Krabi airport to double passenger capacity with new terminal | Thaiger

Transport

Krabi airport to double passenger capacity with new terminal

Published 

56 seconds ago

 on 

Krabi airport to double passenger capacity with new terminal

Krabi airport is planning to double its passenger handling capacity with a third terminal expected to open by October. The move is planned alongside the reopening of Thailand to international tourists. A new runway is also being built, costing almost 942 million baht. The Department of Aviation says the runway is expected to be completed on time and will increase the amount of aircrafts that can be held per hour from 8 to 24.

The terminal is expected to hold around 3,000 people per hour, doubling its current holding power of 1,500 people. Along with a new terminal, officials say a new car park is being built, featuring space for 2,700 vehicles.

The DOA says it is confident that the local aviation industry will continue to recover in the months leading up to Thailand’s expected reopening, citing the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccination programme as a major contributing factor in its recovery. Currently, there are now 120 round – trip flights being operated daily – a number that is double the amount of when the airline industry hit its lowest point during the Covid pandemic.

The DOA says domestic flights are currently operating at airports in Nakhon Sri Thammarat, Udon Thani, Ubon Ratchathani, Surat Thani, Khon Kaen, Krabi, Trang, Phitsanulok, Sakon Nakhon, Lampang, Nan Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Loei, Buri Ram and Mae Sot.

Meanwhile, tourism officials are working on what they’re calling the “sandbox,” a new pilot programme to reopen Phuket and other destinations by the Andaman Sea to foreign visitors. The sandbox is like the “travel bubble” idea and would allow quarantine-free travel to certain areas.

The sandbox model depends on how many people are vaccinated against Covid-19, with part of the reopening plan to include vaccinating at least 300,000 residents to achieve herd immunity. Koh Samui is also joining the scheme, expecting to reopen without the need to undergo quarantine for those vaccinated tourists.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

Tourism

Krabi businesses battle to survive the tourist crisis | VIDEO

Thaiger

Published

2 days ago

on

Wednesday, March 17, 2021

By

Krabi businesses battle to survive the tourist crisis

Ao Nang beach, usually a thriving hub for backpackers and day trippers, is doing it tough. But the local business people want you to know that it’s open for business and the area is still beautiful and more more pristine than ever.

There are currently 5 airlines flying into Krabi at the moment, most with multiple flights each day. That situation will change over time but you have plenty of choices from both Bangkok airports. And with the extended Krabi airport coming on line sometime in 2022, the whole airport experience will certainly continue to improve. Otherwise Krabi is an easy 3 hour drive from Phuket and there are bus services from Bangkok and other provinces almost every day, even at the moment.

Tim Newton dropped into the sleepy town on a sunny Sunday afternoon to witness a little tourist strip battling for survival.

Krabi

Work on Maya Bay jetty nearly complete, but officials say, “not yet” to re-opening

Maya Taylor

Published

1 week ago

on

Thursday, March 11, 2021

By

Work on Maya Bay jetty nearly complete, but officials say, "not yet" to re-opening
PHOTO: Sawat - Five Star Thailand Tours

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation has responded to pleas for Maya Bay to re-open by telling local officials to wait. Krabi authorities are anxious for the famed beauty spot to re-open as they desperately try to revive tourism in the province. The bay has been closed since 2018 after conservationists determined that a break from visitors was vital to the recovery of its marine life.

In its heyday, Maya Bay, on the uninhabited island of Phi Phi Leh, had to cope with thousands of visitors a day, after shooting to international fame as a result of the 1999 Leonardo di Caprio movie, The Beach.

Visitor numbers peaked at nearly 5,000 a day during 2017, a year before officials finally closed it. The National Resources and the Environment Ministry says the famous tourist destination will only re-open to visitors once an upgrade to facilities is complete and there is an adequate system in place to manage tourist numbers.

Prayoon Pongpan, head of the Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park, which oversees Phi Phi Leh, says an overhaul of the tiny island’s infrastructure is nearing completion. The project includes a new jetty at Loh Samah Bay, on the other side from Maya Bay. It’s understood the jetty is now 70% complete and will be finished by May.

Nation Thailand reports that Maya Bay will have an initial limit of 370 visitors per trip, but there is no set date for re-opening, which will be decided by the Natural Resources and Environment Minister, Varawut Silpa-archa, based on expert opinion.

One of those experts is Thon Thamrongnawasawat, from the Faculty of Fisheries at Kasetsart University, who has long campaigned for the bay’s protection. He insists that if the recovery of coral reefs in the area is to continue, the only access to Maya Bay must be via the new jetty at Loh Samah. If not, he warns that all the efforts of the last 2 years will have been for nothing.

He adds that the bay should be re-opened gradually, in line with the government’s phased re-opening of the country in the third or last quarter of the year.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Tourism

Thailand to introduce “area quarantine” for international visitors from April

Maya Taylor

Published

2 weeks ago

on

Friday, March 5, 2021

By

Thailand to introduce "area quarantine" for international visitors from April
PHOTO: Andreas M on Unsplash

From next month, foreign visitors to the Kingdom will be able to experience the delights of “area quarantine”, after the government confirmed the scheme for 5 provinces. Following a meeting with the Public Health Ministry, the Tourism Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn confirmed that Phuket, Krabi, Chiang Mai, Chon Buri (Pattaya), and Surat Thani (Koh Samui and Koh Pha-ngan) have been chosen to pilot the scheme.

Foreign tourists opting for area quarantine will be required to remain in their hotel rooms for the first 3 days of their stay. They will be tested for Covid-19 and, if negative after 3 days, will be allowed to leave their room and roam freely around the resort for the remainder of their 14-day quarantine. At the end of the 14-day period, they will once again be tested for the virus and, if negative, allowed to travel around the quarantine area.

In order to avail of the scheme, tourists will still need to fulfil the other requirements for travel, including obtaining a Certificate of Entry, a negative Covid-19 test 72 hours prior to travel, and adequate health insurance. Nation Thailand reports that the area quarantine plan will be run by 29 travel agencies, under TAT supervision.

The area quarantine scheme comes as the TAT hails the success of the first “golf quarantine” scheme, which operates in a similar manner. Travellers from countries considered “low-risk” for Covid-19 can come to Thailand for a golf holiday at approved golf resorts in the Kingdom. Conditions are similar to those attached to area quarantine, with the golfers having to spend the first 3 days in their room, test negative for the virus, and then enjoy free rein of the resort, with a few rounds of golf thrown in.

Thailand’s economy has been decimated by the fallout from the pandemic, in particular the loss of international tourism. The current mandatory 14-day quarantine period is seen as the biggest hurdle to overcome in order to re-ignite the sector. In 2019, international tourism contributed 2 trillion baht out of a total 3.01 trillion baht tourism trade. In the same year, tourism made up 17% of Thailand’s GDP.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

