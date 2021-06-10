Thailand
Thailand proposes digital nomad visa among others to benefit expats, economy
Thailand has always been a favourite of long-term travellers, and staying longer in the country may be getting easier. As the country was recently voted the best in which to live for digital nomads, allowing such workers to stay may be the key to boosting the economy. With pristine beaches, cheap living costs, and modern cafes with some of the fastest internet speeds in the world, the country is all but ready to allow in a different kind of expat.
Now, against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic, more and more people have indicated that they are quite keen to work from home. And, The Tourism Authority of Thailand is taking note by proposing to give 4 groups of travellers visa and investment incentives to stay in the country.
One of those groups is that of the digital nomad, in which visas designated for such workers are gaining popularity worldwide. Wealthy travellers, retirees, and highly-skilled workers are also being considered in the new plans to boost Thailand’s economy.
Currently, foreigners are not allowed to work without securing a work permit in the country. Moreover, buying land or property is also not possible with existing laws. But, the new proposal would make such obstacles possible for those approved groups. The TAT has put forth specific criteria, that the groups must meet in order to qualify. If these are met, it could secure a 10 year visa for any of the groups.
For those interested in gaining a digital nomad visa, proof of earning $40,000 USD per year is required, along with having health insurance coverage of at least $100,000 USD. Wealthy people, must submit proof of having $1 million USD in assets and at least $80,000 USD in income over the past 2 years when applying. Furthermore, they must invest $500,000 USD in Thai real estate or government bonds.
Retirees must prove they are 50 years of age and over and have an annual income of $40,000 USD. They must invest in Thai real estate or government bonds at a minimum of $250,000 USD. Those who are skilled workers must have the same income requirement. All groups must additionally secure $100,000 USD worth of coverage in health insurance before being allowed to enter. That health insurance must include Covid-19 coverage.
Regardless of your wishes to stay in Thailand, hopes are abound as the Thai government is pushing for more types of visas that benefit both the country and travellers at the same time. As Thailand is preparing to open its doors to international tourists in the near future, those looking at this beautiful southeastern Asian country may finally plan a new life by the country’s world-class beaches.
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Leave a comment below or join the discussion on Thaiger Talk Forums.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Thailand proposes digital nomad visa among others to benefit expats, economy
Thursday Covid Update: 2,310 new cases, provincial totals
Starting up your business in Thailand the easy way with True Digital Park
Phuket Sandbox July 1st
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!
Taiwan reports holdup on Thai-made AstraZeneca vaccine order
New online entry packages offered by AXA to welcome in tourists
BTS meal closes Indonesian McDonald’s amid Covid-19 fears
Good Morning Thailand | Thailand covid situation, Phuket sandbox, Samui sandbox. vaccines
South Korea looks into travel bubble agreement with Thailand
Bangkok university student dies after allegedly beaten by a group of students
Biden uses first overseas trip to restore America’s place on the world stage
12 deaths after vaccination not linked to Covid-19 vaccine
Phuket governor asks for funds for tourist tracking app
Fines for not wearing face masks range from 1,000 baht to 20,000 baht
Local carriers lack confidence in sandbox scheme, hold off resuming Phuket flights
Thursday Covid Update: 2,310 new cases and 43 deaths
New online entry packages offered by AXA to welcome in tourists
Package set to fly to New Zealand has 520g of meth
Labour party urges UK to close borders to Thailand, Vietnam
Phuket Sandbox to be approved by Cabinet on Monday
Confidence low in Phuket as sandbox hopes marred by rules and restrictions
TAT proposes eased restrictions and 10 year visa to key groups
Private hospitals in Thailand to confirm price of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine today
Covid Update Saturday: 36 deaths and 2,817 infections
Foreign driver detained following alleged road rage incident in Pattaya
Police arrest suspect who allegedly sold assault rifles stolen from military base
Chiang Mai launches website for expats to register for Covid-19 vaccination
Siam Bioscience declares AstraZeneca vaccine ready to deliver
20 year old British man dies after falling off Pattaya balcony
Epidemiologist says “zero Covid” countries risk isolation unless vaccination is ramped up
UPDATE: Billionaire couple found dead at bottom of Koh Tao resort pool
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Business2 hours ago
New online entry packages offered by AXA to welcome in tourists
- Drugs4 days ago
Package set to fly to New Zealand has 520g of meth
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Labour party urges UK to close borders to Thailand, Vietnam
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Confidence low in Phuket as sandbox hopes marred by rules and restrictions
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Private hospitals in Thailand to confirm price of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine today
- Crime3 days ago
Foreign driver detained following alleged road rage incident in Pattaya
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
20 year old British man dies after falling off Pattaya balcony
- Crime3 days ago
Man arrested for allegedly trying to rob convenience store