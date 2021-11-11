Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

CCSA meeting tomorrow to revise colour zones and restrictions

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

FILE PHOTO: The CCSA will revise the colour zones and Covid-19 measures.
image
image

Tomorrow the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration will hold a general meeting to consider possible colour zone adjustments and additional disease control measures for the country. The CCSA meeting will be chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and will discuss all areas of pandemic management.

According to the Government House, the 3 primary topics of tomorrows meetings will be continuing and revising Thailand’s vaccine allocation and distribution plans, assessing disease control measures throughout the country, and revisiting and adjusting what provinces are assigned which colour-coded Covid-19 restriction zone.

The Ministry of Public Health will propose an updated list of which provinces will be in the Dark Red Zone, as well as the Red, Orange, and Yellow Zones, plus the Blue Zone that is designated not by Covid-19 statistics, but by importance to the tourism industry, giving those provinces an opportunity to relax restrictions which in turn attracts more international travellers.

Another topic on the table for tomorrow’s CCSA meeting is the issue of migrant workers. While Thailand has been cracking down on illegal migrant workers, and many factory and construction work camps have been home to massive Covid-19 clusters, many industries are suffering a labour shortage without the migrant workers that have traditionally filled the role. The Ministry of Labour is proposing guidelines to allow migrant workers to legally enter Thailand while still avoiding Covid-19 outbreaks.

The Center for Resolution of Emergency Situation will give a report on any developments in the prevention of domestic Covid-19 outbreaks at the CCSA meeting. The committee will also evaluate broad overviews of many areas of the pandemic including problems and obstacles encountered along the way as well as the effectiveness of management operations. The various departments and offices that make up the CCSA are expected to give updates on their progress and projects.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

image

Recent comments:
image
MikeW
2021-11-11 21:44
Maybe these unemployed Thai people should be doing those jobs
image
Pompies
2021-11-11 22:30
Why after almost 2 years is the issue of migrants, legal or illegal only now being discussed? For most of this year large outbreaks all over the country have been blamed on migrant workers and yet only now is it…
image
Poolie
2021-11-11 22:40
9 minutes ago, Pompies said: Why after almost 2 years is the issue of migrants, legal or illegal only now being discussed? For most of this year large outbreaks all over the country have been blamed on migrant workers and…
image
NCC1701A
2021-11-11 22:48
i think we should have a nice Hot Pink Zone and Chartreuse Zone.
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

