Suspect charged with murder after stabbing in Patong restaurant | The Thaiger

Phuket
Suspect charged with murder after stabbing in Patong restaurant
A suspect has been charged after he stabbed and killed a staff member at a Patong restaurant in Bangla Road last night.
Patong Police were notified of the incident at 9.50pm last night on Bangla Road in Patong.
Police and rescue workers arrived at the scene to find the man, later identified as 42 year old Anuchet Chanwijit from Trang, covered in blood. Stab wounds were found on his stomach. He was rushed to Patong Hospital but pronounced dead on arrival.
Police says that Mr Anuchet was a staff member at a restaurant in Patong. He was arguing with 32 year old Pakorn Pongsrida who was working at the same restaurant. Pakorn used a knife to stab Anuchet before fleeing the scene.
Pakorn has since been arrested in Phang Nga. He was taken back to Patong Police Station where is facing charges of murder.
No motives have been mentioned by police at this stage.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phuket. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Environment
The blackwater is back at Bang Tao Canal – VIDEO
Locals are pushing the local government to check wastewater treatment plants after dirty black water come back to Bang Tao Canal again this morning. The President of the Cherng Talay OrBorJor is Ma’Ann Samran.
(If you’d like to send Ma’Ann a message you can click on his Facebook page HERE.)
“90% of business operators and locals are releasing wastewater into the filthy Bang Tao canal,” admitted the OrBorJor president on Monday.
Read more about the weekend’s news that has drawn a lot of local comment and social media HERE.
Yesterday Ma’Ann exclaimed that, following urgent attention, water in the Bang Tao Canal was again flowing cleaner water, thanks to some urgent ‘band aids’ put on the problem yesterday – notably by building a sand-bank to dam the wastewaters flowing down the canal.
Read more about yesterday’s actions HERE.
This morning (Tuesday) dirty and smelly blackwater is again flowing from the Bang Tao Canal to the beach and open sea. Locals are urging officials to check wastewater treatment and find the source of all the wastewater.
You can remind Ma’Ann by sending a message on his Facebook page HERE.
Environment
Water temporarily cleared in Bang Tao Canal, business operators to be checked
PHOTOS: Maann Samran
Water in the Bang Tao Canal is now flowing cleaner water thanks to some urgent ‘band aids’ put on the problem this morning. Business operators are now to be checked to find the source of wastewater as well. Earlier today the President of the Cherng Talay OrBorTor Ma’ann Samran admitted that 90% of the businesses in the area did not treat their wastewater.
“Now water in Bang Tao Canal is clear and has no bad smell after we dug the canal and washed out some of the heavy sediment. ”
“We are now using sand to block the Bang Tao Canal so the water will not flow into the sea. Waste water in the canal will be pumped and removed for treatment.”
“Tomorrow business operators will be checked. If they are releasing wastewater into sea, they will face legal action.”
90% of business operators and locals are releasing wastewater into the filthy Bang Tao canal. Read more HERE.
Phang Nga
Surin Islands in Phang Nga closed until November
The Mu Koh Surin National Park in Phang Nga, 100 kilometres north of the Similans, has been closed down for the wet season and will be open again in November.
The Mu Koh Surin National Park Chief Puttapot Kuprasit says, “The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) is forecasting that today there will be 60-70% chance of rain and high waves up to three metres in open waters of the Andaman Sea off Mu Koh Surin coast.”
“For tourist safety the national park is being temporary closed from today until November. Normally the national park is closed from May 16 to November 15 every year. The national park will be re-opened again from November 16, 2019 to May 15, 2020.
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 sunset bars in Phuket
Infamous ‘large’ passenger dies in Koh Samui
Phuket ranked sixth Best Destination in the World – Trip Advisor
Thailand to ban three kinds of plastic by end of this year
British backpacker returns home for Easter after being jailed in Thailand
Bitcoin Seastead backer in battle with Thai authorities
A new Queen for Thailand
Mother says customer paying for sex with 5 year old daughter was girl’s father
Kra Canal – the 28 Billion Baht shortcut
Thailand is ‘least miserable’ country in the world again
Raid on 18 foreign-owned Koh Samui hotels, owners arrested
His Majesty marries Suthida and names her Queen, days before coronation
Chinese continue to soak up Thailand’s condo glut
Thai baht lowest since January
German hotelier claims he paid 800,000 baht bribe to operate his unlicensed villa on Samui
Suspect charged with murder after stabbing in Patong restaurant
The blackwater is back at Bang Tao Canal – VIDEO
Three die after car bursts into flames in Bangkok
Urgent meetings to consider impact of US-China trade war on Thai exports
Former prisoner arrested over rape of Norwegian tourist on Koh Pha Ngan
Mandatory health insurance for long-stay foreigners
Top Ten things to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
Krabi police officer shoots and kills himself inside police station
Bhumjaithai’s Anutin says he won’t support a PM dependent on the senate vote
Suspect arrested over alleged Norwegian tourist rape at Koh Pha Ngan
Konnichiwa – welcome to Thailand’s Top 10 cultural destinations
Off-the-beaten-track destinations in Thailand experiencing explosive Airbnb growth
Nakhon Si Thammarat Police chief orders “shoot to kill” if necessary
Prayut says he commands the support of 11 small parties to become next PM
Club@Koi explodes in colour, celebrities and fashion for its first anniversary
ดูย้อนหลัง วอลเลย์บอลไทยพบอิตาลี่ “มองเทรอซ์ วอลเลย์ มาสเตอร์ 2019”
ตามล่า 2 โจ๋โชว์ยกล้อ พลาดล้ม ชนแล้วหนี [คลิป]
“บิ๊กตู่” ปล่อยซิงเกิ้ลที่ 10 “มาร์ชไทยคือไทย”
เปิดวงจรปิดวินาทีรถเด็กหัดเดินไหลตัดหน้ารถบรรทุก 10 ล้อ เด็ก 8 เดือนถูกทับดับ
พิธีกรเยอรมันยกมือไหว้ขอโทษ เหตุล้อเลียนหมอบกราบงานพระราชพิธี [คลิป]
ภาพประวัติศาสตร์ พระบาทสมเด็จพระเจ้าอยู่หัวและพระบรมวงศานุวงศ์ เสด็จออกสีหบัญชร
ประมวลภาพ โดรนแสดงแปรอักษรเฉลิมพระเกียรติ งดงามตระการตา
ฉายแล้ววันนี้ Game of Thrones Season 8 ตอนที่ 4
Avengers: Endgame ชะตากรรมของแบล็กวิโดว์กับหนังเดี่ยวของเธอในอนาคต [สปอยล์]
ตรวจหวย ตรวจสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล งวด วันที่ 2 พฤษภาคม 2562
ลอตเตอรี่ สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล งวดวันที่ 2 พฤษภาคม 2562 – เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว รางวัลที่ 1 ตรวจหาเศรษฐีหน้าใหม่
ชมถ่ายทอดสด พระราชพิธีสละราชสมบัติ สมเด็จพระจักรพรรดิอากิฮิโตะแห่งญี่ปุ่น
คลิปนาทีชีวิตบิ๊กไบค์ บิดทะลวงอากาศ 260 กม./ชม. พุ่งตกข้างทาง
ฉายแล้ววันนี้ Game of thrones Season 8 ตอนที่ 3
แซ่บ “ดีเจต้นหอม” บอกเป็นฝ่ายปลด”ปู”-ฟ้องผิดสัญญา เป็นบอสหุ้นส่วน [คลิป]
Trending
-
Phuket2 days ago
Biometrics ID System being tested at Phuket Airport
-
Business2 days ago
The Thaiger roars into an online-only future
-
Thailand3 days ago
Cannabis is not a cure-all, doctors warn
-
Bangkok4 hours ago
Top Ten things to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
-
Thailand1 day ago
Top 5 places for foreigners to search for a job in Thailand
-
Environment2 days ago
Deja vu: Dirty, smelly, blackwater flows into the Andaman Sea, again
-
Thailand4 days ago
Syphilis on the rise again in Thailand
-
Bangkok1 day ago
Patient reveals he contracted HIV from donated blood