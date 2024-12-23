Holiday turns tragic as two men drown after boat capsizes in Phuket

Location of the pond | Photo via KhaoSod

Three men in Phuket, faced an untimely and tragic accident yesterday, December 22, as they set out on a borrowed boat on a leisurely paddle in a local pond while visiting relatives. Holiday spirits were cut short as their boat capsized, leading to the drowning of two men while the third managed to swim ashore, exhausted.

At approximately 6pm yesterday, police in Kathu, Phuket, received reports of a drowning in the pond located in Soi Bo Pla Tak Daet, Moo 1, Kathu subdistrict. Police officers, along with a rescue team from the Kusoldharm Foundation, promptly arrived at the scene to investigate.

Upon arrival, they found a man lying exhausted on the shore. He was identified as Burmese and explained that he had taken advantage of a day off to visit relatives working in the area with two friends, setting off from their accommodation in Rassada, Mueang Phuket district.

The group of three had borrowed a boat for a row in the pond before it unexpectedly capsized. The man managed to swim to safety, but his two friends were missing.

The search operation, conducted by the rescue divers, was challenged by the onset of darkness and the vastness of the pond. Despite these difficulties, the team persevered for two hours before recovering the bodies of the two missing individuals.

The bodies were subsequently brought ashore for an initial examination by medical professionals, prior to being transported to Vachira Phuket Hospital for further procedures. Following the recovery, Kathu police continue their investigations to uncover the full details of the tragic accident amidst the arrival of the holiday season, reported KhaoSod.

