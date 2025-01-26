Phuket to use AI for traffic congestion relief amid road projects

Picture courtesy of Aomamm Charinkorn

Traffic Police in Phuket are looking to implement AI technology to alleviate congestion on the island until the completion of several major road projects. This initiative aims to optimise traffic flow through adaptive traffic control, similar to systems already in use in Bangkok.

Phuket Provincial Police Commander, Major General Sinlert Sukhum, updated Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on the island’s traffic issues during her recent visit. He proposed the introduction of AI technology to manage traffic lights, a system that has shown success in Bangkok by adapting to real-time traffic patterns and improving travel times by 25%.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn agreed in principle to bring this technology to Phuket, with plans and budget proposals to be drafted soon. The main challenges cited include an excess of vehicles, insufficient roads, and a lack of coordinated infrastructure planning, according to Phuket Provincial Police Deputy Commander, Police Colonel Phasakon Sonthikun.

During peak tourism periods, such as the recent new year’s celebrations, Phuket’s traffic problems have worsened. In areas like Bang Tao in Cherng Talay, residents reported travel times of 1.5 hours for just three kilometres.

The Electric Daisy Carnival Thailand 2025 exacerbated congestion, drawing an additional 26,000 visitors to the area.

Efforts are underway to alleviate traffic, including deploying additional police officers and advising motorists to avoid certain routes during major events. However, traffic snarls remain a common issue across the island, affecting both tourist and non-tourist areas.

Different tactics are being trialled to ease congestion, including the introduction of new U-turn points and exploring one-way systems. In Cherng Talay, ongoing road construction projects are adding to the problem, with local officials urging faster progress.

Plans are in place to expand road surfaces and create new routes, though some projects face delays due to land ownership issues.

In Patong, congestion is compounded by traffic from surrounding areas and narrow roads. Proposed solutions, such as installing barriers at crosswalks, have faced opposition, leading to delays in addressing the area’s traffic issues.

The government’s increased tourism targets for this year suggest that traffic challenges will continue as more visitors arrive in Phuket. The Tourism Authority of Thailand anticipates a 30% increase in revenue, driven by rising tourist numbers, reported The Phuket News.

Pol. Col. Phasakon also highlighted the issue of illegal parking exacerbating congestion and urged residents and tourists to adhere to traffic rules. Cooperation from the public is seen as essential to resolving Phuket’s traffic problems.