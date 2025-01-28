Tourist brawl in Phuket sparks debate on visa policy (video)

Picture courtesy of Speednews ภูเก็ต Facebook

A video depicting an altercation between Italian and Indian tourists in Phuket’s Patong area has sparked significant social media discussion. The incident, captured in a 1.04-minute clip shared by the Facebook page Speednews Phuket, occurred yesterday, January 27, at the end of Bangla Road, Kathu district, Phuket.

The video shows the tourists engaged in a fierce brawl, surrounded by onlookers comprising both foreigners and Thai nationals. Many bystanders recorded the incident on their mobile phones, with some even cheering the combatants.

However, security personnel and other tourists witnessing the altercation stepped in to separate the two parties before the situation could escalate further, eventually leading to both tourists dispersing.

Following the video’s circulation online, numerous viewers have expressed concerns regarding the implications of the free visa policy for tourists. Critics argue that while the policy facilitates tourism, it should be accompanied by stringent laws to prevent such incidents from recurring, reported KhaoSod.

The sentiment reflects a broader concern that without adequate legal frameworks, similar situations may arise in the future. Fortunately, this particular incident did not result in serious injuries or fatalities.

In similar news, a night of partying on Bangla Road turned into chaos when a drunken Russian tourist was hospitalised after a violent altercation with security guards.

The incident unfolded at Oscar Bar, Patong on December 18 last year. Police were called to the scene at 11.50pm, where they found 31 year old Russian national Evgenii Kozlov seriously injured after a scuffle with bar security.

According to initial reports, Kozlov, heavily intoxicated, climbed onto the stage and began dancing, disrupting the bar’s operations. Security guards, 30 year old Chalermphon Suphannaphon, 28 year old Thammakach Sukho, and 19 year old Watcharaphon Laowong intervened, removing him from the stage.

The situation escalated when the Russian man reportedly began acting aggressively towards other patrons, prompting complaints. As the guards attempted to escort him out, a struggle ensued, culminating in a violent brawl.