Connect with us

Phuket

TAT outlines rules for Phuket re-opening | VIDEO

Maya Taylor

Published 

2 mins ago

 on 

PHOTO: Bao Menglong on Unsplash

So, here they are, the dos and don’ts for all those vaccinated tourists planning trips to the southern island of Phuket from July 1. The Tourism Authority of Thailand has laid out the rules governing the Phuket Sandbox model that will see the island re-open to international visitors in just a few weeks’ time.

While fully vaccinated tourists will no longer have to endure 14-day quarantine, they will still require a negative PCR test within 72 hours of boarding their flight to Phuket. They will also need to be in possession of a Covid-19 vaccination certificate, dated within 14 days to 1 year prior to their arrival. Other requirements include a valid visa and Certificate of Entry from their local Thai embassy. And let’s not forget the mandatory Covid-19 insurance coverage of US$100,000.

Travellers can only fly directly into Phuket, no transfers in Bangkok allowed. This means passengers will need to book flights that transit through gateways in the Middle East or elsewhere in Asia, such as Dubai, Doha, Singapore, Taipei, Istanbul, and Hong Kong. Of course, each of these places may have additional restrictions for international arrivals, even those only in transit. Thai Airways is also planning a number of direct flights to Phuket from European cities including Frankfurt, Copenhagen, Paris, and London.

Children under the age of 12 will not require a vaccination certificate, but those aged between 12 and 17 will need to take a Rapid Antigen Test upon arrival at Phuket airport. This will be at passengers’ own expense. All arrivals will need to download the contact-tracing app, Thailand Plus.

Tourists will need to spend 7 nights in Phuket before being allowed to travel elsewhere in the Kingdom. Accommodation will have to be booked in officially approved hotels, certified by the Amazing Thailand Safely & Health Administration. At the end of their 7-day stay, tourists will have to submit to a Covid-19 PCR test, with a negative result allowing them to explore the rest of the country. Visitors staying in Thailand for less than 7 days will need to have a negative Covid-19 test before boarding the flight to their home country.

The TAT is expected to confirm additional requirements in the coming days, including a list of medium to low-risk countries whose residents can participate in the Phuket sandbox model.

Meanwhile, local officials are making much of the fact that over half of Phuket residents are now vaccinated against Covid-19. However, most of those have in fact only received their first dose. With a target of inoculating 70% of the island’s population by July, it seems only having had 1 dose will be considered vaccinated for this purpose.

Here’s a quick summary of the current regulations for travelling to Thailand, via Phuket, in the Sandbox plan…

SOURCE: TTR Weekly

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Leave a comment below or join the discussion on Thaiger Talk Forums.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phuket. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Tuesday Covid Update: 2,230 new cases and 38 deaths

Tanutam Thawan

Published

24 seconds ago

on

Tuesday, June 1, 2021

By

Photo via PR Phuket

2,230 new Covid-19 cases and 38 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Since April 1, in the latest wave of cases, the CCSA has reported 133,159 infections.

Out of the new cases, 77 were detected in correctional facilities, a drastic decrease in infections at Thai prisons. Thousands of inmates at more than a dozen prisons have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past month. The government has been considering whether to release some inmates and place them under home detention to help tackle Thailand’s longstanding problem of overcrowded prisons and help make more room for social distancing.

Bangkok remains the epicentre in the latest wave with more than 40,000 infections reported since April 1. Most of the infections are concentrated in crowded areas. Restrictions remain under tight control. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration decided to ease measures and reopen some businesses this week, but the decision was quickly reversed by the CCSA.

More information will be released this afternoon after the CCSA’s daily briefing.

Tuesday Covid Update: 2,230 new cases and 38 deaths | News by Thaiger

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Thousands of restaurants could close due to Covid restrictions, many others struggling

Jack Arthur

Published

13 hours ago

on

Monday, May 31, 2021

By

Timeout

Thailands newest wave of Covid, as well as the most virulent, and the lockdowns and restrictions because of it, is set to ruin hundreds of restaurants.

One restaurant owner, 79 year old Kamol Trisitthichet, who owns Arlek Ratchawongse, spoke to Thai media about his ongoing struggles. He says that his business has lost 500,000 baht since the pandemic started. Further, despite being open for take away, his traditional Chinese establishment is not ideally suited for take away.

“Take-away or online deliveries aren’t recommended and my regular customers know well that I am against it”.

The restrictions that have been killing the restaurant industry, such as dine in only (ending may 17), and restricted hours in “dark red” zones, and only allowing 25% of capacity, have meant that businesses have to compromise the dining experience, adding pressure to opening hours, and depriving the restaurants of potential customers.

According to some experts, the Covid-19 pandemic will eventually force an estimated 500,000 restaurant establishments to shut down across the country.

Dylan Jones, former co-founder of the Michelin starred Thai fine dining restaurant Bo.lan, was particularly blunt in his criticisms of the situation. From his Instagram…

“The current situation regarding the government’s Covid response, and their collective incompetence in shepherding Thailand’s hospitality industry through this pandemic, with an utter lack of financial and political support for small business owners (and in particular our hospitality industry) has certainly contributed to our decision to call it a day.”

Other restaurant owners have chimed in on the invitation-only audio app Clubhouse to voice the difficulties they’ve experienced with having to rely on take away orders to keep their businesses solvent. Owners such as Sahaswas Chobchingchai have cited issues such as managing stock properly and how he’s been forced to sell food at discount prices rather than just throwing it away.

I may lose money but it is better than 100% loss when the materials are spoiled.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

Continue Reading

Coronavirus Olympics

Tokyo Olympics: Spectators must be vaccinated or test negative for Covid

Jack Arthur

Published

17 hours ago

on

Monday, May 31, 2021

By

Stock Phot by by Bryan Turner for Unspash

Fans who wish to go to the upcoming Tokyo Olympics will either need to be vaccinated or have tested negative for Covid-19 before they will be allowed into venues. In addition to the requirements for spectators, officials are considering banning cheering, eating, giving high fives, or drinking alcohol, according to the Japanese newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun Daily.

Those who break the rules could be kicked out, officials say. Spectators will need to show a vaccine certificate or results from a Covid-19 test issued within a week. Officials will also decide next month on how many fans will be permitted entrance to the games.

Japanese citizens have criticised the slow vaccine rollout, which, currently has less than 2.5% of the population fully vaccinated. The citizens also remain divided on whether or not to still hold the Games, with about half of Tokyo residents saying they don’t want the games to be held, says The Yomiuri. A countrywide poll shows that 62% of respondents preferred to have the games canceled or postponed.

SOURCE: AFP

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

Continue Reading

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism3 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism3 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism3 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending