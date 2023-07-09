Real estate tycoon disappears in Pattaya under mysterious circumstances

Picture courtesy of The Pattaya News

Police in Pattaya were called to examine a vehicle suspected to belong to missing real estate tycoon Hans Peter Mack, who has been reported missing. The German businessman’s family is offering a generous reward of 3 million baht for any information leading to his safe return, as well as a 100,000-baht reward for locating his car.

The car, a bronze/grey Mercedes-Benz, was discovered parked at CC Condo on Soi Khao Noi, located within the Nongprue sub-district of Banglamung district, Chon Buri province.

After securing the scene, the police coordinated with a forensic team to collect evidence from inside the vehicle. During the inspection, the team found traces of an unidentified liquid on the seats, steering wheel, centre console, gear, and windows, which raised suspicions. However, the nature of the stains could not be confirmed at this time. Mack was not present at the scene.

The person who first came across the car remains unidentified, and it is uncertain whether they will be eligible for the reward.

According to Mack’s 24 year old wife, Piraya Boonmak, the couple had been together for five years. Her husband, a real estate tycoon, had been visiting Thailand for 30 years.

On July 4, around noon, the real estate tycoon left home in his car to meet with an unknown foreign real estate agent with whom he had recently connected. They were reportedly discussing a land transaction on Koh Samui in Surat Thani province. However, Mack did not return home as expected.

CCTV footage captured the missing real estate tycoon inside a restaurant located on Soi Thung Klom – Tan Man at 11.54am on July 4. He was seen engaged in a business discussion with another unidentified individual before returning to his parked car at 12.37pm. The footage further showed him driving through the Chaiyapruek Intersection towards Sukhumvit Road, heading in the direction of Jomtien Beach.

The investigation into the disappearance of the German continues, leaving his family anxiously awaiting any updates or information that may shed light on his whereabouts.

