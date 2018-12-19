Thailand Yacht Show and Rendezvous – January 10-13 | The Thaiger

Keep up with Thaiger Daily News. Sign up below.

Thailand Yacht Show and Rendezvous – January 10-13

The fourth edition of the Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous is set to take place in Phuket January 10-13 at Royal Phuket Marina. Targeting yachting enthusiasts and lifestyle-seekers from all over the region, the Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous has become a key marketing platform and revenue generator for the industry, as well as positioning Thailand in its rightful place as the primary Asian destination in the world yachting arena.

Andy Treadwell, CEO of show organisers, Verventia, notes: “This is now the fourth year of our collaboration with Thailand’s forward-thinking government in our joint mission to develop high-spending yacht tourism here.

“Everyone is now working together with a common goal of strengthening and growing Thailand’s marine industry and properly promoting Phuket as the boating hub for Asia. We are driving increasing awareness of this spectacular yachting destination globally, and expect to see more and more foreign yacht owners coming to discover the extraordinarily beautiful cruising grounds, the first-class hospitality and luxury tourism offerings that await them in Phuket and all around the Kingdom.”

The 2019 show is set to be the biggest and most impressive yet, with the greatest ever number of international yachts premiering in Thailand. The exhibitor line-up includes all the best-known yacht brands and brokers, charter agencies, high-end property developers, bespoke travel organisers and leading names in the automotive, hospitality and food and beverage industries.

A special Superyacht Hub will be located at the neighbouring private island of Koh Rang Noi, where up to a dozen very large yachts, too big to enter the marina, will be displayed by Asia Marine, Burgess, Fraser Yachts and Simpson Marine, amongst others, showcasing the ultimate in luxury yacht ownership and charter in an outstandingly beautiful environment.

From small sailboat manufacturers to megayacht builders, RIBs to jet-skis, navigation systems and chandlery to the latest watersport toys, the Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous is an immersive experience where visitors can enjoy the fun and glamour of an active lifestyle with wine tastings and dinner parties, as well as sea trials and on-water activities.

The Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous, organised in partnership with the Thai Government, is an international gathering of some of the biggest and best-known yachting and luxury lifestyle brands, in a highly social setting in one of the world’s most beautiful yachting destinations.

For more information visit thailandyachtshow.com and follow us on facebook.com/thaiyachtshow.

The new Galaxy Roof Club opens in Patong

The new Galaxy Roof Club Patong had its official launch as Patong’s first and only roof club under the slogan “Where all stars meet.”

Dr. Josef Kastenberger – Owner, Ms. Olga Kotelenets – Managing Director and Mr. Nunthidej Phatanachinda – Advisor to Galaxy Roof Club Patong, are offering a new experience as the first and only roof club in Phuket overlooking Loma Park along Patong’s main beach road.

The new stylish rooftop venue is a new star on the Patong entertainment horizon featuring dusk till dawn entertainment with an epic line up of live events and parties, including DJs, live music and entertainment.

The new rooftop club is offering an affordable range of tasty dishes with both modern international and Thai cuisine – Sunday Brunch, dining under stars or late night cravings!

The new Galaxy Roof Club Patong will have a daily program of events…

Monday – LATINO STAR NIGHT; Latino star night with entertainment, Dancing Latino by instructor and have fun after with GALAXY/guest DJ.

Tuesday – THAI STARS MEET; Showing Thainess to all participant guest. There will be Thai style decoration, Thai dance, Thai music performance before beat up with GALAXY /Guest DJ.

Wednesday – LADIES STAR NIGHT; bring women gather to make community, present exotic cocktail/mocktial.

Thursday – DATE MY STAR; Date night where guest can meet and chat each other.

Friday – WHERE ALL STARS MEET; Retro party with 60-90’s music.

Saturday – GALAXY FEVER; Big party of GALAXY Roof Club Patong feature with special guest DJ.

Sunday – SUNDAY BRUNCH; like to eat and drink with friends and family.

The rooftop pool deck has a cabana, sun beds and deck chairs. Enjoy Patong’s new sunset seaview or anytime of the day.

"Meute" House/Techno marching band at Wonderfruit

PHOTO: Steffi Rettinger

Just drums and brass, that’s all they need.

Hailing from Hamburg, Germany this modern take on the marching band concept is comprised of eleven musicians and, boy, are they good! With their iconic red jackets this group dares to rearrange house and techno music to bring it to the street. Started in 2015 by trumpet player Thomas Burhorn, this group has been taking over the web as more and more footage of their performances have spread throughout the internet. 

It’s the brass that does it, providing a big, enveloping sound its hard for their spectators to stand still. As they themselves dance to their music with their faces a weird mix of passion, joy and puffed up cheeks. We are excited to see more from this group as they keep growing.

Keep an eye out for them at Wonderfruit’s solar stage this weekend in Pattaya.

In the meantime watch this…

'Wonderfruit' so far – in pictures

Photo: Monocle.com

Wonderfruit music festival is taking place right now in Pattaya, and you should be there. Founded by Pranitan “Pete” Phornprapha alongside musician friend Montonn “Jay” Jira in December 2014 the festival prides itself in its go green attitude and pledge to social responsibility and raising awareness.

Photo: Mont LD Watanasiriroch (Facebook)

Photo: Mont LD Watanasiriroch (Facebook)

Photo:  Instagram/Bitoeysiam 

Photo:  Instagram/Bitoeysiam

A blend of burning man and glastonbury, some festival go-ers like to dress the part.

Photo: Instagram/gyp.so

Photo: Instagram/gyp.so

When asked about his inspiration co-founder Pete has said:

“Back in 2012, it struck me what a great medium a festival would be to promote creative sustainability because everyone can relate to arts, music, and having fun.  That mindset grew into the ethos of Wonderfruit, which has informed everything we represent. All our content – from the venues and art installations to the farm and the activities you can do there, to the kinds of speakers we give a platform to – is inspired by the aspiration to be a catalyst for social change.”

Photo:  Instagram/JP Pemapsorn

Photo:  Instagram/JP Pemapsorn

Mesmerizing, captivating and often puzzling art can be found all over the site grounds.

Photo: Instagram/Anawar

Photo: Instagram/Anawar

As of 2017 the event has been certified as carbon neutral by the Thailand Greenhouse organization.

Photo:  Instagram/izezyizezyizezy

Photo:  Instagram/izezyizezyizezy
Its common to see public displays of creativity throughout the festival.
Photo: Instagram/Porpete
Photo: Instagram/Porpete
Photo:  Instagram/Wharram Productions
Photo:  Instagram/Wharram Productions
Photo:  Instagram/Bitoeysiam 
Photo:  Instagram/Bitoeysiam
Photo: Instagram/mik_framesth
Photo: Instagram/mik_framesth
Night time just means the kids have to go bed.
Photo: Instagram/ Sweetrika
Photo: Instagram/ Sweetrika
Photo: Nong Nim (Facebook)
Photo: Nong Nim (Facebook)
Photo: Instagram/aofsod 
Photo: Instagram/aofsod
Photo: Instagram/Namwanwann 
Photo: Instagram/Namwanwann
Wonderfruit Festival is taking place now until the December 16 2018 at the Siam Country Club in Pattaya.

SOURCE: CityNomads 

Continue Reading

