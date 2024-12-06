Paws for alarm: Couple’s Koh Muk walk turns into stray dog attack (video)

Picture courtesy of Places of Juma

A tropical stroll turned nightmare for a Thai tourist and her Russian husband on the picturesque shores of Koh Muk, as a marauding pack of stray dogs set upon them with terrifying aggression.

Angkana and her husband’s idyllic walk turned into a fight for survival when faced with an onslaught from five to six stray hounds. In a valiant attempt to safeguard his wife, Angkana’s husband bore the brunt of the attack, enduring multiple bite wounds. Both were swiftly whisked off to Kantang Hospital, where they received vital medical attention.

Koh Muk’s stray dog dilemma is no secret, and local officials are fully aware of the growing menace, with nearly 100 dogs roaming untamed across the island. Efforts by the Koh Libong Subdistrict Administrative Organisation to control their numbers with neutering and vaccination have been thwarted by the dogs’ knack for evading capture.

Rathsiri, a seasoned island restaurateur, shed light on the mounting canine conundrum. The proliferation of strays, according to her, spans over a decade, fuelled by pets abandoned by departing workers and residents.

Rathsiri herself is no stranger to the menace. Her son, just 10 at the time, was bitten four years ago. She noted that tourists are easy prey for the feral dogs, whose antics not only menace visitors but also wreak havoc on local businesses, stealing food and damaging property.

Addressing the stray saga is no simple task, given Thailand’s Animal Protection Law, which strictly forbids harming animals.

This legislation leaves residents in a quandary, hesitant to take defensive measures for fear of legal backlash. Rathsiri revealed her anxiety.

“Even if we try to protect ourselves, we are scared of being filmed and accused of breaking the law.”*

With safety hanging in the balance, Koh Muk’s residents are vigorously urging local government officials to take firmer action, isolating the aggressive canines and ensuring both locals and visitors can enjoy the island’s beauty without threat.

