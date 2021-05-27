Tourism
Thai Airways introducing limited direct flights between Europe and Phuket
Thai Airways is testing the waters (so to speak) by introducing a limited number of direct flights from Europe to Phuket, ahead of the southern island’s July 1 re-opening. The national carrier, currently in the throes of restructuring after teetering on the brink of bankruptcy, has started selling direct flights from 4 European cities to Phuket. According to a Bangkok Post report, the flights are initially aimed at hundreds of tour agents, who will be invited to take test trips during the third quarter.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand is working with Thai Airways on a number of direct flights from Paris, Frankfurt, London, and Copenhagen. The flights will operate in a triangular pattern, flying directly into Phuket, but stopping at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi on the return leg. It’s understood each route will have 1 returning flight per week. Thai Airways is also planning direct flights to Phuket from Seoul and Taipei, with flights from Tokyo yet to be confirmed.
Siripakorn Cheawsamoot from the TAT says initially, demand is expected to be light, as a result of travel restrictions both here and abroad. With Thailand’s emergency decree extended until July 31, the Phuket flights will be classed as semi-commercial and passengers will still need to get a Certificate of Entry before travelling.
In addition, some countries are placing restrictions on their people travelling to Thailand, in light of the third wave of infections in the Kingdom. The country is on the UK’s amber list, meaning any one returning to the UK from Thailand needs to self-quarantine at home for 10 days. Siripakorn admits that such restrictions will discourage some from travelling to Phuket, even with the island waiving quarantine for vaccinated arrivals.
He adds that once the Covid situation improves in the Kingdom, the number of arrivals will pick up, pointing out that places like Phuket and Samui have the advantage of limited entry points, meaning health screening can be carried out more efficiently.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Business
No government bailout for Thai Airways
A final meeting for a vote on the Thai Airways debt restructure program is set for this Wednesday after being postponed last week.
Meanwhile, a source close to those managing Thai Airways’ debt rehab plan, says the state is not obliged to provide a bailout for the national carrier. The Bangkok Post reports that Chansin Treenuchagron, acting president for Thai Airways, says no such commitment has been made and the government is not obliged to take on the role of loan guarantor for the airline.
It’s understood that last week, representatives from the Finance Ministry attended an online meeting between the airline’s debt rehab planners and its creditors. However, Chansin says the ministry’s presence at the meeting is not an indication that the state will provide a bailout.
According to the Bangkok Post report, a number of creditors are concerned about the carrier’s ability to secure a loan without assistance from the Finance Ministry, but Chansin insists that, should the rehab plan be judged financially viable, loan procurement will not be an issue, even with the airline’s huge debts.
A vote on the plan was delayed last week after more than 15 creditors asked for amendments to be made. It’s understood a number of creditors, including the Finance Ministry, are against the proposal of a no debt cut outlined in the plan. Thai Airways is understood to be trying to defer bond repayments.
The vote is now scheduled to take place on Wednesday, when the airline’s creditors will decide whether or not to accept the plan. The carrier needs more than 50% of its creditors to vote in favour of accepting, at which point, it will be submitted to the Central Bankruptcy Court for consideration. In the event of insufficient votes in favour of the plan, the national airline will be declared bankrupt.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Business
Thailand’s airlines call for meeting with PM to discuss soft loans
The Thai Airlines Association says 7 member airlines are pushing for a meeting with PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to discuss the option of soft loans. The carriers have been seeking this financial aid for some time and have even decreased the amount being asked for, from 24 billion baht last year to 14 billion now.
The Bangkok Post reports that representatives from Thai AirAsia, Thai AirAsia X, Bangkok Airways, Nok Air, Thai Smile Airways, Thai Lion Air, and Thai Vietjet Air want to meet the PM to discuss what progress, if any, has been made on the matter. Wutthipong Prasartthong-osod from the TAA says the loans would give the carriers the support they desperately need at this time, with the association also putting the request in writing.
The airlines previously met with the PM last August to discuss the proposal, with the TAA pointing out the situation has worsened considerably since then. The ongoing third wave of Covid-19 has led to a reduction in flights, which has had a significant impact on revenue.
In addition, carriers are struggling to meet the ongoing costs of operating flights and paying workers. The association says the provision of soft loans would cushion the impact and help domestic tourism. It is also calling on the government to vaccinate airline staff, given that they are frontline workers in the tourism sector.
The Bangkok Post reports that in February, the Finance Minister, Arkhom Termpittayapaisith, was hesitant in his response to the call for soft loans, with the Export-Import Bank of Thailand asked to come up with some form of financial assistance for the airlines. According to Arkhom, providing soft loans or bringing such lending under the Public Service Account would mean his ministry having to take responsibility for the difference between market interest and soft loan interest.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand
Thai Airways debt restructuring vote pushed back to next week
The vote on Thai Airways International’s debt restructuring plan has been postponed and rescheduled for next week. The national airline needs the plan to be approved by more than 50% of creditors to move forward with the bankruptcy proceedings.
The airline’s total liabilities stack up more than 300 billion baht. With flight suspensions over the past year brought on by travel restrictions to prevent the spread of Covid-19, Thai Airways lost 141 billion baht last year.
Thai Airways has proposed a 3-year freeze on the loan repayments as well as a 6-year delay on bond repayments. The airline is also pushing to have unpaid interest on loans waived.
Debtholders discussed the plan during a video conference today and decided to delay the vote, a legal advisor to Thai Airways told reporters. Back in March, Thailand’s Finance Minister, which is the airline’s largest shareholder, had implied that they back the debt restructuring plan. An attorney representing the creditors had also said many favoured the proposed restructuring.
SOURCE: Bloomberg
