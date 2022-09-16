Phuket
Police ask public to help them find who left dead baby at Phuket temple
UPDATE
Police in Phuket’s Kathu district are asking the public to help them track down the person who left a dead baby girl at a temple in the district. Monks found the poor newborn baby girl’s body in a plastic bag under a bodhi tree at Wat Anuphat Kritsadaram in Thung Thong on September 9. The body was already decomposing.
Yesterday, Kathu Police asked anyone who has any information to please contact them and report it at one of these phone numbers: 076-323300 or 0954174455.
ORIGINAL STORY
A dead newborn baby girl was left in a black plastic bag at a temple in Kathu in Phuket and police are searching for answers. The bag with the baby’s remains was found yesterday at Wat Anuphat Kritsadaram in Thung Thong in Kathu, with police receiving a call at around 5pm to report it.
Three monks walking through the area were struck by the powerful smell of rotting. They began searching for the source of the putrid odour and traced it to a bodhi tree 50 metres from the temple’s multipurpose hall.
The monks investigated closely and discovered a black lasting bag sitting under the tree. They apprehensively ripped open the bag and discovered its stomach-turning contents – the decomposing body of a newborn baby girl.
They immediately reported what they found to the abbot of the temple who notified the police of the gruesome discovery. The police arrived with forensic officers as well as doctors from Vachira Phuket Hospital who examined the remains of the baby on the spot.
The doctors concluded that the age of the baby could not be determined from initial inspections and further testing would be needed to pinpoint the newborn’s age. The remains have been transported to the hospital for further examination by medical professionals.
Meanwhile, police are launching a full investigation to identify how long the bag was under that bodhi tree, when it was dropped there, and who abandoned the remains of the young baby at the temple. They might be able to identify the person using footage from CCTV at the temples and in the area. They hope to find footage of the culprit and be able to identify them and then locate their whereabouts.
SOURCE: The Phuket Express | The Phuket News
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Queen Elizabeth II’s interpreter during royal visit to Thailand turns 101 years old
Police ask public to help them find who left dead baby at Phuket temple
4 suspects involved in schoolboy shooting, motive is unclear
Splash about in Andamanda Phuket Water Park and have a little extra fun with the mascots
US man arrested for trafficking fentanyl into Thailand
Sneaky secretary stole millions from Thai official over years
Electric vehicles may need long-term solar power plan
Putin & Xi strengthen ties amid Western antagonism
Cardi B pleads guilty for her part in strip club fight
Volunteers transform into superheroes for fair in northern Thailand
Woman gets death penalty for poisoning kids
More than 5 million foreign tourists travel to Thailand! | GMT
Rejected cannabis bill causes strain amongst government coalitions
US rail companies reach initial agreement to stop strike
Thailand News Today | Cannabis bill torched by Thai Parliament
Teen accidentally shoots friend dead in a school near Bangkok
Best suit tailors in Phuket that’ll make you look fly
New ferry cruise between Pattaya and Samui completes test run
5 secret beaches in Phuket for those who want peace and quiet
Most interesting museums to visit in Bangkok (2022)
Khon Kaen Police give residents iron rods to protect themselves
Man stabbed on Pattaya’s Jomtien Beach reportedly over noise dispute
Man complains after 23 taxi drivers in Bangkok refuse to serve him
Cannabis bill quashed by vote in House
Bare knuckle boxer flashes boobs after Bangkok victory
VIDEO: Elephant kills monk in eastern Thailand
Thailand orders 20th Century Fox to pay 10 million baht to restore Maya Bay
Stingy foreigner pays Thai taxi rider 20 cents for 450-baht ride
VIDEO: King cobra slithers into closet in southern Thailand
UPDATE: Kanchana Buri skywalk opens and closes on River Kwai
Herd of 40 wild elephants devour 60 rai of crops in northeast Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
360 Reviews2 days ago
Best suit tailors in Phuket that’ll make you look fly
-
Best of4 days ago
5 secret beaches in Phuket for those who want peace and quiet
-
Best of19 hours ago
Most interesting museums to visit in Bangkok (2022)
-
Thailand2 days ago
Khon Kaen Police give residents iron rods to protect themselves
-
Bangkok4 days ago
Man complains after 23 taxi drivers in Bangkok refuse to serve him
-
Cannabis1 day ago
Cannabis bill quashed by vote in House
-
Crime3 days ago
Thailand orders 20th Century Fox to pay 10 million baht to restore Maya Bay
-
Thailand4 days ago
VIDEO: Elephant kills monk in eastern Thailand