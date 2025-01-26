Thailand halts electricity supply to Myanmar over unpaid bills

Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has stated that the sale of electricity to Myanmar adheres to established Thai-Myanmar protocols. The official is committed to stopping electricity distribution to Myanmar if any breach of contract is identified.

Prasit Junprasit, the deputy governor of the PEA, confirmed that the authority supplies electricity to five areas in Myanmar. These include Payathonzu Town in Karen State, two regions in Tachilek Town in Shan State, and two areas in Myawaddy Town in Kayin State.

In 2023, the PEA halted electricity distribution to two regions in Myanmar at the request of the Myanmar Embassy in Thailand. The supply was cut from Ban Wang Pha in Tak to Shwe Kokko in Myawaddy, and from Ban Mae Ku Mai Tha Sung to Myawaddy.

Last year, the PEA also ceased electricity supply from Chiang Saen in Chiang Rai to Tachileik in Shan State due to the contractual party’s failure to settle power bills.

The PEA, in collaboration with security agencies in both Thailand and Myanmar, is prepared to discontinue electricity services to prevent call centre scams and other criminal activities using Thai electrical services. This will be done if such illegal activities are detected across the border, reported Bangkok Post.

It was assured that Thai residents living along the border who depend on PEA services would not experience disruptions from these actions.

