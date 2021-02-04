Phuket aims to vaccinate 70% of population, re-open to foreign tourists by October | The Thaiger

Phuket
Phuket aims to vaccinate 70% of population, re-open to foreign tourists by October
Phuket is going it alone as it eyes herd immunity as the only lifeline for its devastated tourism industry. Business groups on the southern resort island have announced a plan to finance the vaccination of 70% of the island’s population, in the hope of being able to open to foreign tourists from October. The groups involved, which include the Phuket Tourism Association and the Phuket Chamber of Commerce, say they cannot afford to wait for the government’s national vaccine rollout, although their plan will still require government approval.
Business groups say they plan to pool resources to fund the vaccination of 70% of over 18s in the hope this will give the local population herd immunity and enable the island to re-open to international tourism by October. As part of the plan, called “Phuket First October”, the current mandatory 14-day quarantine would be waived for vaccinated arrivals. The president of the Phuket Tourism Association, Bhummikitti Ruktaengam, says tourism on the island won’t survive much longer without such an initiative.
“We can’t wait any longer. If we have to wait, we won’t survive. If we miss this winter peak season, we’d have to wait another year.”
The tourism groups plan to procure supplies of the AstraZeneca vaccine and the Chinese Sinovac vaccine, which is expected to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration this month. The government’s national rollout is not expected to grant the Kingdom herd immunity until 2022 and meanwhile, the current 14-day quarantine is proving a significant hurdle for the tourism industry. Markland Blaiklock from the Centara Hotels & Resorts group says tourism operators hope this latest plan might lead to quarantine requirements being lifted for vaccinated tourists arriving in Phuket.
“People aren’t going to come to Thailand for business or for a 2-week vacation if they have to spend 2 weeks in quarantine on arrival. So, we really hope that they can be relaxed.”
William Heinecke, from hotel group Minor International, has called on the government to add tourism workers to the priority list for vaccines, along with frontline workers and healthcare staff.
Those behind the initiative to achieve herd immunity for Phuket say it could be a pilot for lifting quarantine restrictions in other parts of the country. Bhummikitti says tourism operators on the island are taking matters into their own hands in the fight for survival.
“Phuket has always been a huge contributor to the Thai economy. Today, we’re standing up to take control of the situation. We don’t have a lot of money now but we’re giving one last push, hoping that this will save us.”
SOURCE: Bloomberg
Thailand
Police in Bangkok arrest 13 people for allegedly running an online gambling operation
Police in Bangkok’s Lat Phrao district arrested 13 people for allegedly operating an illegal online gambling operation where people could place bets on lottery outcomes. The bust is part of a major crackdown on illegal gambling carried out after Covid-19 outbreaks at gambling dens in Rayong and Chon Buri.
Acting on a search warrant, police raided a home off Soi Nakniwas 24 in Lat Phrao. Police say 13 people, who allegedly ran the operation, were arrested. Officers also seized computers, printers, routers and account books.
A 31 year old man, who Thai media identified as Paweenat, allegedly led the operation for the past 5 months, generating 7.5 million baht, according to police.
People could place bets on the Thai government’s lottery as well as the lotteries in Laos, Hanoi, and Malaysia. People could also bet on stock prices.
SOURCES: Thaivisa | Daily News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-19 immunisations to start as soon as vaccines arrive… whenever that is
Covid-19 immunisation in Thailand will start within a week after the the first batch of AstraZeneca vaccines arrive… whenever that is. Health officials initially pushed for Valentine’s Day to roll out immunisations, but no official date has been set and it’s unclear if the vaccine will even arrive this month. Khaosod English says “health officials can’t even agree on Covid vaccine launch date.”
Thailand health officials expect the first 50,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine sometime within the next month… or next. The European Union recently announced plans to tighten rules on exports of coronavirus vaccines and potentially blocking shipments to non-EU countries. AstraZeneca’s vaccine would be shipped to Thailand from Italy.
Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told Khaosod English that vaccinations in Thailand won’t happen until March. On the other hand, Tawee Chotpitayasunondh from the National Communicable Disease Committee told reporters that the AstraZeneca vaccine will arrive this month and the first dose administered within a week after arrival.
In an earlier report, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha announced that 19 million people will be vaccinated in the first phase of inoculations, planned to start this month. He said 11 million will be people over the age of 60, 6.1 million people with underlying conditions and 1.7 million people who work in the medical field. Another 15,000 government workers involved in managing the virus will also be vaccinated in the first phase.
At a news briefing yesterday, Tawee outlined the possible side effects from the AstraZeneca vaccine. He says the most common side effects include inflammation and pain around the area the vaccine was injected.
While serious side effects are rare, those with critical cases happen around 15 minutes after vaccination, Tawee says, adding that patients must stay on site for at least 30 minutes after the vaccination as a precaution.
Thailand has also secured 2 million doses of China’s Sinovac Biotech vaccine and health officials expect the first 200,000 doses to arrive this month. Tawee says Thai authorities are asking producers for more information before approving the vaccine for emergency use.
SOURCES: Thai PBS | Associated Press | Khaosod English
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
CCSA Update: 795 new Covid-19 cases
795 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Thailand now has 7,169 active cases, a record high for Thailand with the vast majority of cases detected in mass testing campaign rolled out in the Covid-19 hotspot Samut Sakhon, just southwest of Bangkok.
Out of the 795 new cases, 759 were detected in active case finding in Samut Sakhon. 24 cases were local transmissions in high risk areas including 18 in Samut Sakhon, 4 in Bangkok, 1 in Tak and 1 in Maha Sarakham. The last 12 cases were detected in quarantine for those arriving in Thailand from overseas.
The CCSA has reported a total of 21,249 cases and 79 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Since the new wave of infections, originating from the December 15 outbreak at a shrimp market in Samut Sakhon, the CCSA has reported 12,746 Covid-19 cases, making up nearly 79% of Thailand’s total number of cases. In the new wave of infections, a total of 799 cases were reported in Bangkok.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
