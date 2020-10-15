Human rights lawyer Anon Nampa arrested, flown to Chiang Mai for sedition charges | The Thaiger

Protests
Human rights lawyer Anon Nampa arrested, flown to Chiang Mai for sedition charges
After being arrested in Bangkok early this morning, along with numerous other protesters, human rights lawyer and pro-democracy activist leader Anon Nampa is apparently being flown up to Chiang Mai to face sedition charges for allegedly criticising the Thai Monarchy at a past event in the northern province.
In Bangkok today, at least 20 protesters, who intended to camp out at the Government House for a few days to put pressure on PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to resign, were arrested after the State of Emergency was imposed early this morning.
Following his arrest, Anon wrote on Facebook saying that he had been denied a lawyer, a violation of his human rights. Thisrupt shared the post by Anon saying police had forced him in a helicopter to Chiang Mai and that he fears for his safety.
The activist’s Facebook page was later deactivated. Journalist Andrew MacGregor Marshall posted on Twitter saying the situation is “extremely worrying.”
“The Facebook page of protest leader อานนท์ นำภา aka Anon Nampha has been deactivated. He was arrested earlier today and taken to Chiang Mai. He is denied access to lawyers under the new emergency decree. This is extremely worrying.”
BREAKING—The Facebook page of protest leader อานนท์ นำภา aka Anon Nampha has been deactivated. He was arrested earlier today and taken to Chiang Mai. He is denied access to lawyers under the new emergency decree. This is extremely worrying. pic.twitter.com/CBPbVRrxIC
— Andrew MacGregor Marshall (@zenjournalist) October 15, 2020
Bangkok
After protest cleared, Government House hosts first foreign minister since the Covid-19 outbreak
After all the commotion outside Bangkok’s Government House this morning, with the protest broken up by a State of Emergency order and at least 20 people arrested, Thailand welcomed the first foreign minister since the Covid-19 outbreak.
China’s foreign minister Wang Yi visited PM Prayut Chan-o-cha at the Government House today, the first since the pandemic. He arrived after pro-democracy protesters were cleared from the area following the newly imposed emergency decree banning public gathering with more than 5 people. The protesters intended to set up camp outside the Government House for a few days to put pressure on Prayut Chan-o-cha to resign.
At their meeting, Wang and Prayut spoke about economic trade between the 2 countries, recognising that China is a top trading partner for Thailand and a main investor in many Eastern Economic Corridor mega development projects.
Wang and Prayut also complimented each other on tackling the Covid-19 pandemic. Wang says Thailand has implemented successful health measures to control the spread of the coronavirus. Prayut praised China’s research and development of a Covid-19 vaccine which is now in phase 3 of testing.
Protests
Protester arrests after emergency decree “unjustified,” Amnesty International says – VIDEO
The State of Emergency imposed in Bangkok at 4am this morning, banning public gatherings and leading to the arrests of at least 20 people, is a “vague, drastic order that will lead to more people unfairly arrested, detained and prosecuted,” according to an official from the human rights group Amnesty International.
The emergency decree broke up a pro-democracy demonstration intended to go on for days outside the Government House in Bangkok. Activists started yesterday morning at the Democracy Monument, but the protest route happened to be the same route as the HM the King’s motorcade, causing complications and a clash between the pro-democracy protesters and the royal supporters.
Under the order, people are also prohibited from sharing information that “could create fear.” Amnesty International’s deputy regional director for campaigns, Ming Yu Hah, calls it a “vague” and “drastic,” leading to what he calls “unjustified” arrests.
“The scale of today’s early morning arrests seems unjustified based on yesterday’s events. The assemblies were overwhelmingly peaceful. These moves are clearly designed to stamp out dissent, and sow fear in anyone who sympathises with the protesters’ views.”
Despite the emergency decree and the recent arrests, activists made plans to gather today at Bangkok’s Rathchaprasong intersection. Ming urges Thai authorities to engage in constructive dialogue with the protesters.
“Instead of ruling by decree and mass arrests, the Thai authorities must reverse course.”
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Protests
UPDATE: Bangkok under a State of Emergency, protests ‘cleared’, 20+ arrested,
Bangkok awakes to a State of Emergency, imposed at 4am to quell the growing support of the latest protest movement. The Thai government has used its emergency decree powers to impose a “State of Emergency” in Bangkok, and placed a ban on gatherings of any more than 5 people. The tough new security laws, put in place early this morning, are the latest effort of the government and police to short circuit the growing street protest movement that are calling for a change in government, the stepping down of the prime minister, parliamentary and constitutional reform.
The early morning announcement prompted 100s of crowd-control police and military squads in riot gear to move from Phitsanulok Road to the Nang Loeng Intersection near Government House around 4.40am, pushing the protesters out of the area. As police moved in to clear the protest ‘camp’ outside Government House. By 6am at least 7 people were arrested, as reported in Prachatai.
The announcement specifically mentions the protest group “Khana Ratsadorn” in the declaration. Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan has been designated to oversee the current the state of emergency in the capital.
The announcement was made after protesters, pushing their way through barricades as they made their way to Government House yesterday afternoon, set up camp last night announcing that they would stay there until their demands were met.
The State of Emergency effectively ends the street protests, the latest movement which started back in August with a gathering of around 10,000, unveiling a 10-point ‘manifesto’ that included, controversially, the reform of the country’s revered monarchy.
The announcement was accompanied by a document laying out measures taking affect from 4am this morning to ban any large gatherings and empowering police and officials to “ban people from entering any area”.
The latest decree also bans the publication of news or online messaging that “could harm national security” The statement said that the government also acted after demonstrators “obstructed a royal motorcade”.
“It is extremely necessary to introduce an urgent measure to end this situation effectively and promptly to maintain peace and order.”
“Publication of news, other media, and electronic information that contains messages that could create fear or intentionally distort information, creating misunderstanding that will affect national security or peace and order.”
Police in riot gear then moved in on the protesters, advancing behind shields. By this stage thousands of the earlier rally crowds had already dispersed. Protesters did their best to resist arrest and used trash cans and some of the barricades that had cordoned off the area. But they were outnumbered.
From 2pm yesterday some 3,000 people had gathered at Democracy Monument to begin their march to Government House. It is estimated that the crowd grew to 10,000 at its peak. There are conflicting and widely variable crowd estimates this morning. Earlier Anon Nampa had announced to the crowd that, by law, government could only break up the protest during the day, and they must have a warrant. The officials had other ideas.
Yesterday’s stand off between protesters, ‘royal supporters’, mostly trucked in from outside Bangkok, and security officials, was complicated by HM the King’s motorcade which was scheduled to pass the protest area to attend a royal ceremony.
About 15,000 police were on site yesterday to patrol and oversee the protest area near Democracy Monument. Public buses were parked strategically to block the rally’s path to Government House.
The area outside Government House has now been cleared and city workers moved in to remove any remnants of yesterday, and early this morning’s, protest activities. A human rights group has named 4 of the people arrested as Parit Chiwarak, Anon Nampa, Phanuphong Jadnok and Prasit Utharoj.
Panussaya Sitthijirawattanakul, a critic of the monarchy and one of the protest organisers, was also arrested at a Bangkok hotel just after hosting a Facebook, livestream, “calling on people to join a rally planned for Rathchaprasong Intersection in Bangkok’s central shopping district at 4pm this afternoon.
