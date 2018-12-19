Floating plastic waste removal machine in the Pacific Ocean – Fail, so far | The Thaiger

World
Floating plastic waste removal machine in the Pacific Ocean – Fail, so far
The ‘plastic removal system’ that set sail from San Francisco in September to clean up the huge floating plastic patches in the Pacific Ocean, hasn’t been working as planned.
The Ocean Cleanup System 001, a U-shaped floating barrier created by the organisation The Ocean Cleanup, arrived in the Great Pacific Garbage Patch in October. But the system has failed to retain the plastic it captured, according to organisers.
The system has the nickname ‘Wilson’.
CNN reports the the device is 650 metres long with a 3 metre skirt that hangs below it, under the water.
Ocean garbage patches are formed by rotating ocean currents called “gyres” that pull marine debris (litter, fishing gear, and plastic) into one location, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The are several of these patches in the ocean, including two in the Pacific.
“It appears that the system occasionally travels slower than the plastic, which provides the caught plastic with the opportunity to leave the system again.”
Read the rest of the CNN report HERE.
World
Dog cloning service in China starts at 1.8 million baht
PHOTOS: Reuters, Newsbook
Meet Juice or “Guozhi” in Mandarin, a small one foot tall mongrel stray adopted from the streets turned into Chinese movie star. The nine year old canine actor was neutered at an early age and is unable to reproduce but as they say “the show must go on”.
Introducing “Sinogene”, China’s first biotech company offering animal cloning services. In May last year the company successfully cloned a gene-edited beagle and made headlines, and a month later the service was made available to anyone, for a price.
Starting from US$55,065 your dog can live now live forever too (well, it’s not actually the same dog, but a genetic copy with identical DNA).
Sinogene collects skin samples from the dogs lower abdomen and within a few weeks they are able to isolate his DNA and fertilise an egg, which is then surgically inserted into the uterus of a surrogate mother dog.
Little Juice during his first month spent in the lab, guarded by his surrogate mother.
‘Little Juice’ (Juices clone) was born in mid-September and stayed with the surrogate mother for about a month inside Sinogene’s lab. The puppy was then presented to its owner at a small ceremony, in which ‘Juice’ was present.
More and more progress is being made in the cloning field, where last year a Shanghai lab produced the worlds first monkey clones of two long-tailed macaques. Last month He Jiankui of China’s Southern University of Science and Technology claimed he had used gene-editing to modify the embryonic genes of twin girls, to great controversy. In this case the scientists claim they were able to produce an HIV-immune baby.
In China the biotech industry is growing very rapidly, and currently faces relatively few regulations and barriers compared to the West. Due to the high profit margin and the image of this very high-tech technology the government has proven to be supportive of this industry, so far.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand
Foreign Ministry assisting wife of Thai slain in France
Thai Foreign Ministry officials are working with French authorities to assist the wife of a Thai tourist who was among three people killed by a gunman last night at a famous Strasbourg Christmas market in France.
A Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Busadee Santipitaksat says the Thai embassy in Paris had reported the death of 45 year old Anupong Suebsamarn, and contacted his wife, Naiyana, to offer help.
Busadee said Anupong and his wife had just arrived in France and planned to visit Strasbourg and Paris.
She said the embassy had contacted the Thai expatriate community in Strasbourg to coordinate with local authorities and take care of Naiyana while she was waiting to reclaim the body.
The embassy has also been in close contact with police in Strasbourg and will provide legal assistance to her.
Officials from the Thai consular office would travel to Strasbourg on Wednesday, Busadee added.
ORIGINAL STORY: The Nation
More about the Strasbourg shootings HERE.
Travel
Want that perfect picture? Just wait your turn.
PHOTO: Tomas Alfoldi
In this modern day of social media it seems so many are out to get that ‘perfect shot’, and will go to great lengths to get it. Seeing a picture of someone perched on some isolated cliff overlooking some natural wonder and thinking to yourself ‘I’ve got to get that picture!’.
We’re often confronted with the challenge of arriving at iconic tourist locations and being faced with the challenge of finding a small sliver of space in which to take a picture while cutting out all other tourists. For some pictures though you may need a lot of clear space to get THAT profile pic that puts your friends to shame. So what do we do?
Wait in line and be patient.
Roy’s Peak, in Wanaka, New Zealand has become famous for its set-piece location, and an image of one tourist’s battle to obtain his own pic and the realities he faced, has been trending on social media.
View this post on Instagram
How to make perfect insta photo 📸 Roys Peak 🏔 Wanaka, New Zealand 🇳🇿 🌏 . . . #royspeak#wanaka#newzealand#timelapse#timelapsevideo#video#travelvideo#perfect#selfie#people#photography#photo#travelphotography#picoftheday#nature#mountains#naturephotography#travel#travelling#dnescestujem#daybyme#slovakia#slovakman#
The New Zealand’s Department of Conservation said that due to the massive spike in popularity thanks to social media, the Peak had seen an increase of over 10% in visitors over the last two years.
Online comments hold concern for the preservation of the park and the Department of Conservation have asked all visitors to be considerate of the wildlife and make sure one is fully equipped and fit for the hike.
It seems The Peak is not the only location with line ups, here is another picture from Sai Wan Swimming Shed in Hong Kong.
Have you come across this in your travels? SEND in your pictures so we can them with everyone.
PHOTO: Kenny Lee
Top 10 scams in Thailand
Top 10 things NOT to do in Phuket
Top 10 ways to avoid Dengue Fever
Top 10 ways to cope with the humidity in Thailand
“Best Country in Asia.” Japan.
Cleaning the concrete and paving in Thailand
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
Happy Loy Krathong. Here are your krathong launching locations in Phuket.
Phuket vs Penang – The two pearls go head to head
UPDATE: Two foreigners die in high speed road accident in Phuket
Walking on air. 314 metres above Bangkok.
Serial masturbator caught on camera at Phuket condo
Police ride pillion on big bike to chase down a hit-and-run pick-up – VIDEO
British Airways sued after man is seated next to obese passenger on BKK flight
UK backpacker needs 1.5 million baht for hospital bills and to fly home
New red flags set up at Maya Bay to prevent tourist swimmers
Former prisoner shoots man’s son as ‘revenge’
Number of tourists visiting Phuket still high – TAT Phuket
Three Russians detained in Thailand at the request of the US
British tourist found dead in Bangkok hotel room
POP – Thailand’s first satellite-based rain algorithm
Thailand Yacht Show and Rendezvous – January 10-13
Floating plastic waste removal machine in the Pacific Ocean – Fail, so far
Belgian hit-and-run victim urges driver to come forward
Motorcyclist crushed by truck in Thalang
If your motorbike is stolen, just wait a few days
Phuket beach back to normal after oil-spill clean-up
240 million baht in assets seized in Patong and Chiang Mai counterfeit raids
Dog cloning service in China starts at 1.8 million baht
Social media helps re-unite dog and owner in Chiang Mai
Single Use Plastics. The BIG issue for Thai Environment Day.
Annissa Flynn – Pro women’s World Flowboarding Champion
TEST DRIVE GOOLGE TRANSLATE ทดสอบไดรฟ์ GOOGLE TRANSLATE
Phuket’s Tsuanmi Alert System
Canadians will be able to use consular services at the Australian Consulate in Phuket
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Trending
-
Southeast Asia3 days ago
“Best Country in Asia.” Japan.
-
Phuket22 hours ago
Phuket vs Penang – The two pearls go head to head
-
Chiang Mai3 days ago
UK backpacker needs 1.5 million baht for hospital bills and to fly home
-
Pattaya3 days ago
The Hangover – Pattaya
-
Phuket2 days ago
Oil pollutes a Phuket beach
-
Thai Life2 days ago
Digital driving license coming to Thailand next year
-
Phuket1 day ago
‘Phoenix’ substandard – more officials face legal action
-
Thai Life4 days ago
CoolSculpting: What is it and why is it so popular in Thailand?
You must be logged in to post a comment Login