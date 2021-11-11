Coronavirus (Covid-19)
CCSA meeting tomorrow to revise colour zones and restrictions
Tomorrow the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration will hold a general meeting to consider possible colour zone adjustments and additional disease control measures for the country. The CCSA meeting will be chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and will discuss all areas of pandemic management.
According to the Government House, the 3 primary topics of tomorrows meetings will be continuing and revising Thailand’s vaccine allocation and distribution plans, assessing disease control measures throughout the country, and revisiting and adjusting what provinces are assigned which colour-coded Covid-19 restriction zone.
The Ministry of Public Health will propose an updated list of which provinces will be in the Dark Red Zone, as well as the Red, Orange, and Yellow Zones, plus the Blue Zone that is designated not by Covid-19 statistics, but by importance to the tourism industry, giving those provinces an opportunity to relax restrictions which in turn attracts more international travellers.
Another topic on the table for tomorrow’s CCSA meeting is the issue of migrant workers. While Thailand has been cracking down on illegal migrant workers, and many factory and construction work camps have been home to massive Covid-19 clusters, many industries are suffering a labour shortage without the migrant workers that have traditionally filled the role. The Ministry of Labour is proposing guidelines to allow migrant workers to legally enter Thailand while still avoiding Covid-19 outbreaks.
The Center for Resolution of Emergency Situation will give a report on any developments in the prevention of domestic Covid-19 outbreaks at the CCSA meeting. The committee will also evaluate broad overviews of many areas of the pandemic including problems and obstacles encountered along the way as well as the effectiveness of management operations. The various departments and offices that make up the CCSA are expected to give updates on their progress and projects.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
