Thai police dismantle Fiwfans human trafficking network, rescue two girls

The National Police Chief, Police General Thatchai Pitanilabut, announced a significant breakthrough on January 24, at 2.30pm, with the dismantling of Fiwfans, an online platform allegedly involved in human trafficking.

In this operation, Thai police rescued two girls, 16 and 17 years old, and uncovered a suspected criminal network reportedly active for more than four years, with a turnover surpassing 3 billion baht (US$89.3 million).

The investigation revealed the involvement of approximately 46,000 women, including minors as young as 15 years old, in the platform’s illegal activities. Police arrested five suspects, comprising one alleged recruiter and four website administrators.

These administrators, possessing advanced IT skills, allegedly employed sophisticated techniques to hide their identities, posing challenges to law enforcement.

Members of the platform reportedly paid 150 baht (US$4.5) through an online payment system for access, while recruiters and modelling agents paid for advertising individuals under their management. The investigation, which commenced in 2023, led to earlier arrests and a conviction of one individual, who received a sentence of 16 years and 4 months, reported The Pattaya News.

Recent operations focused on six locations in Bangkok and surrounding areas, resulting in the seizure of assets valued at over 40 million baht (US$1.19 million). The police are actively following additional leads, including sites repurposed for unlawful activities and potential accomplices.

In related news, police in Narathiwat have apprehended a 20 year old man involved in an online prostitution operation, where he allegedly arranged for a 14 year old girl to meet clients at a resort, taking a 500 baht commission per encounter. The arrest occurred on January 21.

Police Colonel Songklot Krikkritaya, the acting commander of the Anti-Human Trafficking Division, instructed Police Colonel Natthapong Kerd-iam, along with Police Lieutenant Preecha Srisai, to carry out the operation. They arrested Fandoo (surname withheld) on charges of human trafficking and prostitution of a minor under the age of 15, as well as benefiting from child prostitution.