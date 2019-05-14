Connect with us

Phuket

Suspect charged with murder after stabbing in Patong restaurant

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

1 min ago

on

Suspect charged with murder after stabbing in Patong restaurant | The Thaiger

A suspect has been charged after he stabbed and killed a staff member at a Patong restaurant in Bangla Road last night.

Patong Police were notified of the incident at 9.50pm last night on Bangla Road in Patong.

Police and rescue workers arrived at the scene to find the man, later identified as 42 year old Anuchet Chanwijit from Trang, covered in blood. Stab wounds were found on his stomach. He was rushed to Patong Hospital but pronounced dead on arrival.

Police says that Mr Anuchet was a staff member at a restaurant in Patong. He was arguing with 32 year old Pakorn Pongsrida who was working at the same restaurant. Pakorn used a knife to stab Anuchet before fleeing the scene.

Pakorn has since been arrested in Phang Nga. He was taken back to Patong Police Station where is facing charges of murder.

No motives have been mentioned by police at this stage.

Environment

The blackwater is back at Bang Tao Canal – VIDEO

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

22 mins ago

on

May 14, 2019

By

The blackwater is back at Bang Tao Canal – VIDEO | The Thaiger

Locals are pushing the local government to check wastewater treatment plants after dirty black water come back to Bang Tao Canal again this morning. The President of the Cherng Talay OrBorJor is Ma’Ann Samran.

(If you’d like to send Ma’Ann a message you can click on his Facebook page HERE.)

“90% of business operators and locals are releasing wastewater into the filthy Bang Tao canal,” admitted the OrBorJor president on Monday.

Read more about the weekend’s news that has drawn a lot of local comment and social media HERE.

Yesterday Ma’Ann exclaimed that, following urgent attention, water in the Bang Tao Canal was again flowing cleaner water, thanks to some urgent ‘band aids’ put on the problem yesterday – notably by building a sand-bank to dam the wastewaters flowing down the canal.

Read more about yesterday’s actions HERE.

This morning (Tuesday) dirty and smelly blackwater is again flowing from the Bang Tao Canal to the beach and open sea. Locals are urging officials to check wastewater treatment and find the source of all the wastewater.

You can remind Ma’Ann by sending a message on his Facebook page HERE.

The blackwater is back at Bang Tao Canal - VIDEO | News by The Thaiger The blackwater is back at Bang Tao Canal - VIDEO | News by The Thaiger The blackwater is back at Bang Tao Canal - VIDEO | News by The Thaiger

 

Continue Reading

Environment

Water temporarily cleared in Bang Tao Canal, business operators to be checked

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

24 hours ago

on

May 13, 2019

By

Water temporarily cleared in Bang Tao Canal, business operators to be checked | The Thaiger

PHOTOS: Maann Samran

Water in the Bang Tao Canal is now flowing cleaner water thanks to some urgent ‘band aids’ put on the problem this morning. Business operators are now to be checked to find the source of wastewater as well. Earlier today the President of the Cherng Talay OrBorTor Ma’ann Samran admitted that 90% of the businesses in the area did not treat their wastewater.

“Now water in Bang Tao Canal is clear and has no bad smell after we dug the canal and washed out some of the heavy sediment. ”

“We are now using sand to block the Bang Tao Canal so the water will not flow into the sea. Waste water in the canal will be pumped and removed for treatment.”

“Tomorrow business operators will be checked. If they are releasing wastewater into sea, they will face legal action.”

90% of business operators and locals are releasing wastewater into the filthy Bang Tao canal. Read more HERE.

Water temporarily cleared in Bang Tao Canal, business operators to be checked | News by The Thaiger Water temporarily cleared in Bang Tao Canal, business operators to be checked | News by The Thaiger Water temporarily cleared in Bang Tao Canal, business operators to be checked | News by The Thaiger Water temporarily cleared in Bang Tao Canal, business operators to be checked | News by The Thaiger

Continue Reading

Phang Nga

Surin Islands in Phang Nga closed until November

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

1 day ago

on

May 13, 2019

By

Surin Islands in Phang Nga closed until November | The Thaiger

The Mu Koh Surin National Park in Phang Nga, 100 kilometres north of the Similans, has been closed down for the wet season and will be open again in November.

The Mu Koh Surin National Park Chief Puttapot Kuprasit says, “The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) is forecasting that today there will be 60-70% chance of rain and high waves up to three metres in open waters of the Andaman Sea off Mu Koh Surin coast.”

“For tourist safety the national park is being temporary closed from today until November. Normally the national park is closed from May 16 to November 15 every year. The national park will be re-opened again from November 16, 2019 to May 15, 2020.

Surin Islands in Phang Nga closed until November | News by The Thaiger Surin Islands in Phang Nga closed until November | News by The Thaiger Surin Islands in Phang Nga closed until November | News by The Thaiger

Continue Reading

Trending