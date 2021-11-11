Teen sought in fatal Phuket stabbing yesterday turns himself in

A brutal stabbing yesterday in Rawai resulted in an 18 year old Thai man being killed and a manhunt for the 19 year old man accused of stabbing him. Now Boonyapat ‘Not’ Petcharat has turned himself in to the Wichit Police Station seeming to be confessing to the crime.

He turned himself in at 3 am and also surrendered a folding pocket knife he said was used in the stabbing of Nakarin Somboon to death after a disagreement that led to an altercation. Police had been issued a warrant for his arrest, but he had surrendered before they were able to pick him up.

Yesterday at about 7 pm, police were summoned to a house on Soi King Patana 8 in Moo 4 of Rawai where a group of 5 teenagers had gone on 2 motorbikes to the victim’s house to confront him over a previous argument. Boonyapat went into the house and fought the victim there before the fight spilt out of the house, at which point he pulled out a short-bladed knife, stabbing Nakarin about 10 times. The group then jumped on their motorbikes and fled.

When police arrived they found Nakarin in a pool of blood inside the house, unconscious and unresponsive, but still alive. He had several stab wounds from a knife, including a deep wound in his right chest. The victim was immediately transported to Chalong Hospital but was pronounced dead there.

After turning himself in, the suspect was transported to Chalong Police Station and will face multiple charges there for the stabbing. Some charges that he faces are for carrying a knife in public, trespassing with a weapon, and gang attack causing injury or death. Police are searching for the 4 others in the group of attackers – 2 men and 2 women – whose names officers say they have already.

All 5 will face the same charges in the death of the 18 year old for participating in the attack, though the original dispute that led to the fatal fight has not yet been revealed.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

