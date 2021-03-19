Spotted dolphin found cut open on Phuket beach, park officers investigate | Thaiger

image
Spotted dolphin found cut open on Phuket beach, park officers investigate

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

25 seconds ago

 on 

Spotted dolphin found cut open on Phuket beach, park officers investigate
Nai Yang Beach in Phuket / Stock photo via Wikimedia Commons

National park officers in Phuket have launched an investigation after a spotted dolphin was found slashed open on the rocks on the shore of Sirinat National Park’s Ao Sai Khu bay. Its body had a deep gash across its head and another from its head to its tail.

The spotted dolphins are classified as protected animals under Thailand’s Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act, assistant park chief Chaiphat Chuaidaeng told the Phuket News. Officers are now investigating and plan to file a police complaint.

A local resident says he saw people in the area who looked suspicious. One was carrying a knife with blood stains, he says.

“I saw 4 Myanmar people – 2 men and 2 women. One of them was carrying a knife with blood stains, so I asked if they had made the wound. They quickly denied it… I told them I will call the police, then they all ran away.”

Lifeguards at Nai Yang Beach say they saw a young spotted dolphin swimming close to shore on Tuesday and some were concerned that the dolphin was separated from its pod. Concerned that the dolphin could venture too close to shore and become beached, lifeguards tried to get the dolphin to swim into deeper waters.

It’s unclear if the dolphin seen by lifeguards on Tuesday is the same dolphin that was found slashed open on the rocks.

SOURCE: Phuket News

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor's degree in journalism and media studies in 2016.

