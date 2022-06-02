Government asked to postpone PDPA law

The government has been asked to postpone the Personal Data Protection Act because some of the laws remain unclear.

The Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking yesterday asked the government to delay the bill as some of the PDPA laws remain vague and need to be clarified. They also insist clear directions must be issued and 20 organic laws completed before it is ratified.

Sanan Angubolkul, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, also expressed concerns about PDPA enforcement and punishments related to the law which came into effect yesterday.

The JSCCIB suggests state agencies can help the public and private sectors better understand PDPA laws and allow time for adjustment.

The government ruled yesterday that if someone’s personal data has been used without consent, the owner of that data can file a lawsuit.

The penalty for improper data use carries a fine of up to 5 million baht and a maximum jail term of one year.

There are some exceptions and allowances however, such as if one person’s information or images are included in another person’s post uploaded to social media and done so without malicious intent.

