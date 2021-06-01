Connect with us

Tourism

Opening Phuket and Thailand to travellers and tourists on July 1 | VIDEO

Tim Newton

Published 

9 mins ago

 on 

If you’re wanting, or able, to come to Thailand at the moment, the best chance is about to happen. It’s called the Phuket Sandbox, but it’s a pilot program for the rest of Thailand’s tourist areas, and eventually the entire country, to reopen safely for travellers and tourism from July 1. There will be changes to the scheme and additional details coming out over the next month and we will continue to provide you with all this information on thethaiger.com and here on our YouTube channel.

 

Tim Newton

Tim Newton has lived in Thailand since 2012. An Australian, he has worked in the media, principally radio and TV, for nearly 40 years. He has won the Deutsche Welle Award for best radio talk program, presented 3,900 radio news bulletins in Thailand alone, hosted 450 daily TV news programs, produced 1,800 videos, TV commercials and documentaries and is now the General Manager and writer for The Thaiger. He's reported for CNN, Deutsche Welle TV, CBC, Australia's ABC TV and Australian radio during the 2018 Cave Rescue.

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Thousands of restaurants could close due to Covid restrictions, many others struggling

Jack Arthur

Published

11 hours ago

on

Monday, May 31, 2021

By

Timeout

Thailands newest wave of Covid, as well as the most virulent, and the lockdowns and restrictions because of it, is set to ruin hundreds of restaurants.

One restaurant owner, 79 year old Kamol Trisitthichet, who owns Arlek Ratchawongse, spoke to Thai media about his ongoing struggles. He says that his business has lost 500,000 baht since the pandemic started. Further, despite being open for take away, his traditional Chinese establishment is not ideally suited for take away.

“Take-away or online deliveries aren’t recommended and my regular customers know well that I am against it”.

The restrictions that have been killing the restaurant industry, such as dine in only (ending may 17), and restricted hours in “dark red” zones, and only allowing 25% of capacity, have meant that businesses have to compromise the dining experience, adding pressure to opening hours, and depriving the restaurants of potential customers.

According to some experts, the Covid-19 pandemic will eventually force an estimated 500,000 restaurant establishments to shut down across the country.

Dylan Jones, former co-founder of the Michelin starred Thai fine dining restaurant Bo.lan, was particularly blunt in his criticisms of the situation. From his Instagram…

“The current situation regarding the government’s Covid response, and their collective incompetence in shepherding Thailand’s hospitality industry through this pandemic, with an utter lack of financial and political support for small business owners (and in particular our hospitality industry) has certainly contributed to our decision to call it a day.”

Other restaurant owners have chimed in on the invitation-only audio app Clubhouse to voice the difficulties they’ve experienced with having to rely on take away orders to keep their businesses solvent. Owners such as Sahaswas Chobchingchai have cited issues such as managing stock properly and how he’s been forced to sell food at discount prices rather than just throwing it away.

I may lose money but it is better than 100% loss when the materials are spoiled.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

 

Thailand

Newborn's body found in shallow grave in Si Racha

Jack Arthur

Published

13 hours ago

on

Monday, May 31, 2021

By

Photo via Wikimedia Commons.

During the weekend a newborn baby’s corpse was found by the side of the road in Si Racha, a district north of Pattaya. The makeshift grave was located near the Khao Namsap Temple in Thung Sukhla.

A local resident, 59 year old Sangwien Duangyai, found the body and alerted the local police. She told Thai media:

I feed street dogs every day near the Khao Namsap temple. I smelled something rotten while walking to the temple area before I saw something which I thought was a baby dog at first. There were some small blood stains on the road

I went closer before I discovered to my horror that the deceased was a dead new born baby.

Police found the baby’s body in an exposed, shallow grave. It’s estimated the newborn had been dead for around 5 hours. Police are currently investigating the matter, including trying to find the baby’s mother, as well as whoever dumped the body. They speculate that the perpetrator was in the midst of burying the body when they were interrupted in their task, forced to leave the baby in the exposed hole.

No further details are known at this time.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

Thailand

Thailand News Today | 'Covid' visa extensions, Bangkok aims for 70% vaccination in 1 month | May 31

Thaiger

Published

13 hours ago

on

Monday, May 31, 2021

By

The deadline to apply for a 60-day visa “Covid” extension has been pushed to July 29, now allowing stays up until late-September, The Department of Disease Control has set an ambitious goal to vaccinate at least 70% of Bangkok residents by July, Thailand has officially extended its Emergency Decree for a 12th time set to expire on July 31 and The Ukrainian ambassador to Thailand died yesterday morning while on holiday on Koh Lipe.

 

