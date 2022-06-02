Connect with us

Phuket

UPDATE: Woman falls from Phuket condo, 3 foreign suspects refuse to speak

UPDATE #2: Three foreign suspects refuse to speak about Russian woman who fell from Phuket condo

The 3 foreigners who were drinking with Evegeniia on the night she fell from the 8th floor of a condominium in Phuket have so far refused to give any information to police about what happened.

On the night of Evegeniia’s death, 3 foreigners were drinking alcohol with her, including a 35 year old Russian woman, a 38 year old man from America and a 28 year old man from Jordan. The Jordanian man attempted to flee Phuket on Tuesday but was intercepted and arrested by police at Phuket International Airport before he departed.

Despite police providing interpreters, all 3 foreigners have refused to give any information to police about the events that occurred on Monday night and in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The foreigners said they wish to speak to their respective embassies before giving any testimony, which is considered their right according to the law. In the meantime, the 3 foreigners will remain in police custody.

Police said Evegeniia arrived in Thailand on May 25 this year and was staying at a hotel on Soi Nanai Ruamjai in the Patong beach area of Phuket.

SOURCE: Sanook

UPDATE #1: Police arrest 3 foreigners in relation to death of woman who fell from Phuket condo

The woman who fell from the 8th floor of a condominium in Phuket and died yesterday morning has been identified as 37 year old Evgeniia Smirnova of Russian nationality. Police have arrested 3 foreigners who were staying in the same apartment with Evgeniia, inlcuding one man who tried to flee the island shortly after her death.

A 28 year old Jordanian man named Ahmad Radi Mustafa Alatoom has become the main suspect in the case. Police arrested Ahmad at Phuket International Airport yesterday evening right before he was about to depart from the island. He was taken to Patong Police Station for questioning.

Police arrested 2 more foreigners who were staying in the apartment, 35 year old Natalia Kosenkova from Russia and 38 year old Smith Jamaal Antwaun from America.

All 4 foreigners were drinking alcohol on the night of Evgeniia’s death. Police also found 1.1 grams of ground up cannabis in the room.

Police said the balcony Evgeniia fell from has a somewhat low barrier.

Initial autopsy results revealed that Evgeniia died from head trauma as soon as she hit the concrete ground. She also suffered multiple broken bones in her right leg.

Police have informed the Russian embassy of Evgeniia’s death.

ORIGINAL STORY: Foreign woman falls from Phuket condominium in potential murder case

A foreign woman fell from the 8th floor of a condominium building in Patong, Phuket, and died in the early hours of this morning. Police are not ruling out murder because the woman was found clutching a clump of hair in her right hand. Her identity and nationality have not yet been confirmed.

At 4:20am today, Patong Police Station received a report that a foreign tourist had fallen from a condominium on Phrabaramee Road, Patong sub district, Kathu district.

Police, staff from Patong Hospital and rescue workers from Kusalatham Phuket Foundation rushed to the scene but the woman had already died from her injuries. She was found lying face down and wearing a blue dress.

The police’s initial investigation revealed “no signs of breaking and entering” into the woman’s apartment. Police reported that she may have committed suicide, but they are not ruling out murder because she was found clutching a clump of hair in her right hand. The hair will be sent to a forensic laboratory for DNA testing to find out who it belongs to.

Inside her apartment, police found an opened bottle of liquor, a condom wrapper, a box of cigarettes and and an ashtray which will all be kept as evidence.

Police will continue to conduct an investigation to find out the woman’s true cause of death.

Her body has been taken for a thorough autopsy at Patong Hospital.

SOURCE: ThaiRath

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    Mudshark
    2022-06-01 21:33
    3 hours ago, joseph said: Foreigners have been raining from the skies of Thailand for the 30 years I've been here. Very few Thai's seem to take the dive (relatively speaking). When Thais do take a fall, the BiB will…
    image
    vlad
    2022-06-01 22:31
    On 5/31/2022 at 9:47 AM, Cabra said: More like 500 baht and a proper wai Don't forget the basket of fruit.
    image
    vlad
    2022-06-01 22:33
    22 hours ago, PapayaBokBok said: so the lesson being here...always get the bottom floor Wear a hard hat if you walk past that condo block.
    image
    kiwiian
    2022-06-02 08:54
    "Inside her apartment, police found an opened bottle of liquor, a condom wrapper, a box of cigarettes and and an ashtray " .... sounds a bit like Monty Pythons Life of Brian... "I found a spoon sir"
    image
    Benroon
    2022-06-02 13:00
    18 hours ago, joseph said: Foreigners have been raining from the skies of Thailand for the 30 years I've been here. Very few Thai's seem to take the dive (relatively speaking). But to be fair I doubt there’s many other…
    Avatar

    Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University.

