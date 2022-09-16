4 suspects involved in schoolboy shooting, motive is unclear

UPDATE: 4 suspects involved in a school shooting, the motive is unclear

The police investigation into the shooting of a teenage boy at Wat Lad Pla Dook School uncovered four suspects involved in the incident.

Last night, the Superintendent of the Bang Bua Thong Police Station, Pruet Jamroonsart, underlined that the computers at the school were safe to use and didn’t cause any explosion.

Preut reported that a male student friend of the dead teenager, Chok, confessed to taking a gun to school to show his classmates but accidentally dropped it on a computer keyboard and said the gun went off.

The police report also revealed that the teenage gunman lives with a monk at the nearby Lad Pla Dook Temple. The teenager originally claimed he borrowed the gun from the monk, who denied the allegation.

The boy finally admitted that he got the gun from a 20 year old friend named Saint.

Saint was questioned last night and confessed that he threw the gun into the Bang Phai Canal, which is located about 3 kilometres away from the school. Saint said the gun was a small .38 pistol.

Volunteer divers spent about 25 to 30 minutes in the canal before they found the weapon.

Preut said the investigation would continue until they determine whether the teenager intentionally shot the victim or if it was an accident.

Preut added that four people involved would be prosecuted.

The initial charges are related to the Firearms Act while secondary charges will be determined after the investigation is concluded.

A spokesperson from Lad Pla Dook School informed the media yesterday that each student had life insurance worth 100,000 baht coverage and the school will hand that money over to Chok’s parents to cover funeral costs.

SOURCE: Thairath | Khaosod

ORIGINAL STORY: Teen accidentally shoots friend dead in a school near Bangkok

A 15 year old schoolboy was accidentally shot dead by his friend at a school in Nonthaburi province near Bangkok.

The friend tried to conceal the truth by claiming his friend’s desktop computer exploded and killed him.

The incident happened at 1.30pm today inside the Wat Lad Pla Dook School’s computer room in the Bang Bua Thong district of Nonthaburi.

The dead schoolboy was identified as Chok. He had a 3-4 centimetres’ deep wound near his eyebrow.

The female teacher outside the classroom said she heard an exploding sound and rushed to the room where she found Chok on the floor in a pool of blood. She asked students to call other teachers to the scene and notified the police and rescue team.

The teacher reported that the school had just bought ten new desktop computers for the students. A student friend who sat beside Chok said Chok’s computer exploded 10 minutes after he switched it on.

The friend said there was no weird smell or any electric shock sounds before the explosion. This student added that his ears were buzzing due to the exploding sound. Another classmate sitting near Chok suffered from a small injury to his face.

The monitor and CPU weren’t damaged, only the keyboard was cracked and blamed for exploding and causing Chok’s death.

After police questioned teachers and students in the computer classroom they discovered the cause of the death wasn’t any explosion after all but a gun shooting.

Chok’s friend eventually admitted that he accidentally shot his friend. The teen gunman is still being questioned by police officers.

SOURCE: Khaosod | Sanook | One 31 | Channel 3