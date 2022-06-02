Law
Government asked to postpone PDPA law
The government has been asked to postpone the Personal Data Protection Act because some of the laws remain unclear.
The Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking yesterday asked the government to delay the bill as some of the PDPA laws remain vague and need to be clarified. They also insist clear directions must be issued and 20 organic laws completed before it is ratified.
Sanan Angubolkul, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, also expressed concerns about PDPA enforcement and punishments related to the law which came into effect yesterday.
The JSCCIB suggests state agencies can help the public and private sectors better understand PDPA laws and allow time for adjustment.
The government ruled yesterday that if someone’s personal data has been used without consent, the owner of that data can file a lawsuit.
The penalty for improper data use carries a fine of up to 5 million baht and a maximum jail term of one year.
There are some exceptions and allowances however, such as if one person’s information or images are included in another person’s post uploaded to social media and done so without malicious intent.
Source Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
As weather clears, tourists head back to Patong Beach
MP calls House sub-committees ‘dens of money extortion’
After Middle East, Thailand’s TAT brings tourism road show to Europe
Make your dream vacation at these 5 grandest luxury villas in Phuket
5-year action plan signed by Thailand and Laos
Government asked to postpone PDPA law
UPDATE: Woman falls from Phuket condo, 3 foreign suspects refuse to speak
Police investigate whether killing in South Thailand was insurgency related
Bangkok’s budget already spent & Out-sourcing meditation | GMT
Popular tourist island off Pattaya adds hundreds of security cameras
US sends advanced weapons to Ukraine, as Kyiv promises not to target inside Russia
Thai government shuts down Mor Chana contact-tracing app
World Health Organisation says Covid-19 situation in North Korea likely deteriorating
More Laotians travelling to Thailand for business, travel, and fuel?
Phuket drops outdoor face mask requirement
Incredible spots for cliff jumping in Thailand
BREAKING: Court sentences British man who murdered and chopped up Thai woman
British man who murdered and chopped up Thai woman to be sentenced tomorrow
Thai woman allegedly murdered in Oman after being thrown from 4th floor of condo
Amazing Floating Hotels in Thailand for 2022
UPDATE: Woman falls from Phuket condo, 3 foreign suspects arrested
UPDATE: Woman falls from Phuket condo, 3 foreign suspects refuse to speak
“Mega rich” Bangkok father and daughter arrested in Bahrain trafficking case
Police arrest Scottish man wanted since 2014 in Pattaya
Thailand tourism, innovate or die – OPINION
Is Phuket the island of scams?
Tangmo: 5 of 6 suspects charged with “recklessness causing death”
Saudi deal to inject ‘billions’ into Thai economy
UPDATE: 12 people exposed to monkeypox forced to quarantine in Thailand
Bangkok nightlife venues frustrated with June 1 re-opening rules
PM Prayut insists no plans to drop face-mask requirement in Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Crime2 days ago
BREAKING: Court sentences British man who murdered and chopped up Thai woman
- Crime3 days ago
British man who murdered and chopped up Thai woman to be sentenced tomorrow
- Crime3 days ago
Thai woman allegedly murdered in Oman after being thrown from 4th floor of condo
- Phuket1 day ago
UPDATE: Woman falls from Phuket condo, 3 foreign suspects arrested
- Crime4 hours ago
UPDATE: Woman falls from Phuket condo, 3 foreign suspects refuse to speak
- Leisure6 hours ago
Make your dream vacation at these 5 grandest luxury villas in Phuket
- Crime2 days ago
Police arrest Scottish man wanted since 2014 in Pattaya
- Property News2 days ago
Is Phuket the island of scams?
Recent comments: