Severe flooding hits Phuket prompting widespread road closures

Substantial flooding due to heavy rain last night and early this morning swamped the holiday resort of Phuket, prompting police to shut down several of its main roads.

Streets across the town became untraversable, leading to police-imposed road closures. The water levels in Bang Yai Canal, the canal that transits through the city providing a key drainage channel into the sea, have risen to potentially hazardous levels. Flooding was witnessed in several locations, with Tha Kraeng Road, the location of the provincial government building, among those affected, alongside the intersection of Tha Kraeng Road and Chao Fa East Road.

Similarly, the popular tourist area of Patong was heavily flooded, particularly around the vicinity of the local police station and its surrounding areas. Here, a longstanding revamp of the storm drainage system is yet to reach completion, contributing to the severity of the situation.

Thepkrasattri Road and Srisoonthorn Road, two areas traditionally affected during the rainy season, have also seen significant flooding. These regions, directly north of Heroines Monument on Thepkrasattri Road and west of the Monument on Srisoonthorn Road have suffered notable damage, reported The Phuket News.

Furthermore, officials in the community of Kamala declared a flood warning in response to the torrential rainwater runoff from the hills. The risk of ground collapses and falling trees was concluded to be high.

Meanwhile, in Chalong, residents have reported flooding in numerous streets, even though the main roads remain accessible, reported The Phuket News.

In the face of these challenging circumstances, law enforcement officials are urging all motorists to exercise extra precaution and patience while travelling today. This flooding incident appears not just as an isolated event, but rather part of a wider pattern, reflecting the need for long-term, comprehensive strategies for stormwater management and flood resilience.