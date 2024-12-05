Thai industry urges delay on 400 baht minimum wage increase

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright ChoomaneePublished: 13:23, 05 December 2024| Updated: 18:47, 05 December 2024
132 2 minutes read
Thai industry urges delay on 400 baht minimum wage increase
Picture courtesy of Connor Gan, Unsplash

The Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB) is set to appeal to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra tomorrow, urging a postponement of the upcoming increase in the daily minimum wage to 400 baht, scheduled for January 1 next year. This request arises from the current economic challenges businesses are facing.

Sanan Angubolkul, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and a prominent member of the JSCCIB, clarified that while the group is not against raising wages, they believe any such decision should first receive the endorsement of the tripartite wage committee. This committee includes representatives from the government, employers, and employees.

Advertisements

“The economy has yet to fully recover from the impact of the pandemic. If the government pushes ahead with its wage hike, businesses will bear the brunt,” Sanan said.

The proposed wage increase is one of the key policies of the Pheu Thai Party, which currently leads the coalition government. An unnamed source from the Labour Ministry revealed the ministry’s intention to implement the 400 baht (US$11) daily wage nationwide from January 1 as a gesture to workers for the New Year.

Related news

A new tripartite wage committee is also expected to be formed, with the addition of two new government representatives, according to the source. Although this wage adjustment will be applied across the country, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) will be granted a one-year period to adapt to the changes.

Concerns have been raised by the JSCCIB regarding the economic ramifications of the severe floods experienced this year. They referenced an estimate from the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, suggesting that recent flooding in the Deep South might result in damages worth 5 to 10 billion baht (US$146 to US$292 million).

Minimum wage

Advertisements

When combined with flooding impacts in the northern and northeast regions during September, the total damage is estimated between 80 to 85 billion baht (US$2.3 to 2.5 billion), equaling 0.6% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Despite these challenges, the JSCCIB projects a GDP growth of 2.8% this year, with a 4% increase in exports and a 0.5% inflation rate.

Phacharaphot Nantramas, representing the Thai Bankers’ Association, noted the JSCCIB’s intent to engage with the Finance Ministry and Bank of Thailand on December 11. They aim to address chronic debt issues, specifically to aid the automotive and real estate sectors.

High household debt levels have led banks to impose stricter lending criteria for these industries, indicating a need for innovative solutions. Thawee Piyapatana, a Senior Vice-Chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries, highlighted plans to request the establishment of an SME fund valued between 200 to 300 million baht (US$5.8 to US$8.8 billion), reported Bangkok Post.

This fund is intended to support SMEs facing liquidity challenges and would offer low-interest loans with a three-year interest payment exemption.

Latest Thailand News
Loei police seize 90 bikes in street racing crackdown Crime News

Loei police seize 90 bikes in street racing crackdown

8 hours ago
Gunfire attack at Thai office linked to youth gang Crime News

Gunfire attack at Thai office linked to youth gang

8 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s 2024 inflation forecast set between 0.2% and 0.8% Business News

Thailand’s 2024 inflation forecast set between 0.2% and 0.8%

8 hours ago
Thai industry urges delay on 400 baht minimum wage increase Business News

Thai industry urges delay on 400 baht minimum wage increase

9 hours ago
Terror threat won&#8217;t deter Israeli tourists from Phuket, says PTA Business News

Terror threat won’t deter Israeli tourists from Phuket, says PTA

9 hours ago
Family dispute turns deadly as man shoots uncle in Nonthaburi Crime News

Family dispute turns deadly as man shoots uncle in Nonthaburi

10 hours ago
Cyber police raid Chiang Mai resort, bust illegal call centre Chiang Mai News

Cyber police raid Chiang Mai resort, bust illegal call centre

10 hours ago
Heavy rain warnings and flash flood risks in nine Thai provinces Thailand News

Heavy rain warnings and flash flood risks in nine Thai provinces

10 hours ago
Australian man arrested after chaotic naked rampage in Pattaya Crime News

Australian man arrested after chaotic naked rampage in Pattaya

11 hours ago
Thailand cuts car taxes to boost electric vehicle production Thailand News

Thailand cuts car taxes to boost electric vehicle production

12 hours ago
Thailand expands free essential medicines list, saving 170 million baht Thailand News

Thailand expands free essential medicines list, saving 170 million baht

12 hours ago
New M9 motorway to connect Bangkok districts in 2029 Bangkok News

New M9 motorway to connect Bangkok districts in 2029

12 hours ago
Bangkok arrests three African nationals in human trafficking crackdown Bangkok News

Bangkok arrests three African nationals in human trafficking crackdown

13 hours ago
Over 1,000 detained in Thai nominee crackdown on foreign businesses Crime News

Over 1,000 detained in Thai nominee crackdown on foreign businesses

13 hours ago
1 dead, 3 seriously injured in Bangkok lift tragedy Bangkok News

1 dead, 3 seriously injured in Bangkok lift tragedy

1 day ago
Chaos on the Chao Phraya: Tugboat smashes into 6 tour boats Bangkok News

Chaos on the Chao Phraya: Tugboat smashes into 6 tour boats

1 day ago
Pen gun blunder: Thai man&#8217;s bathroom mishap writes tragic end Crime News

Pen gun blunder: Thai man’s bathroom mishap writes tragic end

1 day ago
Former bank officer arrested in Nakhon Sawan for 500k fraud Crime News

Former bank officer arrested in Nakhon Sawan for 500k fraud

1 day ago
Brew-haha: Coffee shop clash near Chanthaburi temple boils over Crime News

Brew-haha: Coffee shop clash near Chanthaburi temple boils over

1 day ago
Bangkok traffic cop under fire for fine collection via tuk tuk driver Bangkok News

Bangkok traffic cop under fire for fine collection via tuk tuk driver

1 day ago
Phuket and the Netherlands strengthen ties over tourism and traffic Phuket News

Phuket and the Netherlands strengthen ties over tourism and traffic

1 day ago
Thailand proposes VAT hike, cuts income tax to boost economy Business News

Thailand proposes VAT hike, cuts income tax to boost economy

1 day ago
Phuket Red Cross urges blood donations as tourist season begins Phuket News

Phuket Red Cross urges blood donations as tourist season begins

1 day ago
Man in Bang Bua Thong accused of sexually assaulting young girl Crime News

Man in Bang Bua Thong accused of sexually assaulting young girl

1 day ago
Ready for takeoff: Thai SmartLynx poised to shake up Thai skies Aviation News

Ready for takeoff: Thai SmartLynx poised to shake up Thai skies

1 day ago
Business News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Thailand proposes VAT hike, cuts income tax to boost economy

Thailand proposes VAT hike, cuts income tax to boost economy

Published: 17:02, 04 December 2024
PTT forecasts growth amid rising energy demand, Thai recovery

PTT forecasts growth amid rising energy demand, Thai recovery

Published: 15:23, 03 December 2024
Thai trade rises 6.18% to 1.51 trillion baht in 10 months

Thai trade rises 6.18% to 1.51 trillion baht in 10 months

Published: 14:58, 03 December 2024
Thai labour market hits brakes as factories cut jobs amid car sales slump

Thai labour market hits brakes as factories cut jobs amid car sales slump

Published: 17:19, 02 December 2024