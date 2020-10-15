Phuket
Phuket’s annual Vegetarian Festival expected to draw in 350 million baht
WARNING: Graphic photos and video below.
After months and months of an economic slowdown induced by the coronavirus pandemic and the lack of tourists, thousands of people are expected to arrive to Phuket over the next 2 weeks to take part in the annual Vegetarian Festival. It’s expected to generate more than 350 million baht, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand Governor Yuthasak Supasorn.
The festival, scheduled to run from Saturday until October 25, is more known for the street processions involving self-mutilation than it is for the vegetarian food. Crowds of people line the streets, watching so-called “mah songs” walk by. The mah songs often practice self-mutilation to enter a trance-like state and channel spirits during the event.
“We expect 60,000 tourists and local people to join the festival. Most of the tourists will come from nearby provinces, up to about 300 kilometres from Phuket.”
The expected revenue isn’t as high as it’s been in the past, but Yuthasak says it will still help stimulate tourism and the local economy. He says 54 of the 200 hotels open in Phuket report about 20% of their rooms are booked for weekdays.
“We expect the festival to generate more than 350 million baht. Even though the number cannot be as high as past years, in a situation like this, it will help to stimulate tourism and the economy well.”
Those at the festival will also need to abide by “new normal” rules to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Along with typical measures, like wearing a mask and social distancing, mah songs have been asked by the mayor to “limit the level of torturing.”
SOURCE: Phuket News
Phuket
“Limit the level of torturing” at Phuket’s annual Vegetarian Festival, mayor says
WARNING: Content below contains graphic images of self-mutilation that some may find disturbing.
While Phuket’s annual Vegetarian Festival was given the “okay” to move forward with plans, the event will need to abide by “new normal” rules to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. So called “mah songs,” who often practice self-mutilation to enter a trance-like state and channel spirits, have been asked by Phuket’s mayor to “limit the level of torturing.”
During street processions at the week-long festival, many mah songs walk for hours while practicing self-mutilation with any number of sharp, and larger, object pierced through their cheeks and other parts of the body. Some walk for hours, repeatedly slicing their tongue with a sword, blood dripping onto the ground. But Phuket’s City Mayor Somjai Suwansupana said on radio yesterday that the mah songs are being asked to “limit the self-mutilating acts” at this year’s festival set to start this weekend.
“Mah song must try to limit the level of torturing they endure and display and people must wear face masks at all times.”
Whether or not the mah songs, and the spirits that allegedly possess them, will co-operate is yet to be seen.
All ceremonies will be under the “new normal” measures, Somjai says. Children are not allowed at the ceremonies at the shrines and the number of people at each ceremony will be limited, he says. Firecrackers will also be prohibited, unless they are used as part of a ceremony.
“Those who join the ceremony in the shrines will have to wear face masks, maintain social distance standards between one another, wash hands as often as possible, and avoid unnecessarily crowded areas as much as possible.”
For the vegetarian food, Somjai says the municipality will coordinate with the Phuket Public Health Office to check the food stalls, making sure vendors are using quality ingredients and cooking safely.
SOURCE: Phuket News
Phuket
Gunman surrenders after holding Phuket woman hostage for 4 hours
A man who held a Phuket shopkeeper hostage at gunpoint has surrendered following a 4 hour stand-off with police. Nation Thailand reports that the incident occurred in the sub-district of Srissontorn last night.
Police say they had earlier pursued a group of teenagers wanted for drugs offences. 1 of the suspects ran into a motorbike repair shop near the Banya intersection, taking a woman hostage at gunpoint. A stand-off ensued, while officers attempted to negotiate with the gunman.
After 4 hours, the man put the gun down and was taken into custody. It’s understood the woman was left shaken by the incident but was unhurt.
Phuket
Phuket tax revenue plummets during pandemic – VIDEO
The Covid-19 pandemic led has tax revenue in Phuket to be cut in half. Border closures, banning international tourists, has caused the tax revenue for the popular island destination to plummet. From January to August, total tax receipts year on year fell by more than 46%, according to data from the Phuket Area Revenue Office, obtained by The Phuket News.
In January, while the virus was still concentrated in China, Phuket’s tax revenue year on year increased by 5.38%, rising from 1.03 billion baht to 1.09 billion baht. As the coronavirus spread, by the end of the month, tax revenues fell by 5.22%, going down to 1.03 billion baht.
The numbers plunged even more when the outbreak spread over the world and Thailand closed its borders, banning international tourists. In March, when the Covid-19 outbreak was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation, Phuket’s tax revenues fell by 42.31%, going down from 1.13 billion baht to 797 million baht. The next month, they drastically dropped 296.86%, going down from 1.24 billion baht to 313 million baht.
Tax revenue continued to drop…
- May – year on year decrease by 175%, dropping from 1.36 billion baht to 495 million baht.
- June – year on year decrease by 210%, dropping from 1.72 billion baht to 555 million baht.
- July – year on year decrease by 104%, dropping from 861 million baht to 422 million baht.
There was a year on year increase in April, going up 38.5% from 1.12 billion baht to 1.81 billion baht, but The Phuket News notes that this increase was because the deadline for filing tax returns was postponed as a relief from financial trouble brought on by the pandemic.
Tax receipts dropped year on year from January through August…
- Personal income tax receipts fell by 40.8%.
- Corporate income tax fell by 68.9%.
- VAT receipts fell by 32.5%.
- Special business tax receipts fell by 77.4%.
- Revenue stamp receipts fell by 44.4%.
- Tax revenues categorised as “others” fell by 72.8%.
SOURCE: Phuket News
