts, are being examined to determine if they are related.”

Legal actions

The items have been seized for further investigation to ascertain the cause of death and to proceed with legal actions accordingly.

The discovery of these remains has raised numerous questions about the circumstances leading to the individual’s death. Given the state of the remains and the presence of personal documents, the investigation is focused on identifying the deceased and understanding how they ended up in this condition in Phuket.

The police are working closely with forensic experts and other relevant agencies to piece together the events that led to this tragic outcome. Efforts are being made to trace the origin of the documents found and to contact any potential relatives or acquaintances of the deceased.

The incident has also drawn attention to the broader issues of missing persons and unidentified remains in the region. Local officials are urging anyone with information related to this case to come forward, as every piece of information could be crucial in solving the mystery, reported Khaosod.