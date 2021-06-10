Phuket
Police crack down on drugs in Phuket neighbourhoods
In an ongoing effort to crack down on drugs in Phuket neighbourhoods, police conducted a series of raids where they seized dozens of grams of crystal methamphetamine and thousands of methamphetamine pills as well as dozens of rounds of firearm ammunition. Phuket Provincial Police also recently arrested 5 people in the various raids.
Provincial police captain Chaiwat Chuwang has been leading a campaign against drugs in residential areas in Phuket. Last month, the captain led raids under what police call a “crime mobilisation” operation and arrested 2 people on charges of possession of heroin and meth. In raids earlier this month, 10 more people were arrested and police seized hundreds of grams of methamphetamine as well as methamphetamine pills, firearms and ammunition.
In the latest raids…
- 37 year old Amnuai “Ting” Kongkakaew was arrested at his home in Phuket Town on charges of possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell. Police seized 1,780 methamphetamine pills and 193 grams of crystal methamphetamine as well as a Nissian car and a digital scale.
- 40 year old Prayoon “Un” Nawee was arrested at his home in Phuket Town and was also charged with possession of Category 1 drug with intent to sell. Police seized 2,131 methamphetamine pills and 3 grams of methamphetamine as well as equipment used to consume drugs. Officers say they also seized a Honda Scoopy motorbike, a Honda CB400 motorbike, a mobile phone and a digital scale.
- 29 year old Suponchai “Kit” Phakdee-aksorn and 29 year old Jariya “Sai’ Chanthanoo were arrested at a house in Phanason Park Ville on charges of possession of Category 1 drug with intent to sell. Police seized 1,415 methamphetamine pills, 50 grams of crystal methamphetamine and equipment for using drugs. Officers also seized a Honda Fino motorbike as well as a digital scale and 2 mobile phones.
- 24 year old Jongrak ‘Bank’ Rattanamongkol was arrested at a home at Thanthong Villa on charges of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. Police seized a .45 calibre handgun as well as dozens of bullets and shotgun cartridges.
SOURCE: Phuket News
