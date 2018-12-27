Religious ceremonies held at the Tsunami Memorial Wall in Mai Khao   | The Thaiger

Phuket
Religious ceremonies held at the Tsunami Memorial Wall in Mai Khao
Three religions ceremony were held yesterday at the Tsunami Memorial Wall in Mai Khao yesterday commemorating 14 years since the deadly tsunami that struck the island.
About 100 people joined the ceremony conducted in the style of three religions – Buddhism, Islam and Christian. Flowers were placed at the wall by survivors and the families and friends of those that perished during the event.
At the time, the area was used to store bodies while the identification process was being conducted.
Locals, tourists and provincial dignitaries also gathered yesterday at Patong Beach for a remembrance ceremony commemorating 14 years since the deadly tsunami that struck the island on the morning of December 26, 2004.
Phang Nga
Two whale sharks sighted off Kamala Beach
PHOTOS: ชารีพหัวควน VIDEO: Newshawk Phuket
Two whale sharks have been spotted off Kamala Beach this week.
A Facebook user ‘Niruj Kdtv Kamala’ has posted two photos on his personal facebook with a message reading, “Kamala fishermen have spotted two whale sharks which were swimming with the boat about three nautical miles off Kamala Beach.”
Meanwhile, a large whale shark has also been spotted at Koh Pak Biea between Phang Nga and Krabi in Phang Nga Bay last week.
PHANG NGA BAYYesterday a large whale shark was spotted at Koh Pak Biea between Phang Nga and Krabi.VIDEO: Newshawk Phuket
Posted by The Thaiger on Sunday, December 23, 2018
Phuket
Laguna Phuket Triathlon’s date announced – Registration opens today
PHOTO: Triathlon Magazine Canada
Laguna Phuket has announced the 26th annual edition of the Laguna Phuket Triathlon. It will take place on Sunday, November 24, 2019.
Comprising LPT signature race distance of 1.8Km Swim, 50Km Bike, and 12Km Run, registration for 2019 edition of Asia’s longest-standing triathlon race is now open.
Interested athletes are advised to book their slot as soon as possible to enjoy Super Early Bird discount (available until January 31, 2019).
Following the sold-out success at the first launch in 2018, LPT’s sprint distance “25 For 25 Sprint” (0.5Km swim, 18.5Km bike, and 6Km run) will be staged once again on the same day as the LPT in 2019.
Back by popular demand, the 26th LPT will once again feature “Charity Fun Run”. Comprising 5Km and 10Km run and 2Km distance for junior runners, the Charity Fun Run will take place on Saturday, 23 November’s late afternoon and raise funds in support of local Phuket children.
Find more information HERE.
Phuket
GoAir expands flights to Phuket with daily operations
Budget passenger carrier GoAir has announced that it is enhancing its operations to Phuket with the launch of daily directly flights from Mumbai, New Delhi and Bengaluru.
According to the airline, it expanded the services effective December 22.
“At the beginning GoAir started two direct flights per week to Phuket from Delhi, three direct flights per week to Phuket from Mumbai and Bengaluru.”
“By the end of 2019 the airline will further expand its network by connecting 7 more Indian cities to Phuket.”
The airline had recently commenced direct flights from India to Phuket.
SOURCE: SentinelAssam
