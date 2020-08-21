Phuket university freshman forced to run herself to death | The Thaiger

Phuket
Phuket university freshman forced to run herself to death
A university freshman in Phuket has died after reportedly being forced to run until she collapsed yesterday. It’s thought the incident was related to hazing. Phuket Rajabhat University insists it was cheerleading practice, though it has promised to investigate allegations that 19 year old Phornphiphat “Nong Mint” Eaddam was forced to run until she had seizures. The university has given her family 100,000 baht in compensation.
In a earlier Facebook post, the family said they prayed in vain that the treatment given at Vachira Phuket Hospital’s ICU would save her. The family, which has won widespread support from Thai netizens, is considering filing a police report.
Sanook reports that Nong arrived late for cheerleading practice and was forced by a senior student to run 8 laps around the field. By the seventh lap she’d turned pale, but was required to keep running, The autopsy revealed the cause of death as lung hemorrhage, causing nasal and oral bleeding, and a 16 minute cardiac arrest, leading to a lack of oxygen in the brain.
SOURCES: Nation Thailand | Khaosod
murika
August 21, 2020 at 4:52 pm
very sad story, but very common practice of abuse and shaming of youngs by seniors, all thai society is based on that, then the abuser end up paying a ridicule 2700 euros for killing someone in the most sadistic way, welcome to the land of smiles….