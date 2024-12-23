Holiday turns tragic as two men drown after boat capsizes in Phuket

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: 09:28, 23 December 2024| Updated: 09:28, 23 December 2024
50 1 minute read
Holiday turns tragic as two men drown after boat capsizes in Phuket
Location of the pond | Photo via KhaoSod

Three men in Phuket, faced an untimely and tragic accident yesterday, December 22, as they set out on a borrowed boat on a leisurely paddle in a local pond while visiting relatives. Holiday spirits were cut short as their boat capsized, leading to the drowning of two men while the third managed to swim ashore, exhausted.

At approximately 6pm yesterday, police in Kathu, Phuket, received reports of a drowning in the pond located in Soi Bo Pla Tak Daet, Moo 1, Kathu subdistrict. Police officers, along with a rescue team from the Kusoldharm Foundation, promptly arrived at the scene to investigate.

Advertisements

Upon arrival, they found a man lying exhausted on the shore. He was identified as Burmese and explained that he had taken advantage of a day off to visit relatives working in the area with two friends, setting off from their accommodation in Rassada, Mueang Phuket district.

The group of three had borrowed a boat for a row in the pond before it unexpectedly capsized. The man managed to swim to safety, but his two friends were missing.

Related news
Holiday turns tragic as two men drown after boat capsizes in Phuket | News by Thaiger
Rescue team at the scene | Photo via KhaoSod

The search operation, conducted by the rescue divers, was challenged by the onset of darkness and the vastness of the pond. Despite these difficulties, the team persevered for two hours before recovering the bodies of the two missing individuals.

The bodies were subsequently brought ashore for an initial examination by medical professionals, prior to being transported to Vachira Phuket Hospital for further procedures. Following the recovery, Kathu police continue their investigations to uncover the full details of the tragic accident amidst the arrival of the holiday season, reported KhaoSod.

In other news, an Austrian man today denied involvement in a fatal jet ski collision with a Russian man in Phuket, which resulted in the latter’s death during the arrest.

Advertisements

A local fisherman in the Karon area of Phuket discovered the body of 58 year old Russian man Kirill Kolovachev against a group of rocks near A Blanket & A Pillow restaurant on Karon Beach on Tuesday, December 17. The fisherman called officers from Karon Police Station to the scene.

Latest Thailand News
Holiday turns tragic as two men drown after boat capsizes in Phuket Phuket News

Holiday turns tragic as two men drown after boat capsizes in Phuket

19 seconds ago
Thai weather: Cool mornings, thunderstorms, and changing temps Thailand News

Thai weather: Cool mornings, thunderstorms, and changing temps

20 minutes ago
Where to celebrate Christmas in Koh Samui 2024 Events

Where to celebrate Christmas in Koh Samui 2024

17 hours ago
Rare serow surprises tourists at Khao Yai National Park Thailand News

Rare serow surprises tourists at Khao Yai National Park

20 hours ago
Foreign women begging in Pattaya raise concerns over enforcement Crime News

Foreign women begging in Pattaya raise concerns over enforcement

20 hours ago
Phuket enhances travel with US0.7 million investment in secondary roads Phuket News

Phuket enhances travel with US$190.7 million investment in secondary roads

20 hours ago
Pipe bomb attack injures four officers at Narathiwat base Crime News

Pipe bomb attack injures four officers at Narathiwat base

22 hours ago
Dutch tourist fined 3000 baht for stunts on Koh Samui Crime News

Dutch tourist fined 3000 baht for stunts on Koh Samui

22 hours ago
Phuket mayors face charges in major corruption scandal Crime News

Phuket mayors face charges in major corruption scandal

22 hours ago
Thailand strengthens efforts to combat PM2.5 pollution crisis Thailand News

Thailand strengthens efforts to combat PM2.5 pollution crisis

23 hours ago
Thai police arrest six Chinese nationals in call centre fraud bust Bangkok News

Thai police arrest six Chinese nationals in call centre fraud bust

23 hours ago
Intoxicated tourist with knife causes uproar in Pattaya condominium Crime News

Intoxicated tourist with knife causes uproar in Pattaya condominium

23 hours ago
Nationwide elections set for February 1, excluding 29 provinces Politics News

Nationwide elections set for February 1, excluding 29 provinces

23 hours ago
Taxi driver arrested after fleeing petrol station in Chaiyaphum Crime News

Taxi driver arrested after fleeing petrol station in Chaiyaphum

24 hours ago
Don Mueang Airport expects 13% flight rise over new year Thailand News

Don Mueang Airport expects 13% flight rise over new year

24 hours ago
Chiang Mai soldiers seize 300,000 meth pills after shootout Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai soldiers seize 300,000 meth pills after shootout

24 hours ago
Shirtless tourist swallows traffic ticket in Pattaya police standoff Pattaya News

Shirtless tourist swallows traffic ticket in Pattaya police standoff

1 day ago
Sisaket: Man hides in neighbour&#8217;s urn after stabbing father (video) Crime News

Sisaket: Man hides in neighbour’s urn after stabbing father (video)

2 days ago
Transwoman arrested for explicit online content in Korat Crime News

Transwoman arrested for explicit online content in Korat

2 days ago
Hong Kong man arrested in Pattaya for illegal e-cigarette trade Crime News

Hong Kong man arrested in Pattaya for illegal e-cigarette trade

2 days ago
Motorcyclist killed in Pattaya crash with minivan and pickup truck Pattaya News

Motorcyclist killed in Pattaya crash with minivan and pickup truck

2 days ago
Girl killed in Chon Buri hit-and-run sparks search for dark vehicle Crime News

Girl killed in Chon Buri hit-and-run sparks search for dark vehicle

2 days ago
Bangkok bust: 6 Chinese arrested with 200k SIM cards Bangkok News

Bangkok bust: 6 Chinese arrested with 200k SIM cards

2 days ago
Thailand eyes Phuket for bitcoin sandbox experiment Finance

Thailand eyes Phuket for bitcoin sandbox experiment

2 days ago
Udon Thani: Sports shoes blunder leaves seller with 80k baht loss Crime News

Udon Thani: Sports shoes blunder leaves seller with 80k baht loss

2 days ago
Phuket News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalism student from Mahidol University with a passion for history, writing and delivering news content with a rich storytelling narrative.

Related Articles

Thailand eyes Phuket for bitcoin sandbox experiment

Thailand eyes Phuket for bitcoin sandbox experiment

Published: 11:58, 21 December 2024
Phuket welcomes tourists on first Bucharest flight

Phuket welcomes tourists on first Bucharest flight

Published: 10:26, 21 December 2024
Phuket to host Thailand’s first legal same-sex marriages

Phuket to host Thailand’s first legal same-sex marriages

Published: 16:52, 20 December 2024
Plane and simple: Phuket Airport gears up for holiday rush

Plane and simple: Phuket Airport gears up for holiday rush

Published: 15:22, 20 December 2024