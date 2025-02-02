Man arrested after 18 years for assaulting minor in Thailand

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 37 year old man, Apichat, was apprehended after evading arrest for 18 years following a criminal act involving a minor. He was accused of luring a 17 year old girl, Bee, on a trip to Bang Saen Beach, where he later got her drunk before committing sexual assault.

Police Colonel Witthaya Sriprasertphap, acting commander of the Crime Suppression Division, ordered the arrest, carried out by Police Colonel Wiwat Jitsopakun and Police Colonel Warat Sermsujit, today, February 2. Apichat was detained outside a residence in Mueang district, Lop Buri province.

The arrest was based on a warrant issued on October 24, 2006, by the Chachoengsao Provincial Court, charging him with taking a minor under 18 for lewd acts and rape.

In 2006, Apichat resided in Chachoengsao province and invited Bee, a 17 year old acquaintance from his neighbourhood, along with friends, to visit Bang Saen Beach in Chon Buri province. On their return, Apichat deceived Bee into continuing the drinking session at his residence in Mueang district, Chachoengsao province.

Subsequently, noticing Bee’s inebriation, Apichat took her to a bedroom and assaulted her. Upon regaining consciousness, Bee disclosed the incident to her parents, who reported it to the Chachoengsao city police. Apichat fled the area immediately after the crime, reported KhaoSod.

After remaining a fugitive for over 18 years, Apichat was eventually captured. During interrogation, he confessed to the charges. He was subsequently handed over to the Chachoengsao city police for legal proceedings.

