Thailand
4 suspects involved in schoolboy shooting, motive is unclear
UPDATE: 4 suspects involved in a school shooting, the motive is unclear
The police investigation into the shooting of a teenage boy at Wat Lad Pla Dook School uncovered four suspects involved in the incident.
Last night, the Superintendent of the Bang Bua Thong Police Station, Pruet Jamroonsart, underlined that the computers at the school were safe to use and didn’t cause any explosion.
Preut reported that a male student friend of the dead teenager, Chok, confessed to taking a gun to school to show his classmates but accidentally dropped it on a computer keyboard and said the gun went off.
The police report also revealed that the teenage gunman lives with a monk at the nearby Lad Pla Dook Temple. The teenager originally claimed he borrowed the gun from the monk, who denied the allegation.
The boy finally admitted that he got the gun from a 20 year old friend named Saint.
Saint was questioned last night and confessed that he threw the gun into the Bang Phai Canal, which is located about 3 kilometres away from the school. Saint said the gun was a small .38 pistol.
Volunteer divers spent about 25 to 30 minutes in the canal before they found the weapon.
Preut said the investigation would continue until they determine whether the teenager intentionally shot the victim or if it was an accident.
Preut added that four people involved would be prosecuted.
The initial charges are related to the Firearms Act while secondary charges will be determined after the investigation is concluded.
A spokesperson from Lad Pla Dook School informed the media yesterday that each student had life insurance worth 100,000 baht coverage and the school will hand that money over to Chok’s parents to cover funeral costs.
ORIGINAL STORY: Teen accidentally shoots friend dead in a school near Bangkok
A 15 year old schoolboy was accidentally shot dead by his friend at a school in Nonthaburi province near Bangkok.
The friend tried to conceal the truth by claiming his friend’s desktop computer exploded and killed him.
The incident happened at 1.30pm today inside the Wat Lad Pla Dook School’s computer room in the Bang Bua Thong district of Nonthaburi.
The dead schoolboy was identified as Chok. He had a 3-4 centimetres’ deep wound near his eyebrow.
The female teacher outside the classroom said she heard an exploding sound and rushed to the room where she found Chok on the floor in a pool of blood. She asked students to call other teachers to the scene and notified the police and rescue team.
The teacher reported that the school had just bought ten new desktop computers for the students. A student friend who sat beside Chok said Chok’s computer exploded 10 minutes after he switched it on.
The friend said there was no weird smell or any electric shock sounds before the explosion. This student added that his ears were buzzing due to the exploding sound. Another classmate sitting near Chok suffered from a small injury to his face.
The monitor and CPU weren’t damaged, only the keyboard was cracked and blamed for exploding and causing Chok’s death.
After police questioned teachers and students in the computer classroom they discovered the cause of the death wasn’t any explosion after all but a gun shooting.
Chok’s friend eventually admitted that he accidentally shot his friend. The teen gunman is still being questioned by police officers.
SOURCE: Khaosod | Sanook | One 31 | Channel 3
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Taxi faces attempted murder charge for knocking rider off his bike
Queen Elizabeth II’s interpreter during royal visit to Thailand turns 101 years old
Police ask public to help them find who left dead baby at Phuket temple
Splash about in Andamanda Phuket Water Park and have a little extra fun with the mascots
4 suspects involved in schoolboy shooting, motive is unclear
US man arrested for trafficking fentanyl into Thailand
Sneaky secretary stole millions from Thai official over years
Electric vehicles may need long-term solar power plan
Putin & Xi strengthen ties amid Western antagonism
Cardi B pleads guilty for her part in strip club fight
Volunteers transform into superheroes for fair in northern Thailand
Woman gets death penalty for poisoning kids
More than 5 million foreign tourists travel to Thailand! | GMT
Rejected cannabis bill causes strain amongst government coalitions
US rail companies reach initial agreement to stop strike
Thailand News Today | Cannabis bill torched by Thai Parliament
Best suit tailors in Phuket that’ll make you look fly
New ferry cruise between Pattaya and Samui completes test run
5 secret beaches in Phuket for those who want peace and quiet
Most interesting museums to visit in Bangkok (2022)
Khon Kaen Police give residents iron rods to protect themselves
Man stabbed on Pattaya’s Jomtien Beach reportedly over noise dispute
Man complains after 23 taxi drivers in Bangkok refuse to serve him
Cannabis bill quashed by vote in House
Bare knuckle boxer flashes boobs after Bangkok victory
VIDEO: Elephant kills monk in eastern Thailand
Thailand orders 20th Century Fox to pay 10 million baht to restore Maya Bay
Stingy foreigner pays Thai taxi rider 20 cents for 450-baht ride
VIDEO: King cobra slithers into closet in southern Thailand
UPDATE: Kanchana Buri skywalk opens and closes on River Kwai
Herd of 40 wild elephants devour 60 rai of crops in northeast Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
360 Reviews2 days ago
Best suit tailors in Phuket that’ll make you look fly
-
Best of4 days ago
5 secret beaches in Phuket for those who want peace and quiet
-
Best of19 hours ago
Most interesting museums to visit in Bangkok (2022)
-
Thailand2 days ago
Khon Kaen Police give residents iron rods to protect themselves
-
Bangkok4 days ago
Man complains after 23 taxi drivers in Bangkok refuse to serve him
-
Cannabis1 day ago
Cannabis bill quashed by vote in House
-
Crime3 days ago
Thailand orders 20th Century Fox to pay 10 million baht to restore Maya Bay
-
Thailand4 days ago
VIDEO: Elephant kills monk in eastern Thailand