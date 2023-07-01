Faulty suitcase wheel may have triggered Don Mueang airport walkway accident

Photo: @kiti_harnz via Thai Rescue News.

A malfunctioning suitcase wheel is potentially behind an unfortunate incident that took place at Don Mueang airport’s moving walkways, causing a woman to lose part of her left leg, according to the Engineering Institute of Thailand (EIT).

An advisor to the EIT’s mechanical engineering committee, Boonpong Kijwatanachai, recently provided an update about the ongoing investigation into the travellator system malfunction, which resulted in the unsettling occurrence yesterday morning.

The EIT’s initial analysis suggests that a wheel from the victim’s suitcase could have got stuck, causing damage to the moving walkway’s comb section. This breakage might have created an opening in the platform large enough for the woman’s leg to slip through and get trapped.

Contrary to what one might anticipate in such an incident, the sensor systems of the moving walkway functioned as expected, ruling out any errors in the system while the mishap happened, stated Kijwatanachai.

However, he said that investigations are far from over and further examination into the accident is pending, Bangkok Post reported.

Kijwatanachai reassured that the automated travellator system was in perfect working condition prior to the incident and had undergone standard procedures of maintenance checks. He added that maintenance staff carry out daily tests before the start of operations.

Despite the incident, EIT encouraged the public to exercise prudence while using moving walkways and escalators, especially advising against the use of mobile phones. Yet, the institute made it clear that there is no need for widespread panic or apprehension about using these modes of transport because they are built according to EN115 or European standards.

Travellators, crafted for flat surface use, can bear up to 160 kilograms per panel. On the other hand, escalators can handle weights of 75 kilograms per panel, Kijwatanachai added.

As for the technical investigation, Superintendent of Don Mueang Police, Adirek Tongkeamkeaw, confirmed that officers are in the process of interviewing all relevant parties while eagerly awaiting the test results from their Forensic Science Department.

Authorities are also scrutinising the third-party company entrusted with the maintenance services of the system, as part of their extensive probe.

Follow us on :













Currently, the woman injured in the accident is receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit of Bumrungrad International Hospital, Tongkeamkeaw added.

The woman’s son, in a heartfelt message on Facebook, expressed his concerns for his mother’s mental wellness, appreciating those who reached out with their sympathy and support. He shared that an initial psychological consultation has already been provided for his mother.