10 new Covid-19 cases in quarantine, only 1 reported symptoms | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
10 new Covid-19 cases in quarantine, only 1 reported symptoms
10 new Covid-19 cases were detected in quarantine from those travelling from 6 different countries, tallying up Thailand’s total number of reported cases to 3,665, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. The cases were found in people arriving to Thailand from Myanmar, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Italy, Lebanon and the Netherlands. Only 1 patient reported symptoms.
- A 33 year old Syrian doctor travelling from Lebanon tested positive for Covid-19, reporting symptoms of a fever, cough and loss of smell. He was on the same flight from Dubai as 3 other previously confirmed cases. He arrived on October 9 and tested positive 3 days later.
- 3 men travelling from Yangon, Myanmar tested positive for Covid-19. 2 of the men are chefs, 41 and 52 years old, and the other is a 58 year old hotel worker. They arrived on October 9 and tested positive 4 days later.
- 3 army engineers travelling from South Sudan, ages 33, 46, and 53, tested positive of Covid-19 on Monday upon arrival.
- A 27 year old Thai woman travelling from the Netherlands tested positive for Covid-19. She arrived on October 10 and tested positive 3 days later.
- A 66 year old Thai man travelling from Ethiopia tested positive for Covid-19 upon arrival on Monday.
- A 31 year old Thai woman who travelled from Italy, but had a connecting flight in the Netherlands, tested positive for Covid-19. She arrived on October 10 and tested positive 3 days later.
Out of the 3,665 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 3,463 have recovered and 59 people have died. 143 people are being treated in the hospital.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Residents in border areas accuse officials of lax control over Burmese drivers
Residents in the Mae Sot district of Tak province, bordering Myanmar, have criticised what they see as lax checking of Burmese truck drivers arriving from the Covid-hit neighbour next door. Concerned residents are calling for the Friendship Bridge to be temporarily closed in light of a surge in virus cases in Myanmar. The bridge, which spans the Moei River, connects Mae Sot with the Burmese city of Myawaddy.
Mae Sot residents gathered at a checkpoint at the bridge, with protest leaders giving speeches that accused officials of being too relaxed in the control of vehicles arriving from Myanmar. One accusation levied against the authorities is that they had allowed some drivers to enter densely-populated areas, such as fresh markets.
Anxiety is high in the border area, after 3 Burmese truck drivers tested positive for Covid-19, with officials subsequently having to deploy mobile units to test nearly 10,000 Thais and resident Burmese. It’s understood everyone tested so far has come up negative for the virus, but the development has done little to ease the worries of those living in the area.
Thai PBS World reports that the deputy governor of Tak province, Somchai Kitcharoenroongrote, held a 2-hour discussion with protesting residents. From those talks, it was agreed the Friendship Bridge will remain open, but Burmese truck drivers crossing from Myanmar will not be permitted to enter Mae Sot town.
SOURCE: Thai PBS WorldKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
9 new Covid-19 cases detected in quarantine, all asymptomatic
9 new Covid-19 cases were detected in quarantine in the past 24 hours. All were reported as asymptomatic and from those travelling back from India, Japan, South Sudan and the United Arab Emirates, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Thailand now reports a total of 3,652 confirmed Covid-19 cases with 59 deaths. 3,457 people have recovered and 136 people are being treated in hospitals. Here’s some more details about the cases announced today…
- 3 army engineers from South Sudan, ages 27, 35 and 36, tested positive for Covid-19. They arrived on Monday and were quarantined in Chon Buri when they tested positive for the virus. They were admitted to the Phramongkutklao Hospital in Bangkok.
- 3 people travelling from the United Arab Emirates tested positive for Covid-19. 2 were Thai women, a 26 year old flight attendant and a 39 year old masseuse, who returned to Thailand last Friday and tested positive for the virus 3 days after their arrival. They were quarantined and treated in Chon Buri. The other case from the UAE is a 31 year old American boxing coach who arrived last Friday and tested positive for the virus 3 days later. He was quarantined and treated in Bangkok.
- 2 people travelling from India tested positive for Covid-19. The Indian women, 25 and 55 years old, have family in Thailand. They arrived on September 30 and tested positive 12 days later. They were quarantined and treated in Bangkok.
- A 50 year old Thai woman travelling from Japan tested positive for Covid-19. She arrived on October 7 and tested positive 3 days later. She was quarantined and treated in Chon Buri.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand to make AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, hoped to be available by mid-2021
The experimental Covid-19 vaccine by the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca is planned to be manufactured and supplied in Thailand. If the vaccine is successful, it will be available to the Thai population by mid-2021. A Covid-19 vaccine is seen as a lifeline to save Thailand’s crippled tourism dependant economy as many have said borders will not fully reopen until a coronavirus vaccine is widely available.
AstraZeneca is working with Oxford University in the United Kingdom to make the vaccine globally available, the British Embassy in Bangkok said in a news release. Siam Bioscience will manufacture the vaccine in Thailand.
“Covid-19 is an unprecedented global threat. No one is safe until we are all safe.”
Thailand could be the first country in Southeast Asia to successfully manufacture a Covid-19 vaccine. The goal is to have the first round of vaccines ready by the middle of next year, according to chairperson of Siam Bioscience, Satitpong Sukvimol.
Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says the government supports the distribution to neighbouring countries once the vaccine is ready.
The news release did not specify the costs involved with the vaccine, but back in July, the Thai government announced it was setting aside 600 million baht to purchase supplies for the Oxford vaccine.
AstraZeneca paused the Covid-19 vaccine trails last month after a participant fell ill. The company says the decision was a voluntary and standard procedure.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | British Embassy Bangkok
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
After protest cleared, Government House hosts first foreign minister since the Covid-19 outbreak
Thailand News Today | State of Emergency, Pattaya ‘online’, Veggie Festival plea | October 15
Human rights lawyer Anon Nampa arrested, flown to Chiang Mai for sedition charges
Phuket’s annual Vegetarian Festival expected to draw in 350 million baht
10 new Covid-19 cases in quarantine, only 1 reported symptoms
Protester arrests after emergency decree “unjustified,” Amnesty International says – VIDEO
“Limit the level of torturing” at Phuket’s annual Vegetarian Festival, mayor says
Students at Naresuan University mark 1973 uprising with candlelit vigil
Pattaya bar ladies use YouTube to make money during pandemic – VIDEO
Gunman surrenders after holding Phuket woman hostage for 4 hours
Residents in border areas accuse officials of lax control over Burmese drivers
UPDATE: Bangkok under a State of Emergency, protests ‘cleared’, 20+ arrested,
Alleged kidnapping attempt in Isaan region, missing child found tied up
Parents press ahead with class-action against school at centre of abuse claims
Protest planned at Bangkok’s Rathchaprasong intersection, despite State of Emergency
Top 10 tips to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and how to recover
Timeline of a pandemic – the early days of Covid-19
King Bhumibol Adulyadej – in remembrance of the “Father of Thailand”
The myth of native English speaking teachers in Thailand – OPINION
Minor International Chairman calls for major overhaul of Thailand’s ASQ
German politician raises questions about the status of Thailand’s Head of State
No one in Guangzhou applied for the Special Tourist Visa, Foreign Ministry
UPDATE: Covid-19 visitor entry around the region
The Pattaya to Hua Hin bridge. Government discusses 900 billion baht investment.
Is it time for Thailand to restart its tourist industry? – SURVEY
Travellers from Thailand positive for Covid-19 in new saliva test at Japan airport
Covid-19 could lead to a crisis worse than the 1997 Asian financial crisis
Medical chief in favour of re-opening borders, calls zero cases target unrealistic
Rain with “strong winds” forecast for most of Thailand
“Low-risk” tourists could see quarantine period cut in half upon arrival
Thailand News Today | State of Emergency, Pattaya ‘online’, Veggie Festival plea | October 15
Thailand News Today | BKK protest update, Chiang Mai ‘quiet’, Baby klong crocs | October 14
Thailand News Today | No STV tourists, Boss in Dubai, border fears in Tak | October 13
Thailand News Today | Land bridge project, “Thai Bridge”, Chaing Mai black widow | October 12
Thailand News Today | Army v Twitter, Tourism interrupted, Thailand World’s #6 | October 9
Thailand News Today | Tourist arrivals postponed, Will Boss return?, deadly centipede | October 8
Thailand News Today | Poll-Keep borders closed, quarantine exemption, heavy rain | October 7
Thailand News Today | Business people exemptions, road checkpoints, Phuket delay | October 6
Thailand News Today | Live from Thammasat, Sacked teacher sues parents, Pattaya eating contest | October 5, 2020
Thailand News Today | Prison release?, Pattaya Makeover, 6 new Covid cases | October 2
Thailand News Today | Waiting for vaccine, new face of Thailand expats, teacher complaints | Oct 1
Thailand News Today | Phuket re-opens, TripAdvisor review saga, Samut Prakhan chem spill | Sept 30
Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty extended, first STV tourists, teacher sacked | September 29
Thailand News Today | Rumours of amnesty extension, 22 new Covid cases | September 28
Thailand News Today | Emergency Decree, Parliamentary protest, Dark days for hotels | September 25
Trending
- Food Scene1 day ago
Top 10 tips to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and how to recover
- Events2 days ago
King Bhumibol Adulyadej – in remembrance of the “Father of Thailand”
- Phuket3 days ago
No one in Guangzhou applied for the Special Tourist Visa, Foreign Ministry
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
UPDATE: Covid-19 visitor entry around the region
- Economy3 days ago
The Pattaya to Hua Hin bridge. Government discusses 900 billion baht investment.
- Economy3 days ago
Covid-19 could lead to a crisis worse than the 1997 Asian financial crisis
- South3 days ago
Thailand’s land bridge plan still floating
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Health officials considering more relaxed quarantine for short-term visitors