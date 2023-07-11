Phuket forest reserve dwellers demand removal of RTN fence

Picture courtesy of PR Phuket.

In a recent event in Phuket, over 100 residents who have illegally occupied land within the Bang Khanun protected national forest handed over their formal request for the removal of a barbed-wire fence that the Royal Thai Navy (RTN) has installed. The appeal yesterday was addressed to Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew and received by Vice Governor Anupap Rodkwan Yodrambam at the Phuket Provincial Auditorium.

The group’s leader Uthai Suksirisamphan asked the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command (3AC) to hold a public meeting for villagers in order to tackle the issue. They want to collectively address the issue of eviction from this ecological reserve. Ongoing fears of being removed from their homes have arisen since the Royal Forest Department sanctioned the RTN’s use of 3,763 rai in the forest. This space is intended to set up residence for the 22nd Anti-Aircraft Battalion, the 2nd Anti-Aircraft Regiment, the Anti-Aircraft Command Unit, an Air Defense and Coastal Defense Center, and the 4th Naval Police Battalion of the Naval Police Department.

According to Uthai, there has been no effort made by the RTN to host a community assembly, even though such a meeting was held in April. Participants at this meeting included representatives from the Phuket Provincial office of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, the local branch of the Royal Forest Department, and the local village leader along with the residents of the forest.

Regardless of this previous meeting, Uthai demands the inception of another public forum allowing the inhabitants to decide if the RTN should be granted access to the disputed land. He stated…

“There are crops of people who have been living and making a living continuously in the area since 1998.”

Vice Admiral Arpakorn Yookongkaew, the commander of the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command, on an earlier occasion, acknowledged 265 cases that had been approved to utilise areas within the forest. The forest has been officially categorised as “degraded.” However, he also pointed out that many occupants did not have any legal authorisation to settle within the forest reserve. They will now be compelled to leave, Arpakorn stated.

Last month, during an inspection, one such unauthorised occupier was discovered with a structure clearly against the legal use of forest land. The individual was given a 15-day notice to dismantle the structure or the RTN would do it instead. This decision was widely applauded online, reported The Phuket News.

Uthai pointed out that residents have been objecting to the RTN’s plans of constructing facilities within the forest for many years. They have filed complaints with the Ombudsman’s Office, the Royal Forest Department, the Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, and even Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-ocha. However, none of these complaints have received any response, said Uthai.

Uthai disputed the RTN’s right to install the barbed-wire fence in the forest. He also protested against the accusation made by the Royal Forest Department on nine individuals for unlawfully occupying forest areas. He claimed these individuals had already received the TorPor 4 land-use permit.

Those accused face a charge of “construction, clearing, or burning of forests, any act that destroys forests or occupies forests for themselves or others without permission from the competent official.” This is by the Forest Act of 1941 and the National Reserved Forest Act of 1964.

Upon receiving the complaint, Vice Governor Anupap assured the crowd that the message would be forwarded to the governor and other relevant government agencies. He also recommended presenting the issue to the Phuket MPs to assess if there’s a need for amendment in the present laws, especially regarding land disputes between the state and the community.

Uthai and the settlers presently occupying the protected forest have yet to acknowledge that their claim may be subject to the Royal Forest Department’s discretion. The RTN, on the other hand, still hasn’t explained the strategic need of placing military installations in Phuket.