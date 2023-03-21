Yachts: Hua Hin Mini Boat Show this weekend

PHOTO: Hua Hin will host its first ever Mini Boat Show this weekend. (via Hua Hin Today)

Fans of yachting can enjoy the first-ever Hua Hin Mini Boat Show this weekend. Pak Nam Pran, a picturesque coastal town in central Thailand, is all set to host the first show of its kind in the region from March 24 to 26. The event will take place at the Racer Marina and showcase a range of boats, yachts, and other marine equipment from leading exhibitors.

The Mini Boat show aims to attract yachting enthusiasts but also be a fun and unique alternative activity for casual tourists and locals in the area alike. Activities will run from 10am to 6pm daily.

The beautiful location allows visitors to the boat show to relax with a bite of local cuisine or a cocktail refreshment while taking in the scenic surroundings, or even tour some beautiful boats, even if they aren’t deeply engrossed in the world of yachting.

But for those with a keen interest, the Hua Hin Mini Boat Show will showcase the latest developments in yachting technology with a diverse selection of equipment suppliers, service providers, and yacht brokers setting up exhibitions. Popular yachting magazine Yacht Style will even be in attendance.

The boat show will also give guests a chance to meet and interact with professionals in the yachting community. Event organiser Lisa Mackenzie, manager of Racer Marina, hopes the opportunity will spark inspiration and the same love for yachts as she has.

“I love the yachting industry and I have been joining boat shows for at least 15 years, and I think Hua Hin needs to be promoted in the yachting world.”

With that goal in mind, the Hua Hin Mini Boat Show promises to be a family-friendly event. The Weekend Playground will host children’s activities on Saturday and Sunday. The Racer Marina Cafe will have food available and space is plentiful for activities and parking.

Follow us on :













The organisers hope that it will encourage interest in yachting while also raising awareness of Racer Marina. Many people in the Hua Hin area are unaware there is a marina nearby, so they hope to encourage more boater tourism to come to the area.

For more information about the event, please visit the Racer Marina Facebook page, their website or contact the marina directly at 032 632 206.