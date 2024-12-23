Thai weather: Cool mornings, thunderstorms, and changing temps

Photo via KhaoSod

Severe weather conditions are expected in various regions of Thailand today, December 23, as the Meteorological Department (TMD) issues warnings for freezing temperatures and thunderstorms covering 20% of certain areas. Despite a slight rise in temperatures across northern Thailand, mountainous areas remain extremely cold.

TMD attributes the fluctuating weather to a weakening high-pressure system over the upper parts of Thailand, alongside the northern and southern regions, predicted to cause a slight increase in temperatures, accompanied by morning fog in several areas.

However, the northern and northeastern regions will continue to experience cold to very cold conditions, while the central regions, including Bangkok, the eastern, and upper southern regions, will experience cool weather in the morning.

Mountaintops and highlands are expected to remain particularly cold, with some areas experiencing freezing conditions. The northeastern monsoon, prevalent over the Gulf of Thailand and the southern region, is of moderate strength. As a result, southern Thailand may experience isolated thunderstorms.

A tropical depression located in the lower South China Sea is expected to intensify into a tropical storm, moving towards Vietnam’s eastern coast around tomorrow and the day after.

Regarding air quality, the upper regions of Thailand are experiencing moderate levels of dust and haze accumulation due to prevailing winds and moderate ventilation conditions.

Regional updates

In the northern region, expect cold to very cold weather with morning fog. The lowest temperatures range between 13 and 18 degrees Celsius (°C), while the highest temperatures range from 26 to 30°C. On mountaintops, temperatures could drop as low as 5°C. Northeasterly winds will blow at 5 to 15 kilometres per hour (km/h).

In the northeastern region, cold to very cold weather with light morning fog is expected, with temperatures rising by 1 to 2°C. The lowest temperatures range from 12 to 18°C, and the highest from 26 to 28°C. On mountain peaks, temperatures could dip to as low as 7°C. Northeasterly winds will be at 10 to 20 km/h.

Central Thailand will see cool weather with light morning fog and a temperature rise of 1 to 2°C. The lowest temperatures range from 17 to 21°C, and the highest from 28 to 30°C. Northeasterly winds will be at 10 to 20 km/h.

The eastern region will experience cool weather with light morning fog and a temperature increase of 1 to 2°C. The lowest temperatures will be between 17 and 22°C, while the highest temperatures range from 29 to 32°C. Northeasterly winds will blow at 15 to 30 km/h, with sea waves approximately one metre high, increasing to 1 to 2 metres further from the shore.

In the upper southern region (east coast), cool morning weather with a temperature rise of 1 to 2°C is expected, alongside 20% coverage of thunderstorms, mainly in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat. The lowest temperatures range from 19 to 25°C, and the highest from 28 to 32°C. Northeasterly winds will blow at 15 to 35 km/h, with sea waves 1 to 2 metres high, increasing during thunderstorms.

For the lower southern region (west coast), 10% coverage of thunderstorms is expected, mainly in Trang and Satun. The lowest temperatures range from 22 to 26°C, with the highest temperatures between 31 and 33°C. Northeasterly winds will be at 15 to 30 km/h, with sea waves around one metre high.

Bangkok and its vicinity will experience cool weather with light morning fog and a temperature rise of 1 to 2°C. The lowest temperatures range from 19 to 22°C, with the highest from 29 to 31°C. Northeasterly winds will blow at 10 to 20 km/h.