Thai monsoon forecast: Heavy rain and flood risks ahead

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has forecasted significant rainfall over a 15-day period, with intense monsoon conditions affecting various areas. Between May 25 and May 27, there is a heightened risk of heavy rain, flash floods, and landslides across the country.

According to the updated daily rainfall predictions and wind analysis from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts, the red shading indicates heavy rain, while green denotes light rain. This weather forecast covers the period from May 25 to June 8.

During this time, consistent rainfall is expected throughout Thailand, with some regions experiencing severe downpours. Residents are advised to prepare for potential flash floods and landslides.

Precautions such as carrying umbrellas and wearing raincoats are recommended when venturing outdoors. Motorists should exercise caution, and farmers are encouraged to inspect their lands and create drainage systems to protect crops and livestock.

The eighth announcement from the TMD warns that 66 provinces, including Bangkok, will be affected by these conditions. The strengthening monsoon and a low-pressure area over the Andaman Sea may develop into a cyclone.

This, combined with a monsoon trough across northern Thailand, upper southern Thailand, and the Andaman coast, calls for vigilance, particularly in the northern and northeastern regions, as well as western and eastern provinces like Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat.

Weather forecast

From May 28 to May 30, while rainfall may decrease in some areas, it will persist in the western parts of the northern region, the upper northeastern region, and the monsoon-affected areas. Between May 31 and June 8, rainfall is expected to lessen, except in the monsoon-affected regions.

Warnings have been issued for May 25 to May 27, advising residents to remain alert to the dangers of heavy rain, which could lead to immediate flooding and landslides, particularly in low-lying areas and hilly regions. Travellers should avoid areas prone to thunderstorms and repeated flooding. Farmers should enhance drainage systems to minimise agricultural damage.

The southwest monsoon covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand will be moderate, with a strong monsoon trough affecting upper Thailand and the upper southern region. Notable provinces likely to experience heavy rainfall include Mae Hong Son, Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, and several others across northern, northeastern, central, eastern, and southern Thailand.

Wind conditions in the Andaman Sea will be moderate, with waves reaching up to 2 metres in the upper Andaman Sea and 1 to 2 metres in the lower Andaman Sea. In areas with thunderstorms, waves may exceed 2 metres. Mariners are advised to navigate cautiously, avoiding areas with thunderstorms, and small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should remain ashore, reported KhaoSod.

For safety and to mitigate impacts, residents should plan their activities and travel carefully during this period and stay updated with announcements from the TMD. Information is available on their website or by contacting their hotline, which operates 24 hours a day.