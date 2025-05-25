Thai monsoon forecast: Heavy rain and flood risks ahead

Communities brace for turbulent days as storm dangers escalate

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee1 hour agoLast Updated: Sunday, May 25, 2025
150 2 minutes read
Thai monsoon forecast: Heavy rain and flood risks ahead
Picture courtesy of Dominik QN, Unsplash

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has forecasted significant rainfall over a 15-day period, with intense monsoon conditions affecting various areas. Between May 25 and May 27, there is a heightened risk of heavy rain, flash floods, and landslides across the country.

According to the updated daily rainfall predictions and wind analysis from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts, the red shading indicates heavy rain, while green denotes light rain. This weather forecast covers the period from May 25 to June 8.

During this time, consistent rainfall is expected throughout Thailand, with some regions experiencing severe downpours. Residents are advised to prepare for potential flash floods and landslides.

Precautions such as carrying umbrellas and wearing raincoats are recommended when venturing outdoors. Motorists should exercise caution, and farmers are encouraged to inspect their lands and create drainage systems to protect crops and livestock.

Related Articles

The eighth announcement from the TMD warns that 66 provinces, including Bangkok, will be affected by these conditions. The strengthening monsoon and a low-pressure area over the Andaman Sea may develop into a cyclone.

This, combined with a monsoon trough across northern Thailand, upper southern Thailand, and the Andaman coast, calls for vigilance, particularly in the northern and northeastern regions, as well as western and eastern provinces like Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat.

Weather forecast

From May 28 to May 30, while rainfall may decrease in some areas, it will persist in the western parts of the northern region, the upper northeastern region, and the monsoon-affected areas. Between May 31 and June 8, rainfall is expected to lessen, except in the monsoon-affected regions.

Warnings have been issued for May 25 to May 27, advising residents to remain alert to the dangers of heavy rain, which could lead to immediate flooding and landslides, particularly in low-lying areas and hilly regions. Travellers should avoid areas prone to thunderstorms and repeated flooding. Farmers should enhance drainage systems to minimise agricultural damage.

The southwest monsoon covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand will be moderate, with a strong monsoon trough affecting upper Thailand and the upper southern region. Notable provinces likely to experience heavy rainfall include Mae Hong Son, Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, and several others across northern, northeastern, central, eastern, and southern Thailand.

Wind conditions in the Andaman Sea will be moderate, with waves reaching up to 2 metres in the upper Andaman Sea and 1 to 2 metres in the lower Andaman Sea. In areas with thunderstorms, waves may exceed 2 metres. Mariners are advised to navigate cautiously, avoiding areas with thunderstorms, and small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should remain ashore, reported KhaoSod.

For safety and to mitigate impacts, residents should plan their activities and travel carefully during this period and stay updated with announcements from the TMD. Information is available on their website or by contacting their hotline, which operates 24 hours a day.

Latest Thailand News
Thai monsoon forecast: Heavy rain and flood risks ahead Thailand Weather Updates

Thai monsoon forecast: Heavy rain and flood risks ahead

1 hour ago
Vietnamese crypto scammer Madam Ngo arrested in Bangkok Thailand News

Vietnamese crypto scammer Madam Ngo arrested in Bangkok

1 hour ago
Phuket man found dead in suspected suicide, police investigate Phuket News

Phuket man found dead in suspected suicide, police investigate

1 hour ago
Outrage as daycare teacher caught forcing toddler&#8217;s head in Chachoengsao (video) Crime News

Outrage as daycare teacher caught forcing toddler’s head in Chachoengsao (video)

2 hours ago
Thailand eyes F1 street race to boost tourism and economy Economy News

Thailand eyes F1 street race to boost tourism and economy

2 hours ago
Thai government advances peace initiative in deep south South Thailand News

Thai government advances peace initiative in deep south

2 hours ago
British fugitives arrested in Koh Samui for robbery and fraud Crime News

British fugitives arrested in Koh Samui for robbery and fraud

2 hours ago
Teen drowns at popular waterfall in Uttaradit province Thailand News

Teen drowns at popular waterfall in Uttaradit province

3 hours ago
Two arrested in Chachoengsao for hiding Siamese rosewood worth nearly 1 million baht Crime News

Two arrested in Chachoengsao for hiding Siamese rosewood worth nearly 1 million baht

3 hours ago
Monk caught in drug scandal at Don Mueang temple Crime News

Monk caught in drug scandal at Don Mueang temple

3 hours ago
Body of worker retrieved from 19-metre hole in Bangkok Bangkok News

Body of worker retrieved from 19-metre hole in Bangkok

3 hours ago
Helicopter crash in Prachuap Khiri Khan kills three police officers Thailand News

Helicopter crash in Prachuap Khiri Khan kills three police officers

3 hours ago
Pregnant woman and baby die in central Thailand tragedy (video) Thailand News

Pregnant woman and baby die in central Thailand tragedy (video)

22 hours ago
Bangkok mall busted for counterfeit luxury goods in crackdown Bangkok News

Bangkok mall busted for counterfeit luxury goods in crackdown

22 hours ago
Truck brake failure sparks fiery crash on Highway 304 Thailand News

Truck brake failure sparks fiery crash on Highway 304

23 hours ago
Chiang Rai restaurant struggles as tourists flee contamination fears Thailand News

Chiang Rai restaurant struggles as tourists flee contamination fears

23 hours ago
Thailand’s Visa payments slow despite higher visitor spending Business News

Thailand’s Visa payments slow despite higher visitor spending

23 hours ago
Police raid illegal sawmill linked to Chinese operators in Phitsanulok Thailand News

Police raid illegal sawmill linked to Chinese operators in Phitsanulok

1 day ago
Chon Buri police arrest suspects in BMW cloning scam Pattaya News

Chon Buri police arrest suspects in BMW cloning scam

1 day ago
Cement mixer crash sparks chaos on Phuket’s slippery roads Phuket News

Cement mixer crash sparks chaos on Phuket’s slippery roads

1 day ago
Pattaya woman arrested in undercover Ice sting Pattaya News

Pattaya woman arrested in undercover Ice sting

1 day ago
Bomb threat panic on Phuket flight sparks emergency evacuation Phuket News

Bomb threat panic on Phuket flight sparks emergency evacuation

1 day ago
12-year-old stabs classmate to death in Isaan school lunch break Thailand News

12-year-old stabs classmate to death in Isaan school lunch break

1 day ago
Bangkok police arrest Chinese photo scam ringleaders Bangkok News

Bangkok police arrest Chinese photo scam ringleaders

1 day ago
PM Paetongtarn pushes UK trade and jobs boost in London talks Thailand News

PM Paetongtarn pushes UK trade and jobs boost in London talks

1 day ago
Thailand NewsThailand Weather Updates
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee1 hour agoLast Updated: Sunday, May 25, 2025
150 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Heavy rainfall forecast for 46 Thai provinces including Bangkok

Heavy rainfall forecast for 46 Thai provinces including Bangkok

3 days ago
Weather chaos set to slam 46 Thai provinces

Weather chaos set to slam 46 Thai provinces

4 days ago
Thailand braces for heavy rain and flash floods warning

Thailand braces for heavy rain and flash floods warning

5 days ago
Heavy rain forecast across Thailand with risk of flash floods

Heavy rain forecast across Thailand with risk of flash floods

6 days ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x