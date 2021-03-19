Spotted dolphin found cut open on Phuket beach, park officers investigate | Thaiger

Phuket
Spotted dolphin found cut open on Phuket beach, park officers investigate
National park officers in Phuket have launched an investigation after a spotted dolphin was found slashed open on the rocks on the shore of Sirinat National Park’s Ao Sai Khu bay. Its body had a deep gash across its head and another from its head to its tail.
The spotted dolphins are classified as protected animals under Thailand’s Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act, assistant park chief Chaiphat Chuaidaeng told the Phuket News. Officers are now investigating and plan to file a police complaint.
A local resident says he saw people in the area who looked suspicious. One was carrying a knife with blood stains, he says.
“I saw 4 Myanmar people – 2 men and 2 women. One of them was carrying a knife with blood stains, so I asked if they had made the wound. They quickly denied it… I told them I will call the police, then they all ran away.”
Lifeguards at Nai Yang Beach say they saw a young spotted dolphin swimming close to shore on Tuesday and some were concerned that the dolphin was separated from its pod. Concerned that the dolphin could venture too close to shore and become beached, lifeguards tried to get the dolphin to swim into deeper waters.
It’s unclear if the dolphin seen by lifeguards on Tuesday is the same dolphin that was found slashed open on the rocks.
SOURCE: Phuket News
Environment
2 more Bryde’s whales seen off Koh Samui in marine park
2 more Bryde’s whales are gracing the waters off Koh Samui, after tourists spotted the marine mammals in Ang Thong National Marine Park. Wichwut Jinto, the provincial governor says park officials heard about the sightings and went out to confirm them.
The whales were swimming near the islands of Hanuman, Thai Plao, Hin Dap, Wua Kantang and Sam Sao. Wichawut says 2 of the 4 whales were newly discovered with officials naming a mother, “Wandee” and her calf, “Wan Yud.”
Tour operators say the new sightings indicate the richness of the marine life around the Ang Thong archipelago and advise tourists and fishermen to steer clear of them in order to protect them.
Respected marine scientist Thon Thamrongnawasawat said on his Facebook page that the Bryde’s whale is a protected marine mammal, as there are only about 50 in the Gulf of Thailand as well as a smaller amount in the Andaman Sea.
The Bryde whale grows to 13-14 metres long. Bryde whales are usually found in the inner part of the Gulf of Thailand between September and January, when fish are abundant. Early this year, a group of Bryde whales was sighted in the area of Ang Thong archipelago for several days. The discovery of more Bruda whales in the area would certainly bring smiles to the faces of all people who love the sea of Thailand.”
Meanwhile, Koh Samui is hoping to reopen for vaccinated tourists by October without requiring such travellers to undergo a mandatory quarantine. The plan would include the need to vaccinate at least 300,000 residents to achieve herd immunity on the tourist island. Samui officials say they are waiting for the plan to be approved.
The plans would join that of Phuket, as Samui features its own airport, which would allow it to be the first area in Surat Thani province to test such quarantine-free entries.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Phuket
Watch your step, hundreds of red sea urchins wash up on Patong Beach
Hundreds of red sea urchins washed up on Phuket’s Patong Beach yesterday, prompting marine life experts to investigate and lifeguards to warn beachgoers to watch out their steps to avoid the sharp spines.
Marine experts say the sea urchins are the same species that washed up on Patong beach earlier this month. On March 2, hundreds of the red sea urchins, also known as the scientific name Astropyga radiata, were found on Patong Beach. It was a bizarre event for locals. One lifeguard said they’d never seen anything like it.
This time, it’s estimated that more than 1,000 sea urchins washed up, many in front of the Patong Merlin Hotel. After taking some testing samples of the ocean water and examining some of the sea urchins, officers from the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources concluded that the urchins came close to shore to graze on algae. They say strong waves from the spring tide washed the urchins up to the shore.
ภูเก็ตพบเม่นทะเลเกยตื้นหาดป่าตอง รอบ 2 แจ้งหน่วยงานที่เกี่ยวข้องเข้าตรวจสอบ
เมื่อเวลาประมาณ 08.00 น.วันนี้ (15…
Posted by ปชส. จังหวัดภูเก็ต on Monday, March 15, 2021
SOURCE: Phuket News
Phuket
Phuket officials warn public of crocodile spotted near Chalong pier
Officials in Phuket are warning residents near Chalong Pier of a crocodile sighting in the area over the weekend. Nation Thailand reports that Natchaphong Pranit from the Phuket Port Authority Office says the reptile was spotted in the water around 3pm on Saturday.
“We advise operators of boat services and general public to exercise extra caution when entering the pier area, either to park their boats or for other activities. If you find or have information about the crocodile, please contact hotline 1199 or 076-391-174.”
Chalong Bay is Phuket’s largest bay, located around 10 kilometres south of Phuket town. The pier is the province’s main boat docking location and well-used by tourists, divers, and other day-trippers, with boats regularly chartered for snorkelling and diving trips.
This is not Phuket’s first brush with such reptiles. In 2018, a crocodile was spotted at Layan beach, in the north of the island, having originally been seen at Yanui beach in the south. The reptile proved illusive and despite several sightings, it took officials 10 days to capture it. It was eventually caught by a specialist crocodile catching team from the southern province of Surat Thani, with the help of local fishermen.
The year before, a larger crocodile was spotted near Laypang beach, north of Bangtao. It was subsequently captured at an inland lake in the area.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
