Man arrested after 18 years for assaulting minor in Thailand

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee3 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, February 2, 2025
297 1 minute read
Man arrested after 18 years for assaulting minor in Thailand
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 37 year old man, Apichat, was apprehended after evading arrest for 18 years following a criminal act involving a minor. He was accused of luring a 17 year old girl, Bee, on a trip to Bang Saen Beach, where he later got her drunk before committing sexual assault.

Police Colonel Witthaya Sriprasertphap, acting commander of the Crime Suppression Division, ordered the arrest, carried out by Police Colonel Wiwat Jitsopakun and Police Colonel Warat Sermsujit, today, February 2. Apichat was detained outside a residence in Mueang district, Lop Buri province.

Advertisements

The arrest was based on a warrant issued on October 24, 2006, by the Chachoengsao Provincial Court, charging him with taking a minor under 18 for lewd acts and rape.

In 2006, Apichat resided in Chachoengsao province and invited Bee, a 17 year old acquaintance from his neighbourhood, along with friends, to visit Bang Saen Beach in Chon Buri province. On their return, Apichat deceived Bee into continuing the drinking session at his residence in Mueang district, Chachoengsao province.

Related Articles

Subsequently, noticing Bee’s inebriation, Apichat took her to a bedroom and assaulted her. Upon regaining consciousness, Bee disclosed the incident to her parents, who reported it to the Chachoengsao city police. Apichat fled the area immediately after the crime, reported KhaoSod.

After remaining a fugitive for over 18 years, Apichat was eventually captured. During interrogation, he confessed to the charges. He was subsequently handed over to the Chachoengsao city police for legal proceedings.

Man arrested after 18 years for assaulting minor in Thailand | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In similar news, a high school teacher allegedly sexually assaulted a 13 year old girl in the art classroom of a school in the northern province of Phitsanulok over several months.

Advertisements

The parents of the 13 year old victim filed a complaint against the male teacher at Mueang Phitsanulok Police Station and later shared details of the case with DailyNews on January 21. They wanted to put pressure on the Ministry of Education to take swift action.

Latest Thailand News
Rayong police probe thief&#8217;s death after alleged self-shooting (video) Crime News

Rayong police probe thief’s death after alleged self-shooting (video)

3 hours ago
Man arrested after 18 years for assaulting minor in Thailand Crime News

Man arrested after 18 years for assaulting minor in Thailand

3 hours ago
Thai Cabinet allocates 3.14 billion baht for new Phuket hospital Phuket News

Thai Cabinet allocates 3.14 billion baht for new Phuket hospital

3 hours ago
Thailand tops travel list for Chinese New Year celebrations Thailand News

Thailand tops travel list for Chinese New Year celebrations

5 hours ago
Thai app Jagat banned for illegal gambling activities Crime News

Thai app Jagat banned for illegal gambling activities

5 hours ago
Deadly crash on Western Ring Road: 2 killed, 3 injured Road deaths

Deadly crash on Western Ring Road: 2 killed, 3 injured

5 hours ago
Thai police crackdown on border call centre gangs Crime News

Thai police crackdown on border call centre gangs

5 hours ago
Uttaradit fried chicken vendor wins 12 million baht lottery Thailand News

Uttaradit fried chicken vendor wins 12 million baht lottery

6 hours ago
Explosives found near election unit in Chumphon oil palm plantation Thailand News

Explosives found near election unit in Chumphon oil palm plantation

6 hours ago
Thai hostages freed by Hamas set for repatriation from Israel Thailand News

Thai hostages freed by Hamas set for repatriation from Israel

6 hours ago
Civil servant caught filming police officers in Khon Kaen restroom Crime News

Civil servant caught filming police officers in Khon Kaen restroom

6 hours ago
Illegal recycling site found with 3,600 tonnes of power lines Crime News

Illegal recycling site found with 3,600 tonnes of power lines

7 hours ago
Tourist bus plunges into ravine in Phuket, injuring nine Phuket News

Tourist bus plunges into ravine in Phuket, injuring nine

7 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s air quality crisis: 64 provinces hit by severe dust pollution Thailand News

Thailand’s air quality crisis: 64 provinces hit by severe dust pollution

7 hours ago
Thailand sees slight temperature rise with isolated southern storms Thailand News

Thailand sees slight temperature rise with isolated southern storms

7 hours ago
Gas explosion in Nonthaburi townhouse leaves 1 injured Central Thailand News

Gas explosion in Nonthaburi townhouse leaves 1 injured

1 day ago
Debt-ridden woman found dead in car in Ayutthaya Central Thailand News

Debt-ridden woman found dead in car in Ayutthaya

1 day ago
Car rental leads police to massive drug haul in Pathum Thani Central Thailand News

Car rental leads police to massive drug haul in Pathum Thani

1 day ago
Phichit candidate reportedly abducted in Nakhon Sawan Central Thailand News

Phichit candidate reportedly abducted in Nakhon Sawan

1 day ago
Swiss tourist reunited with lost Samsung mobile in Pattaya Crime News

Swiss tourist reunited with lost Samsung mobile in Pattaya

1 day ago
Fire erupts at Ubon Ratchathani petrol station, blaze contained Crime News

Fire erupts at Ubon Ratchathani petrol station, blaze contained

1 day ago
Kasikornbank: Verify SIM card name by April 30 Finance

Kasikornbank: Verify SIM card name by April 30

1 day ago
Thai police uncover illegal Bitcoin mining, costing 500 million baht Bangkok News

Thai police uncover illegal Bitcoin mining, costing 500 million baht

1 day ago
Bangkok campaign targets rice field burning to combat air pollution Bangkok News

Bangkok campaign targets rice field burning to combat air pollution

1 day ago
Thaksin Shinawatra allowed to leave Thailand with 5m baht surety Bangkok News

Thaksin Shinawatra allowed to leave Thailand with 5m baht surety

1 day ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee3 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, February 2, 2025
297 1 minute read
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Thailand tops travel list for Chinese New Year celebrations

Thailand tops travel list for Chinese New Year celebrations

5 hours ago
Thai app Jagat banned for illegal gambling activities

Thai app Jagat banned for illegal gambling activities

5 hours ago
Deadly crash on Western Ring Road: 2 killed, 3 injured

Deadly crash on Western Ring Road: 2 killed, 3 injured

5 hours ago
Thai police crackdown on border call centre gangs

Thai police crackdown on border call centre gangs

5 hours ago