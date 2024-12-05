Family dispute turns deadly as man shoots uncle in Nonthaburi

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright ChoomaneePublished: 12:08, 05 December 2024| Updated: 18:51, 05 December 2024
A 25 year old man, Chakraphan, fatally shot his uncle, 34 year old Chakrawat, in a heated altercation during a mealtime gathering. The incident unfolded late last night in front of a construction workers’ dormitory in Ban Mai, Bang Yai, Nonthaburi.

Police from Bang Mae Nang swiftly apprehended Chakraphan after the shooting yesterday, December 4. Chakraphan’s mother, 50 year old Phattharathida, visited him in custody yesterday, bringing food and drinks. She explained that the family couldn’t afford to post bail for her son, who was scheduled for a court appearance in Nonthaburi later that afternoon.

Phattharathida recounted that her son intended to join his uncle and friends for a conversation when tensions flared. The group incited an argument, leading to a confrontation.

Chakraphan attempted to hit his uncle with a bottle but it was snatched away by one of his friends. Subsequently, Chakraphan was attacked, prompting him to retrieve a gun from his room and fire a single shot at his uncle.

“My son acted in self-defence after being attacked,” Phattharathida explained, adding that a group of five individuals, armed with knives and sticks, pursued her son, causing injuries to his fingers, face, and head. She witnessed the altercation from her room and intervened to prevent further harm to her son, unaware at the time that Chakraphan had already shot his uncle-in-law.

Phattharathida said the relationship between her son and the uncle had always been strained, but never violent, and dismissed claims of cannabis-induced paranoia, noting that her son rarely used the substance.

Phattharathida also revealed that Chakraphan had a history of mental health issues, receiving treatment for several years after a breakup when he was 17 years old. He had stopped taking medication in the past five years, claiming to be cured.

She described him as a hot-tempered, introverted person who disliked interference in his life. Phattharathida urged for fairness, noting her son had been threatened repeatedly, leading him to acquire a gun for self-defence.

Chakraphan’s former employer, Saichon Nitkham, expressed concern about the family’s lack of resources and legal knowledge. He pledged to assist by finding a lawyer to ensure Chakraphan receives a fair trial, reported KhaoSod.

Saichon dismissed allegations of cannabis use, having previously conducted background and drug checks before employing Chakraphan. He emphasised that Chakraphan had no history of conflict with anyone else, except his uncle-in-law, and had resorted to buying a gun due to constant threats.

